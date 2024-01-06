Highlights The New Orleans Saints haven't had a great 2023 NFL season but haven't had a horrible campaign, either.

The Saints can win the NFC South with a victory and a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans can still make the NFL Playoffs without winning the division.

While the 2023 NFL season has never been a great one for the New Orleans Saints, it's never been bad, either.

From Week 3 to Week 12, they were always within a game of .500 one way or another until a Week 13 loss to the Detroit Lions dropped them to 5-7. But they bounced right back and evened their record with wins over the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

A loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped them to 7-8, but they again bounced back with a clutch victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday to get back to .500, thus keeping them in the running for the NFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the conference.

But even if New Orleans doesn't win the division, Dennis Allen & Co. can still make the NFL Playoffs for the first time in three seasons as a wild-card team. However, in either scenario, they'll need a little help.

Let's take a look at every clinching scenario surrounding the Saints in Week 18.

How the New Orleans Saints clinch an NFL playoff spot in Week 18

The Saints need a win and some help to earn a postseason berth

No matter what happens in any other game, the Saints must either beat or tie the Falcons to have any chance at the postseason. A loss, like the one they took to Atlanta in Week 12, means immediate elimination.

As it pertains to the NFC South, New Orleans must take care of their own business and hope the Bucs somehow lose to the Carolina Panthers, owners of the league's worst record at 2-14.

How the Saints win the NFC South

Saints win vs. Falcons + Buccaneers lose/tie vs. Panthers OR

Saints tie Falcons + Buccaneers lose vs. Panthers

As to how the Saints can clinch a postseason spot without winning the division, they'll still need to take care of business against the Falcons.

But they'll also need the Green Bay Packers to lose to the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

How the Saints clinch a playoff spot without winning the NFC South

Saints win vs. Falcons + Seahawks lose/tie vs. Cardinals + Packers lose/tie vs. Bears OR

Saints tie vs. Falcons + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Packers lose vs. Bears

While the Saints enter Week 18 with just a 30% chance to make the playoffs, just about anything seems possible, given the way this season has played out.

