Highlights Croatia topped fines list for fan behaviour during the Euro 2024 group stage, followed by Albania and Serbia.

England and Scotland were among the best-behaved teams.

Spain, France and Slovakia weren't fined a single penny.

While major tournaments like the European Championships can be great fun, they can also spell trouble. Having fans of so many different countries inhabiting such a confined space can lead to some clashes and some pretty shocking behaviour from the supporters. As a result, teams taking part in major tournaments are no strangers to being fined for the acts of their fans.

England have gained a reputation for having some of the worst-behaved fans at tournaments like the European Championships and the World Cup, and while in the past that may have been the case, The Athletic have released a report on just how much every country has been fined for the behaviour of their fans throughout the Euro 2024 group stage, and it brings some very interesting results. There was a combined total of €1,293,645 handed out in fines to the nations competing in the European Championships during the group stage, but some have been hit with much larger figures than others.

How much every Euro 2024 team has been fined for fan behaviour Rank Team Fine 1. Croatia €220,875 2. Albania €171,375 3. Serbia €166,625 4. Turkey €95,125 5. Switzerland €91,750 6. Romania €84,250 7. Hungary €82,250 8. Austria €59,875 9. Poland €56,375 10. Slovenia €51,250 11. Georgia €46,000 12. Italy €30,000 13. Germany €23,375 14. Ukraine €23,000 15. Netherlands €20,500 16. Belgium €17,270 17. Portugal €14,500 18. England €12,500 19. Denmark €10,000 20. Scotland €9,000 21. Czech Republic €7,750 22. France €0 23. Slovakia €0 24. Spain €0

24-17

The best-behaved sides include England and Scotland

While England have a poor reputation, they're actually one of the best-behaved sets of fans at Euro 2024 so far according to the report. The Three Lions have been fined just over €12,000 because of their fans, around €3,000 more than local rivals, Scotland. Only three countries haven't been fined a penny for their fans' behaviour, Spain, Slovakia and France.

The Czech Republic were fined just under €8,000 for their fans during the tournament, while Denmark were fined bang on €10k. The last team to fall in the bottom third of the list is Portugal, whose fans and their behaviour saw the nation fined €14,500 up to now. With England, France, Spain and Portugal all still in the competition, there's a chance they might still receive more fines.

16-9

The middle of the pack includes sides like Germany and Italy

Some other big sides crop up in the middle third of the list. Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands all crop up here. Belgium were fined less than €20k, while the Netherlands were fined just over. Ukraine and Germany both had to pay around €23,000 for their fans, but Italy, have been fined €30k.

Georgia, Slovenia and Poland all make up the final section of the middle group, with each of the nations being fined €46,000, €51,250 and €56,375 respectively. Only two of the teams in the middle group remain in the competition, and they are Germany and the Netherlands, so they might still earn a few more fines.

Related Why Belgium Fans Were Unhappy With Kevin De Bruyne vs Ukraine Kevin De Bruyne was subjected to boos by his own supporters after Belgium's 0-0 draw against Ukraine at Euro 2024 and footage has revealed why.

8-1

The worst-behaved fans are the Croatians

Quite surprisingly, Croatia's fans have been the worst behaved at Euro 2024 so far, with the nation being fined a massive €220,875 for their issues. Albania, Serbia, Romania, Austria and Hungary are also in the group of the worst-behaved teams throughout Euro 2024 so far. Those six have all been eliminated, though, so they might fall down the list as it progresses.

Two sides in the top eight worst-behaved sides, though, are Switzerland and Turkey and both remain in the European Championships as the tournament progresses to the quarter-finals. There's still a chance either team's supporters cost them so more money before the tournament wraps up.

Related Ranking the 11 Most Valuable Players at Euro 2024 Some of the best players in the world will be competing at Euro 2024. Here is a rundown of the most valuable on the continent.

Turkey's supporters were seen throwing plastic bottles onto the pitch during their recent victory over Austria, so they will likely be fined a little more before they go home.