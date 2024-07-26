Highlights LeBron James was named the USA's flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the first NBA player in U.S. history to have the honor.

NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dennis Schröder will be the flag bearers for their respective countries.

Past NBA flag bearers include Hall of Famers Yao Ming (2004 and 2008), Dirk Nowitzki (2008) and Pau Gasol (2012).

LeBron James made history when he was named the USA's flag bearer for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It's the first time an American NBA player has been selected for the role.

Two WNBA players, Dawn Staley in 2004 and Diana Taurasi in 2021, held the same honor for the U.S.

James won't be the only NBA player representing his country at the Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the flag bearer for Greece, the first time an NBA player has been given that honor. Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder became the first NBA player since 2008 to be selected as the flag bearer for Germany.

Let's look at the other NBA players who have had the opportunity to represent their country by carrying its flag at the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Past NBA Flag Bearers Player Name Country Year Host City Result Andrew Gaze Australia 2000 Sydney 7th Yao Ming China 2004 Athens 8th Carlos Arroyo Puerto Rico 2004 Athens 6th Manu Ginóbili Argentina 2008 Beijing Bronze Dirk Nowitzki Germany 2008 Beijing 9th Andrei Kirilenko Russia 2008 Beijing 10th Šarūnas Jasikevičius Lithuania 2008 Beijing 4th Yao Ming China 2008 Beijing 8th Pau Gasol Spain 2012 London Silver Yi Jianlian China 2012 London 12th Luis Scola Argentina 2016 Rio 8th Patty Mills Australia 2020 Tokyo Bronze Tomáš Satoranský Czech Republic 2020 Tokyo 9th Rui Hachimura Japan 2020 Tokyo 11th

Andrew Gaze – Australia

Photo by Dimitri Iundt/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Started the tournament as flag bearer, ended it as top scorer.

Andrew Gaze played only 26 games in the NBA but won a title with the San Antonio Spurs . After going undrafted in 1987, he played seven games with the Washington Bullets in the 1993-94 season before returning to the league with the Spurs in the 1998-99 season.

He played 19 games with San Antonio and was inactive during the Spurs' playoff run, but he still left the league with a ring.

However, Gaze's career with Team Australia was much different, and he is considered one of the country's best players ever.

He went out with a bang at the 2000 Olympics in his home country, carrying the flag for Australia in his final international tournament. He finished as the tournament's top scorer, as Australia finished fourth after losing to Lithuania in the Bronze Medal Game.

Yao Ming – China

The only NBA player to receive the honor twice

Hall of Famer Yao Ming is the only player on this list who has had the opportunity to be his country's flag bearer twice. He did it first during the 2004 Athens Olympics and then in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics.

He played professionally for five years before entering the NBA in 2002 and immediately made history by becoming the first international player to be drafted without playing in the NCAA.

He played only eight seasons in the NBA but was an All-Star every single season and made five All-NBA teams. He was injury-prone in the league, but much of that can be attributed to his workload at the international level.

Yao Ming Stats - 2008 Olympics Category Stats PPG 19.0 RPG 8.2 BPG 1.5 FG% 51.5

Yao played 12 international tournaments for China in 11 years, starting with the 1997 FIBA U21 World Championship. He may not have been able to lead them to Olympic glory, but he did win six medals with Team China.

Carlos Arroyo – Puerto Rico

He orchestrated one of the most memorable upsets in Olympics history.

Carlos Arroyo played for seven teams in his nine years in the NBA. The Puerto Rican point guard started his professional career at 17 and only entered the NBA at 22 after going undrafted in 2001.

He bounced around a few different teams but wasn't able to replicate the success he found with the Utah Jazz , where he averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game in 2003-04.

At the end of that season, Arroyo was selected as the flag bearer for Puerto Rico at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He welcomed that responsibility and was their best player in the tournament, averaging 18 points per game while leading his nation to a historic win over the U.S. in their first game in Athens.

It was the first time Team USA had lost in the Olympics since professional players were allowed to play in 1992.

Arroyo has been with the national team as general manager since 2021.

