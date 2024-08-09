Highlights The Browns may struggle with a questionable offense and a strong AFC North to compete in.

The Titans may face offensive struggles amid a coaching transition.

The Patriots are searching for an identity under new leadership and have a tough division.

The great thing about an NFL season is the uniqueness it brings to each franchise. Organizations are only as good as their most recent year, and when maximized correctly, all prior transgressions can usually be forgotten.

The reality is, every team isn't blessed to finish at the top of the food chain. For eight NFL divisions, one team will be slotted in the basement and looking to reconcile a disappointing year during the offseason.

Ahead of the 2024 season, these projected football units are poised to suffer the reality of falling to last place.

AFC North - Cleveland Browns

Expecting Deshaun Watson to bounce back with Nick Chubb coming off injury isn't ideal.

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the Cleveland Browns mortgaged three years of first-round draft capital to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, their return on investment has been unwelcoming.

While a 12-game suspension in 2022 and a 2023 season-ending shoulder injury have rendered him to just 12 combined starts through two years, Watson hasn't even been at his past Pro Bowl standard when available.

Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns' PFF Stats Season Offensive Grade Passing Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays 2022 54.7 51.0 2 9 2023 67.3 66.8 6 5

As the offense looks to become more of a "spread-based" and "run-pass option attack," under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Watson will be expected to elevate his play as one of the main sources of the offense.

Training camp has proven to be a mixed bag for Watson, and with running back Nick Chubb still progressing from his knee injury, it's hard to see how the Browns' offense is productive without their bell-cow back 100%.

Predicted 2024 Record: 7-10

AFC South - Tennessee Titans

New head coach Brian Callahan will be working with an offense not built for instant success.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In last year's 6-11 campaign, the Tennessee Titans put up horrendous offensive numbers as they went through an in-season transition from the present to the future.

289.0 yards per game (28th)

180.4 yards per game (28th)

289 first downs (26th)

14 passing touchdowns (29th)

33.5% third down conversion percentage (29th)

Second-year quarterback Will Levis will be given the keys as the full-time starter and is expected to build upon his inconsistent rookie season. While 13 of his 16 big-time throws came on completions over 20-plus yards, his production dwindled as an intermediate and short yardage passer throughout his nine starts.

Will Levis 2023 PFF Passing Depth Stats Passing Depth Grade Big-Time Throws Turnover-Worthy Plays Intermediate 54.6 3 4 Short 64.2 0 4

The addition of speedy veteran receiver Calvin Ridley should get the best out of Levis downfield, but the offense under Callahan will have to get creative involving others.

Running backs Tyjae Spears and ex-Cowboy Tony Pollard aren't every down guys. Deandre Hopkins developed an in-game connection with Levis almost immediately, but he is nursing a training camp knee injury that will take four-to-six weeks to heal. This means more reps for disappointing 2022 first-round selection Treylon Burks, who has just 49 career receptions and one touchdown grab to his name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Treylon Burks had more catches in his final 12 starts at the University of Arkansas (70) than he's had in his first 15 NFL starts (49).

Callahan may be the long-term guru that maximizes Levis, but he's still a season away from manifesting his ideal offense.

Predicted 2024 Record: 6-11

AFC East - New England Patriots

2024 will be the year the Pats search for their identity post-Belichick.

So far in the post-Bill Belichick era under new head coach Jerod Mayo, New England has changed their practice schedule, included a musical playlist for entire practices and has even provided players the opportunity to speak up about contract grievances to the media.

On the football field, the team will have a much tougher time finding what their new identity is as a ball club.

Jacoby Brissett was selected as the team's starting quarterback before training camp while first-round selection Drake Maye earns his stripes on the practice field. Whoever gets the Week 1 start will be working with pass catchers that thrive on creating route running separation.

Last season, only receivers Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglass were able to consistently beat man coverage and make the most of their target opportunities. The free agent additions of wideout K.J. Osborne alongside drafted rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker should provide more space creators on the field to aid one of the worst big-play NFL offenses in 2023.

32 passing plays between 20-49 yards (tied for 31st)

899 chunk play yards (28th)

2 chunk play touchdowns (31st)

Unfortunately, New England's putrid offensive line mostly returns, and it will be tasked with holding up against talented defensive fronts throughout their schedule. Expect the Pats to still be bad this year despite the updated culture and additions.

Predicted 2024 Record: 5-12

AFC West - Denver Broncos

Denver is at the cusp of another full-blown rebuild.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Pulling the plug on Russell WIlson was Denver acknowledging that they failed at their attempt to bring the franchise back to postseason relevancy. Now in Year 2 of the Sean Payton era, the franchise is nearing implosion in order to make room for a future coaching regime.

