The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly-anticipated PLE's on the WWE calendar. The first event that sets the WWE on its way on the Road to WrestleMania, its unique format sees it hold a special place in the hearts of the WWE Universe. A show in which returns, debuts, and shocking victories are all commonplace, the 2025 men's winner validated this. As Jey Uso pointed to the Vegas Mania sign in the Lucas Oil Stadium, he found himself becoming the fourth member of The Rock's family to secure a Rumble victory, with the others being just as prestigious WWE Superstars.

One of the reasons that the WWE Universe loves the Rumble is because of the applicable data that carries over year after year. With certain entrance numbers posing an advantage, there have only been a select few that have had the honour of winning the Rumble on numerous occasions. Despite not winning it more than once each as wrestlers, there is a family that has won the Rumble on more than one occasion, and that is the Bloodline.

A family lineage that proceeds itself, the Bloodline consists of the Anoaʻi family, a family whose roots are seen all over professional wrestling history. With wrestlers still coming through from this iconic ancestry, four of them have achieved the rare feat of Royal Rumble success. A record that started in 1993 and spans to 2025, these are the four members of The Rock's family who have left the Rumble as winners.

Winner WWE Superstar Year 1. Yokozuna 1993 2. The Rock 2000 3. Roman Reigns 2015 4. Jey Uso 2025

4 Yokozuna

Rumble Winner: 1993

The Rumble's birth can be traced back to 1988. However, it was in 1993 that they finally applied stakes to the event. Announcing that whoever won the Rumble would go on to WrestleMania IX and compete for the WWF Championship, it is a format that has been replicated since. In the 1993 Rumble, Yokozuna meant business as he achieved the most eliminations of any superstar, with seven. Going on to win the Rumble, he became the first member of the Anoaʻi family to win the event and went on to defeat Bret Hart at that year's Mania. A deserved Hall of Famer, Yokozuna was a trailblazer for men of his size and set his family on the way to future success.

3 The Rock

Rumble Winner: 2000

The second member of the Anoa'i family to achieve Rumble success in the Rock's family is the Final Boss himself. Doing so in 2000, in a Rumble where another member of his family achieved the most eliminations, with Rikishi securing seven, it is one of the many successes on his WWE CV. The Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment would go on to compete in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 2000 for the WWF Championship but would lose out to Triple H, becoming only the third failed Rumble winner.

2 Roman Reigns

Rumble Winner: 2015

After a 15-year wait, the Bloodline would get their next Rumble victory in the case of the inorganically pushed Roman Reigns. Going on to become the WWE Universe's Tribal Chief and arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, it was bleak times for Reigns fans during the mid-2010s. Having been betrayed by Seth Rollins, Reigns would go on to be pushed as the next saving grace of the WWE. Entering the 2015 Rumble at #19, he would last eliminate Rusev before a chorus of boos rang around the arena. As The Rock came out to raise Reigns' arm and give him the seal of approval, a slight eyebrow raise from the Great One told a story of displeasure. Luckily for the WWE Universe, Reigns would go on to lose at WrestleMania 31 due to the iconic Money in the Bank cash-in of Rollins.

1 Jey Uso

Rumble Winner: 2025

The most recent WWE Superstar to emerge successful from the Anoa'i family is 'Main Event' Jey Uso. A wrestler whose career was associated with tag team wrestling, the breakout of the Bloodline storyline saw Jey become a singles wrestler and place himself as a fan favourite among the WWE Universe. Receiving seismic reactions wherever he goes, the 'Main Event' moniker was merely a nickname for Jey until the 2025 Rumble rolled around. Eliminating the soon-to-be-retired John Cena, Jey punched his ticket to WrestleMania in one of the most surprising PLE endings in modern WWE history. A Rumble winner and true main event act, Jey Uso caps off a triumphant quartet of Anoa'i Rumble winners.