Manu Ginóbili – Argentina

Gold medalist in 2004 and flag bearer four years later

Manu Ginobili arrived in the NBA as a 25-year-old in 2002 after already achieving a career-worth of success in Europe.

He carried that winning mentality to the Spurs, winning four championships while arguably being the greatest Sixth Man in NBA history.

Ginóbili also had similar success with the national team. After leading the Argentinians to a shocking Gold Medal victory at the 2004 Olympics, Ginóbili was appointed the flag bearer at the next edition in 2008.

Manu Ginóbili Stats - 2008 Olympics Category Stats PPG 17.7 APG 3.9 FG% 48.7 3PT% 39.5

While they could not repeat their success, Ginóbili helped Argentina achieve a bronze medal in 2008. He played in two more Olympics before retiring after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dirk Nowitzki – Germany

A historic qualification led to Nowitzki getting the flag bearer honors

Dirk Nowitzki needs no introduction.

Regarded as one of the greatest European players in NBA history, Nowitzki was atop that summit until recently, when Nikola Jokic took over. He may not have had the same success with the German National Team, but he certainly had his moments.

In 2002, Nowitzki led the national team to its first-ever medal at the FIBA World Cup, scoring 29 points in the bronze medal game against New Zealand. He was also instrumental in winning the Silver Medal at the 2005 EuroBasket.

So, when he led his team to its first Olympic qualification in 16 years, it wasn't surprising that he was named Germany's 2008 flag bearer.

Dirk Nowitzki Stats - 2008 Olympics Category Stats PPG 17.0 RPG 8.4 FG% 41.9 3PT% 41.7

It was a forgettable tournament for Germany, which won just one game and finished 10th in Beijing, but it was not an unforgettable Olympics for Nowitzki.

Andrei Kirilenko – Russia

A fitting honor for the best basketball player the country has produced

Andrei Kirilenko is one of the most iconic NBA players of the early 2000s.

From his unique haircut to his ahead-of-its-time playing style, Kirilenko was a great role player during his 13-year NBA career, earning one All-Star nod and three All-Defensive Team honors.

Kirilenko debuted with the Russian National Team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a 19-year-old. His first significant contribution to the national team came in 2007 when he led Russia to a Gold Medal for the first time at EuroBasket.

He was also named the MVP of the tournament.

The following year, Kirilenko was named the flag bearer for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in which Russia finished in ninth place.

The national team came back stronger in the next edition, winning the Bronze Medal, which is the only time Russia has been on the podium for basketball.

Šarūnas Jasikevičius – Lithuania

One of the most iconic Lithuanian players of all time

Šarūnas Jasikevičius was 29 when he joined the NBA, signing a three-year deal with the Indiana Pacers . He couldn't translate his game to the NBA and was out of the league by the end of his second year.

But when Jasikevičius was in Europe, he was a serial winner, with trophies in almost every country he played in.

Jasikevičius made his international debut with Lithuania in 1997 and was part of their 2000 Sydney Olympics Bronze-Medal-winning squad. When Lithuania won the Gold Medal at the 2003 EuroBasket, he was named the tournament MVP.

He had become a hero for the national team, which is why he was chosen to be the flag bearer for Lithuania at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

After beating Argentina in the group stage, Lithuania couldn't beat them again in the bronze medal game and finished fourth.

Jasikevičius also played in the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the only Lithuanian basketball player to play at four consecutive Olympics.

Pau Gasol – Spain

A historic feat for Spain's finest

Inducted in 2023, Pau Gasol is among the few international players with a Hall of Fame resume at both the NBA and international levels.

He arrived in the league as a 21-year-old but had already won the Spanish King's Cup and was named the tournament's MVP. He immediately impacted the NBA, first with the Memphis Grizzlies and later with the L.A. Lakers , where he won back-to-back titles.

When there was talk that he was old by the time he got to the Chicago Bulls , he put those rumors to rest with consecutive All-Star campaigns.

Pau Gasol Stats - 2012 Olympics Category Stats PPG 19.1 RPG 7.6 APG 2.9 BPG 1.1 FG% 57.0 3PT% 31.3

Gasol's first success with the Spanish National Team came at the 2006 FIBA World Cup, where he led them to the Gold Medal, the first in the country's history.