Denver's 2024 quarterback room consists of failed 2021 first-round selection Zach Wilson, 24-year-old first-round rookie Bo Nix and backup journeyman Jarrett Stidham. The three don't give the impression of being long-term answers, although Nix has been "playing to win the gig" according to Broncos insider Cecil Lammey.

It seems like Nix is trying to win the job and Stidham is trying not to lose the job.

The two lone bright spots on the team are arguably the Broncos' biggest trade deadline assets. Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton was the team's leading receiver in 2023.

90 targets (team lead)

59 receptions (team lead)

772 receiving yards (team lead)

10 receiving touchdowns (team lead)

12 contested catches (6th in NFL)

Despite having his worst PFF coverage grade of his career last season at 64.7, cornerback Pat Surtain II still recorded a team-high 9 pass breakups and is two years removed from being a First-Team All-Pro.

The expectation for Broncos fans should be to prepare for another reclamation project for the third time this decade. In order to begin an effective tear down, trading Sutton and Surtain II for max draft capital might be the inevitable move.

Predicted 2024 Record: 4-13

NFC North - Minnesota Vikings

An undermining secondary and a young, rookie quarterback spell another sub.500 year.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Minnesota Vikings pass defense ranked 24th in yards allowed (234.5) and will likely start two outside corners that hold coverage grades under 70.0 in Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin suffered a left leg soft-tissue injury in camp, and is expected to miss time. With the passing of fourth-round rookie Khyree Jackson and the ACL tear of their best cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, the team's secondary is now a liability as the season approaches.

Mekhi Blackmon 2023 PFF Defensive Stats Coverage Grade Pass Breakups Pass Targets Catches Allowed Penalties 71.8 8 44 28 0

Offensively, first-rounder J.J. McCarthy is the likely starting quarterback. The noise from training camp is that he's had more good days than bad, but in-game growing pains are inevitable even in Kevin O'Connell's QB-friendly system.

The Vikings are talented enough to sneak out seven wins, but in a talented 2024 NFC North, that's probably good enough for last place.

Predicted 2024 Record: 7-10

NFC South - Carolina Panthers

Expect a slightly improved offense, but a vastly declined defensive unit.

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

For as bad as Carolina's offense was a season ago, their defense still maintained a top-four standing in yards allowed while also holding a top-three ranking in pass defense.

Expecting the team to replicate similar defensive production may be too much to ask with the loss of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn.

This year's team will need Derrick Brown to break out as an interior pass rusher while continuing to be one of the game's best run defenders (90.0 PFF Run Defense Grade). Jaycee Horn having a healthy season at corner would do wonders as well.

The offense is where Carolina needs to show improvement the most. Second-year signal caller Bryce Young has upgraded weapons in Diontae Johnson and Xavier Leggette to throw to. Both were effective man coverage beaters in 2023 at the NFL and collegiate level respectfully.

Carolina Panthers' WR Additions 2023 Coverage Scheme Stats Players Man Coverage Grade Targets Receptions Diontae Johnson 79.8 50 32 Xavier Leggette 85.6 49 36

The Panthers' o-line is the team's biggest question mark and after allowing the second-most sacks in the NFL, the position leaned on signings such as Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to shore up the interior.

It's doubtful that it's enough to protect Bryce Young from the defensive rush or the Panthers from finishing last in the NFC South.

Predicted 2024 Record: 4-13

NFC East - New York Giants

Malik Nabers or bust offense is a recipe for disaster.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offense may literally be Malik Nabers or Bust.

While it's great that Malik Nabers looks exactly what the Giants drafted for as their cornerstone WR1, the offensive pieces around him aren't as appealing.

The Giants offensive line surrendered 85 sacks last year, and only Andrew Thomas is the most redeemable player on the front line.

Daniel Jones is probably on his last leg as an NFL starting quarterback, and his training camp has been littered with erratic play throughout the summer.

The chances of the Giants cracking more than three wins looks very bleak, but their talented defense will feature three Pro Bowl caliber linemen in Dexter Lawrence (92.6 pass-rushing grade), Kayvon Thibodeaux (11.5 sacks in 2023) and Brian Burns (75.2 pass-rushing grade).

Predicted 2024 Record: 3-14

NFC West - Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals' highest-rated 2023 defensive player by PFF was offball linebacker Zaven Collins at 72.1. He basically starred in run defense as an edge defensive lineman, which is a testament to Jonathan Gannon's defensive creativity.

The cornerback room did add Sean Murphy-Bunting, but he's coming off of his worst coverage graded season of his career. Opposite him could be second-round rookie Max Melton, who is a man/press corner with 4.39 speed, but also 5'11 and under 200 pounds.

The Cards don't have a reliable pass-rusher or CB1 on their roster to be true defensive factors. Couple that with an offensive line that isnt the greatest in pass-pro and it doesn't seem ideal to think Arizona peaks beyond a six-win team in the NFC West.

2024 Predicted Record: 6-11