Highlights The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will face off in a primetime showdown to determine the AFC East winner and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

The Dolphins' defense will be without key players due to injuries, making it harder to stop the Buffalo offense.

A win secures the division and home-field advantage in the first two rounds for the Dolphins, while a loss guarantees the No. 6 seed and a game against the Chiefs.

It wasn't that long ago that the Miami Dolphins were three games clear of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and were essentially a lock to win the division for the first time in 15 years.

But things have changed over the last month.

While the Bills have reeled off four consecutive victories, the Dolphins have dropped two of their last four, including a 56-19 drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday.

Thankfully for Mike McDaniel & Co., they've already clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs. However, with the loss to Baltimore, they were unable to clinch the AFC East in Week 17 and are now set for a primetime showdown with the Bills on Sunday night, the winner of which wins the division and locks down the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

And while the Dolphins can't be knocked out of postseason contention with a loss, they would fall several spots in the standings and miss out on hosting a game at Hard Rock Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend.

A look at every playoff scenario surrounding the Miami Dolphins in Week 18

The Dolphins will either be the No. 2 seed in the AFC or the No. 6 seed

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While Miami still holds a one-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East, a Bills victory gives them the division due to the fact that they also defeated the Dolphins back in Week 4.

And it was quite the decisive victory at that as Josh Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards with four touchdowns in leading Buffalo to a 48-20 win.

The Dolphins' defense could have an even tougher time stifling the Buffalo offense in Week 18 as two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL against the Ravens. In addition, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is likely to be unavailable as well with a foot injury.

Fortunately for Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's shoulder injury wasn't serious, and he'll be in the lineup to lead a Dolphins offense that leads the league in scoring at 30.1 points per game. Unfortunately for Tua, however, he won't have Jaylen Waddle to target as the star wideout is expected to miss a second straight game with a high-ankle sprain.

If the Dolphins win, they clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008 and secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which would give them home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the postseason.

If they lose, however, they're guaranteed the No. 6 seed, which sets up a date at Arrowhead Stadium during Super Wild Card Weekend with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are locked in as the No. 3 seed. The Chiefs, of course, already bested the Dolphins this season, taking a 21-14 victory in Germany in Week 9.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.