After being the top scorer at the 2008 Olympics, where he led Spain to the Silver Medal, Gasol was chosen as the flag bearer for the 2012 London Olympics. He again helped Spain win a Silver Medal, followed by a Bronze Medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Yi Jianlian – China

The next big basketball star in China after Yao Ming

Yi Jianlian was drafted sixth overall by the Bucks in 2007 but failed to live up to expectations. He played for four teams in five seasons and was out of the league by age 24.

But in China, he was a hero, both for the national team and in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Yi was an integral part of the Chinese National Team's success in the 2005 and 2009 FIBA Asia Cups and the 2006 Asian Games, where they won gold. After the retirement of Yao Ming, he took over the mantle and was also the flag bearer for China at the 2012 London Olympics, where they finished 12th.

Yi returned to the CBA in 2012 and began his trophy-laden career, winning six championships and five domestic MVP awards.

Luis Scola – Argentina

The former Rockets forward was a huge part of the Argentinian golden generation

Luis Scola was 27 when he arrived in the NBA, but that's only because he was busy racking up an impressive European career in Spain. He played 10 years in the NBA, most notably with the Houston Rockets , where he averaged 14.5 points per game in five seasons.

Scola debuted with Argentina in the late 1990s and was integral to their golden generation. He was their second-highest scorer during their Gold Medal win at the 2004 Olympics and their highest scorer during their Bronze Medal finish in London in 2012.

Finally, in 2016, Scola was announced as the flag bearer for Argentina, eight years after his teammate Ginóbili did it.

Scola was Argentina's second-best player in London. However, they couldn't return to the podium and finished eighth.

He played his last game for Argentina during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and received a standing ovation when he checked out against Australia.

Patty Mills – Australia

The 2014 NBA champion single-handedly led the Boomers to the podium

Patty Mills was a freshman in college when he first played for Australia during the 2007 FIBA Oceania Championship, where they won Gold.

He was drafted two years later by the Portland Trail Blazers , but just played two seasons there until the NBA lockout. He had a couple of overseas stints before returning to the NBA with the Spurs in 2012. He played 10 seasons in San Antonio and was a part of the 2014 title-winning squad.

Mills remained a pillar of the Australian National Team, even as his role with NBA teams diminished.

In 2020, he was named a flag bearer for the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indigenous Australian to receive the honor. He led the Boomers to their first-ever podium finish, beating Slovenia for the Bronze Medal. Mills was also named to the FIBA Men's All-Star Five for his efforts.

He will turn 36 in August but is ready to prove he can still contribute and will represent Australia once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tomáš Satoranský – Czech Republic

The former Washington guard led his country to a historic win in Tokyo

Though he was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2012, Tomáš Satoranský didn't enter the NBA until 2015. He played six years in the league for four different teams before returning to Europe with FC Barcelona in 2022.

Satoranský has been a part of the Czech National Team since 2013, when he debuted at EuroBasket that year. He helped the Czech team to its best-ever finish at EuroBasket in 2015 and was a significant part of the team's first FIBA World Cup qualification in 2019 and first Olympic berth the following year.

Satoranský was named as the flag bearer for the Czech Republic at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. They beat Iran in their first game for their first-ever Olympic win, with Satoranský leading the team in rebounds and assists. It was their only tournament win, as they fell to a ninth-place finish.

Rui Hachimura – Japan

The Lakers forward held the responsibility when the Olympics were in his home country

When the Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura in 2019, he became the first Japanese player ever drafted in the first round. He spent four and a half seasons in Washington before being traded to the Lakers in 2023.

He signed a three-year extension the following offseason and has become a solid role player in LA, though he may not have lived up to the hype for a ninth-overall pick.

But when Hachimura suits up for the national team, he is their best player.

When Japan hosted the most recent Olympics, he was named the flag bearer, the only time a basketball player has been given that honor in Japanese history.

The team finished 11th after failing to win any of its three games.

Hachimura will again lead the charge in Paris.