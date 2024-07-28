Highlights
- NFL owners aim to maximize franchise value for profit.
- The Dallas Cowboys lead the league with a value of $9 billion.
- The New England Patriots have a value of $7 billion under Robert Kraft.
While the goal of every NFL team is to win a Super Bowl, the owners have an ulterior motive. Make their franchise as valuable as possible, optimizing profits along the way. As one of the world's most popular sports leagues, each owner is sitting on more than a billion dollars.
Still, as with everything, there are different levels of wealth, even among billionaires. Here are the 32 teams ranked from most to least valuable entering the 2024 season.
NFL Teams With the Most Super Bowl Wins
Only four NFL franchises own five or more Super Bowl victories.
1 Dallas Cowboys
Loved or hated, the Cowboys remain North America's most valuable sports franchise.
- Current Value: $9 billion
- Owner: Jerry Jones
Sometimes, sports teams become a lot more than that. The Dallas Cowboys are a prime example, as the star is a brand of its own.
This organization has on-field success, celebrity cheerleaders, a state of the art multipurpose stadium, and the league's most well-known owner. There isn't a sports team on the planet more valuable than the Cowboys.
2 New England Patriots
The team's unprecedented run of dominance vaulted them to the top.
- Current Value: $7 billion
- Owner: Robert Kraft
The New England Patriots weren't always the world-famous winners that the 2000s made them out to be. Instead, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick transformed the Patriots as we know them.
That includes their value, which was last in the NFL entering the 1990 season. It's a bit different now.
3 Los Angeles Rams
Stars shine bright for the Rams following their move to Los Angeles.
- Current Value: $6.9 billion
- Owner: Stan Kroenke
Kroenke didn't make many friends when he moved the team out of St. Louis and back to Los Angeles. However, he did secure ownership of SoFi Stadium, by far the most expensive sports venue in world history.
The Los Angeles Rams have already hosted and won a Super Bowl in their new stadium.
4 New York Giants
Celebrating 100 seasons, Big Blue is an NFL cornerstone.
- Current Value: $6.8 billion
- Owners: John Mara and Steve Tisch
The last decade has been messy, but the New York Giants are one of the NFL's flagship franchises. Their history includes four NFL championships and four more Super Bowls.
New York has belonged to the Mara family since 1925, through good, bad, and ugly. The Tisch family entered the fray in 1991.
5 Chicago Bears
The Bears may be set for a resurgence in their new era
- Current Value: $6.3 billion
- Owner: Virginia Halas McCaskey
At 101 years old, Halas McCaskey is more than just the oldest owner in America's major pro sports leagues. She's the daughter of George Halas, a Chicago Bears legend who co-founded the NFL. Football will always rule the Windy City, even when the team is down.
As the Bears get set to enter the Caleb Williams era, they have a chance for their on-field success to match their value as a franchise.
6 Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis' move to Sin City has paid off massively for the Silver and Black.
- Current Value: $6.2 billion
- Owner: Carol and Mark Davis
Roulette tables may change to silver and black soon.
Relocating from Oakland, the Las Vegas Raiders have settled into their new home and even newer stadium. The 2024 campaign will see the on-field decision-making belong to Antonio Pierce full-time as the team eyes a postseason return.
7 New York Jets
While plenty of dysfunction remains, the Jets have loyalty in a big market.
- Current Value: $6.1 billion
- Owners: Christopher and Woody Johnson
The last time that the New York Jets played in a Super Bowl, let alone won it, was Super Bowl 3.
With Aaron Rodgers under center, that's supposed to change in the next few years. From top to bottom, this organization is committed to winning again, even if the results are pending.
8 Washington Commanders
The league's newest owner joins the fray, attempting to alter the franchise's image.
- Current Value: $6.05 billion
- Owner: Josh Harris
Thanks to an all-time high $6.1 billion purchase, Harris is the newest member of the NFL ownership club.
Head coach Dan Quinn and rookie QB Jayden Daniels are also fresh faces in the nation's capital. Times are changing for the Washington Commanders after a disastrous 30-year stretch under Dan Snyder.
9 San Francisco 49ers
A dynasty in the 80s keeps the 49er brand going strong.
