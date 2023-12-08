Highlights Manchester United should keep Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes, according to Neville, Carragher, Keane, and Wright.

Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial should be let go.

Andre Onana and Scott McTominay are on their last straw, while opinions are split on Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojland, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United have at least EIGHT players they need to get rid of, according to football pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, and Ian Wright.

On the 'Stick to Football' podcast, the former players, including two United legends in Neville and Keane, went through the current squad and gave their cutthroat opinions on who should be kept and who needs to go.

Before addressing the players, the four pundits addressed the status of United’s manager Erik ten Hag, with all of them disagreeing. Jamie Carragher said he was on his last straw, while Roy Keane opted to keep him albeit through gritted teeth, while Neville said he would choose to keep him on the condition that there was an immediate turnaround. Wright was the only one to say he had to go, comparing Ten Hag’s management to Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, who came into an energy-depleted Spurs side and has reinvigorated the team who now sit at fifth in the Premier League. Wright went on to say that, in contrast to Spurs, United’s identity is still unclear even after 18 months under Ten Hag’s leadership.

Keep

Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes

Lisandro Martínez was one of the few players who fuelled little discussion as the four came to a consensus that they would all keep the Argentine international. He’s made six appearances this season and has been a mainstay in United’s defence. He is currently injured and is expected to make a full return in 2024, which Ten Hag is surely eagerly awaiting.

Mason Mount was another player who the four were willing to keep in the current United team. Mount joined United in the summer in a move that took him away from his boyhood club Chelsea, as he said it was made clear to him he wasn’t in the plans moving forward.

Kobbie Mainoo was a “keep obviously,” according to the panel, who moved on with no further discussion on the 18-year-old. Similarly, Bruno Fernandes was kept across the board, with the Portuguese international putting in good performances at United despite a run of dismal results.

Manchester United players to KEEP Lisandro Martínez Mason Mount Kobbie Mainoo Bruno Fernandes

Ditch

Lindelof, Varane, Evans, Amrabat, Eriksen, Antony, Sancho, Martial

Victor Lindelof has been a staple for the United side from Benfica in 2017, but the four believe the time has come for the Swedish man to make room for someone else. Neville said it would be mutually beneficial for the club and for Lindelof to move on.

There was little confusion over the four’s opinions on Raphael Varane as everyone agreed he needs to go. Varane, who joined the club from Real Madrid two years ago, has been plagued by injuries and has not started in eight games for the Manchester side. It has been made clear that he has little to no future at the club, at least under Ten Hag’s tenure.

The next player who was told to move on was Jonny Evans. The 35-year-old moved back to Manchester United after four seasons at Leicester City in a move that surprised fans. The four were not critical of the Northern Irishman, but agreed that while he is a squad player, he needs to move on for his own sake.

Sofyan Amrabat was possibly the quickest decision that Neville, Carragher, Wright, and Keane made, with all four of them choosing to move him on. Carragher simply said the midfielder was "not good enough" with Wright adding that the decision was easy because “it was a Man United player.” But even former United legend Neville agreed. Amrabat joined the club on a season-long loan.

The Stick to Football panel also decided that it was time for Christian Eriksen to move on. Eriksen joined United on his return to the Premier League after health issues, but he has yet to return to his best form and that’s enough to convince the panel that he should make way. Antony, who has proven to be a poor signing for the club, was another one moved on by everyone, which is unsurprising as he has failed to perform for United, contributing only eight goals in 59 appearances.

Martial, who has “done nothing” according to Wright, was moved on by each of the panel. Jadon Sancho, whose move to the club fuelled incredible excitement and anticipation after the 23-year-old made his impact in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, has proven to be one of the biggest failed signings and the panel saw no future for him at United, with rumours swirling that he could be set for a return to Dortmund in January.

Manchester United players to DITCH Victor Lindelof Raphael Varane Jonny Evans Sofyan Amrabat Christian Eriksen Antony Jadon Sancho Anthony Martial

Last Straw

Andre Onana, Scott McTominay

According to the four, Onana is on his last straw... already! The Cameroonian goalkeeper has come under intense pressure in recent weeks with poor performances leading to a number of goals conceded. The 'keeper’s performance in the Champions League fixture against Galatasaray was particularly bad as he was blamed for individual errors that allowed the Turkish side to come back to draw 3-3.

The only other player that is on his last straw, according to all four members of the panel, is Scott McTominay. Despite his recent goalscoring exploits, including a match-winning brace against Chelsea, he hasn't done enough in his entire Old Trafford career to convince the pundits he's the answer to the midfield problems. Maybe slightly harsh given his recent performances, but it's an opinion all four agreed on.

Manchester United players on LAST STRAW Andre Onana Scott McTominay

Split Opinion

Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Rashford, Hojland, Garnacho

It was surprising to see the four former players agree on so much, so unsurprisingly, there were a few players that split opinion.

Harry Maguire was one who divided opinion with Carragher and Keane saying he should “move on,” the phrase they thought was less harsh than “ditch,” but Neville placed him in the “last straw” category as he said he would like to see the England international under new ownership. Maguire had a poor season last year and was subsequently forced to the bench. After hearing Neville’s pitch to keep him for one last chance, though, Wright agreed and switched camps from “ditch” to “last straw.”

The defence line was one which polarised the four, with Diocgo Dalot also splitting opinion. While Carragher and Keane flat out said they would ditch him, Wright wanted to keep him and Nevile put in him in the last straw category, adding that he would have him as a second right-back.

Another defender who the four couldn’t agree on was Luke Shaw. The 28-year-old, who made his first team debut for United over 10 years ago, has only made six appearances and has not impressed Keane enough to convince him to keep him. The Irishman said he was on his last straw, while the other three were happy enough to keep him. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was another defender who split opinions, with three saying last straw and one saying keep.

Similarly, no consensus was reached on Casemiro, with Carragher choosing to ditch him, Keane and Wright keeping him with suggestions he might be better under new ownership, and Neville asserting that he was on his last straw.

Marcus Rashford was kept by everyone except Keane, who never came to a decision because he “wasn’t sure about Marcus,” and “his personality and mood swings.” He conceded that the 26-year-old is a talented player, but was less convinced about his reliability as a star striker. “Just turn up every week and do the business,” he said. The rest of the panel were confident that the England international should be kept and had a positive future with the club.