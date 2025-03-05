With San Diego FC joining the league for the 2025 season, MLS will have more participants than ever before. Thirty, to be precise. Because that's how the elite of North American soccer works, has worked in the past and should continue to work in the future.

It is a ‘closed’ league, with no promotion or relegation, although the authorities may decide to open it up to candidates capable of providing the necessary guarantees to ensure the continued existence of the game in a given area. While some teams have been playing in the league since its inaugural season in 1996, others did not take part for the first time until much later. But if there's one thing that unites them all, it's that each has its own history.

In this article, GIVEMESPORT has decided to dust off the history books by listing the player with the most appearances for each franchise ahead of the 2025 MLS season.

Atlanta United

Brad Guzan

Atlanta United career: 2017-

2017- Appearances (MLS): 234 (199)

The alphabetical order of this list has led us to start with a first player — don't be afraid to say it — who is legendary. And in many ways — his bald head being one of them, of course. But enough of the pleasantries.

As Atlanta's goalkeeper since 2017, Brad Guzan has quickly established himself as a benchmark goalkeeper in MLS, distinguishing himself with his distinctive style of play, a string of saves, strong leadership and a vital role in the Five Stripes' success. A first-rate player whose years at Chivas USA have also helped establish him as one of the best American goalkeepers of all time.

Austin FC

Brad Stuver

Austin FC career: 2021-

2021- Appearances (MLS): 143 (132)

It sometimes takes patience to finally reap the rewards of hard work. Brad Stuver is a perfect example. After all, although the Austin FC keeper's professional career began in 2010, he had to wait until 2021 to be given a proper No1 role. Now settled in the Texan club's net, the Cleveland native is determined to defend it for as long as possible.

And with more than 70 percent of saves recorded in each of the four seasons he has already played for Los Verdes, there is no doubt that his employers will give him the chance to do so again in 2025.

Charlotte FC

Brandt Bronico

Charlotte FC career: 2020-

2020- Appearances (MLS): 108 (91)

Brandt Bronico arrived in Charlotte at the dawn of 2021, first playing in the USLC with Charlotte Independence, the reserve team, before taking part in the club's inaugural season in MLS the following season. A childhood dream and, above all, an obvious choice for the man who was born in the Queen City and where he developed his love for the game.

Since then, the central midfielder has established himself as an essential part of The Crown, helping the club reach its first-ever play-offs. A certain definition of happiness for a player who never misses an opportunity to proclaim his love for his hometown.

Chicago Fire FC

C.J. Brown

Chicago Fire FC career: 1998-2010

1998-2010 Appearances (MLS): 372 (296)

C.J. Brown has been a key figure for the Fire since the start of their inaugural MLS season in 1998, and has established himself as one of the league's best center-backs year after year. His 372 appearances for Chicago are just one example.

The last representative of the ‘Original Fire’ and winner of the 199