- Current Value: $6 billion
- Owners: Denise DeBartolo York and John York
This is the franchise of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. A team who defined the 80s and has appeared in four Super Bowls since then.
The current iteration of the San Francisco 49ers can't get past the Chiefs. That doesn't change the fact that they're the biggest threat in the NFC.
10 Philadelphia Eagles
30 years of stable ownership and a consistent contender.
- Current Value: $5.8 billion
- Owner: Jeffrey Lurie
For a fanbase as rabid as the Philadelphia Eagles are, Lurie has had to exercise a lot of patience since buying the team in 1994.
Bringing the city its first Super Bowl will make him immortal there. Now, Philadelphia is eyeing the second, and 2024 could be a pivotal point in franchise history after 2023's epic collapse.
11 Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are still looking to end a playoff-win drought.
- Current Value: $5.7 billion
- Owner: Stephen Ross
When Stephen Ross bought the Miami Dolphins in 2008, the team was coming off a miserable 1-15 season, the worst in franchise history.
It took some time, but they've steadily strung together four straight winning seasons. The next step is winning their first playoff game since 2000.
12 Houston Texans
A bright future ahead, led by C.J. Stroud.
- Current Value: $5.5 billion
- Owner: Janice McNair
As their MLB neighbors have done recently, the Houston Texans are trying to build a decade-long contender.
McNair, who has had controlling ownership of the team since 2018, is on the verge of accomplishing that. QB C.J. Stroud brought new life into Texans football.
13 Denver Broncos
New ownership trying to restore old glory.
- Current Value: $5.1 billion
- Owner: Rob Walton
In 2022, the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion, a record at the time.
Led by Walmart's Rob Walton, the mission is to make the team a consistent threat in the AFC again. As the lone team in the Rocky Mountains, Denver will always have a ton of support.
14 Seattle Seahawks
Repping the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks have now tasted success in recent memory.
15
- Current Value: $5 billion
- Owner: Jody Allen
The Seattle Seahawks are probably most known for the "12s," the nickname tagged onto their raucous fanbase.
Flipping from the AFC to the NFC, the Seahawks have found a nice home in the NFC West. Let's see what's next in the post-Pete Carroll era.
16 Atlanta Falcons
Dirty birds worth a pretty penny since moving to their new home.
- Current Value: $4.7 billion
- Owner: Arthur Blank
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank can often be seen patrolling the sidelines on game day. He is one of the NFL's more prominent owners and made major pushes toward building the team's current home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hosting a Super Bowl was a chief motivation for that upgrade. If only the team could lock down their first championship win.
17 Minnesota Vikings
Trying to overcome a supposed curse, with four Super Bowl losses.
- Current Value: $4.65 billion
- Owner: Zygi Wilf
The Minnesota Vikings, like most Minnesota teams, have endured cruel endings to promising seasons.
Despite a lot of strong regular seasons since 1961, the Lombardi Trophy has evaded Minnesota. Since 2005, the Wilfs have spearheaded the charge toward the team's first Super Bowl.
18 Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are run on stability
- Current Value: $4.63 billion
- Owner: Art Rooney II
Since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have employed only three head coaches. The team is tied for the most Super Bowl wins, all of which came after 1970. Success stems from the Steeler Way and current coach Mike Tomlin has yet to lead his troops to a losing season.
GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL right now. 2024 will be his 18th season. He is still five years away from Chuck Noll's record of 23 years with Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are entrenched in tradition, and their brand extends through much of the country.
19 Baltimore Ravens
A consistent winner since moving from Cleveland.
- Current Value: $4.63 billion
- Owner: Steve Bisciotti
Bursting on the scene in 1996 after leaving Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens have consistently been one of the league's most consistent teams ever since.
Currently, they're hoping that two-time MVP Lamar Jackson can bring the organization its third Super Bowl. Winning is the way for this young Ravens franchise.
20 Cleveland Browns
Cleveland keeps pounding, looking to reach the next level.
- Current Value: $4.62 billion
- Owners: Dee and Jimmy Haslam
It hasn't been easy being a Cleveland Browns fan for quite some time. Yet, it's tough to find a more passionate fanbase in the NFL, for better or worse.
Eventually, Cleveland's patience will pay off, and for the owners, that applies to more than just the football part of the business.