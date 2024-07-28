Highlights NFL owners aim to maximize franchise value for profit.

The Dallas Cowboys lead the league with a value of $9 billion.

The New England Patriots have a value of $7 billion under Robert Kraft.

While the goal of every NFL team is to win a Super Bowl, the owners have an ulterior motive. Make their franchise as valuable as possible, optimizing profits along the way. As one of the world's most popular sports leagues, each owner is sitting on more than a billion dollars.

Still, as with everything, there are different levels of wealth, even among billionaires. Here are the 32 teams ranked from most to least valuable entering the 2024 season.

1 Dallas Cowboys

Loved or hated, the Cowboys remain North America's most valuable sports franchise.

Current Value: $9 billion

Owner: Jerry Jones

Sometimes, sports teams become a lot more than that. The Dallas Cowboys are a prime example, as the star is a brand of its own.

This organization has on-field success, celebrity cheerleaders, a state of the art multipurpose stadium, and the league's most well-known owner. There isn't a sports team on the planet more valuable than the Cowboys.

2 New England Patriots

The team's unprecedented run of dominance vaulted them to the top.

Current Value: $7 billion

Owner: Robert Kraft

The New England Patriots weren't always the world-famous winners that the 2000s made them out to be. Instead, Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick transformed the Patriots as we know them.

That includes their value, which was last in the NFL entering the 1990 season. It's a bit different now.

3 Los Angeles Rams

Stars shine bright for the Rams following their move to Los Angeles.

Current Value: $6.9 billion

Owner: Stan Kroenke

Kroenke didn't make many friends when he moved the team out of St. Louis and back to Los Angeles. However, he did secure ownership of SoFi Stadium, by far the most expensive sports venue in world history.

The Los Angeles Rams have already hosted and won a Super Bowl in their new stadium.

4 New York Giants

Celebrating 100 seasons, Big Blue is an NFL cornerstone.

Current Value: $6.8 billion

Owners: John Mara and Steve Tisch

The last decade has been messy, but the New York Giants are one of the NFL's flagship franchises. Their history includes four NFL championships and four more Super Bowls.

New York has belonged to the Mara family since 1925, through good, bad, and ugly. The Tisch family entered the fray in 1991.

5 Chicago Bears

The Bears may be set for a resurgence in their new era

Current Value: $6.3 billion

Owner: Virginia Halas McCaskey

At 101 years old, Halas McCaskey is more than just the oldest owner in America's major pro sports leagues. She's the daughter of George Halas, a Chicago Bears legend who co-founded the NFL. Football will always rule the Windy City, even when the team is down.

As the Bears get set to enter the Caleb Williams era, they have a chance for their on-field success to match their value as a franchise.

6 Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Davis' move to Sin City has paid off massively for the Silver and Black.

Current Value: $6.2 billion

Owner: Carol and Mark Davis

Roulette tables may change to silver and black soon.

Relocating from Oakland, the Las Vegas Raiders have settled into their new home and even newer stadium. The 2024 campaign will see the on-field decision-making belong to Antonio Pierce full-time as the team eyes a postseason return.

7 New York Jets

While plenty of dysfunction remains, the Jets have loyalty in a big market.

Current Value: $6.1 billion

Owners: Christopher and Woody Johnson

The last time that the New York Jets played in a Super Bowl, let alone won it, was Super Bowl 3.

With Aaron Rodgers under center, that's supposed to change in the next few years. From top to bottom, this organization is committed to winning again, even if the results are pending.

8 Washington Commanders

The league's newest owner joins the fray, attempting to alter the franchise's image.

Current Value: $6.05 billion

Owner: Josh Harris

Thanks to an all-time high $6.1 billion purchase, Harris is the newest member of the NFL ownership club.

Head coach Dan Quinn and rookie QB Jayden Daniels are also fresh faces in the nation's capital. Times are changing for the Washington Commanders after a disastrous 30-year stretch under Dan Snyder.

9 San Francisco 49ers

A dynasty in the 80s keeps the 49er brand going strong.

Current Value: $6 billion

Owners: Denise DeBartolo York and John York

This is the franchise of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. A team who defined the 80s and has appeared in four Super Bowls since then.

The current iteration of the San Francisco 49ers can't get past the Chiefs. That doesn't change the fact that they're the biggest threat in the NFC.

10 Philadelphia Eagles

30 years of stable ownership and a consistent contender.

Current Value: $5.8 billion

Owner: Jeffrey Lurie

For a fanbase as rabid as the Philadelphia Eagles are, Lurie has had to exercise a lot of patience since buying the team in 1994.

Bringing the city its first Super Bowl will make him immortal there. Now, Philadelphia is eyeing the second, and 2024 could be a pivotal point in franchise history after 2023's epic collapse.

11 Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are still looking to end a playoff-win drought.

Current Value: $5.7 billion

Owner: Stephen Ross

When Stephen Ross bought the Miami Dolphins in 2008, the team was coming off a miserable 1-15 season, the worst in franchise history.

It took some time, but they've steadily strung together four straight winning seasons. The next step is winning their first playoff game since 2000.

12 Houston Texans

A bright future ahead, led by C.J. Stroud.

Current Value: $5.5 billion

Owner: Janice McNair

As their MLB neighbors have done recently, the Houston Texans are trying to build a decade-long contender.

McNair, who has had controlling ownership of the team since 2018, is on the verge of accomplishing that. QB C.J. Stroud brought new life into Texans football.

13 Denver Broncos

New ownership trying to restore old glory.

Current Value: $5.1 billion

Owner: Rob Walton

In 2022, the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion, a record at the time.

Led by Walmart's Rob Walton, the mission is to make the team a consistent threat in the AFC again. As the lone team in the Rocky Mountains, Denver will always have a ton of support.

14 Seattle Seahawks

Repping the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks have now tasted success in recent memory.

Current Value: $5 billion

Owner: Jody Allen

The Seattle Seahawks are probably most known for the "12s," the nickname tagged onto their raucous fanbase.

Flipping from the AFC to the NFC, the Seahawks have found a nice home in the NFC West. Let's see what's next in the post-Pete Carroll era.

16 Atlanta Falcons

Dirty birds worth a pretty penny since moving to their new home.

Current Value: $4.7 billion

Owner: Arthur Blank

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank can often be seen patrolling the sidelines on game day. He is one of the NFL's more prominent owners and made major pushes toward building the team's current home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hosting a Super Bowl was a chief motivation for that upgrade. If only the team could lock down their first championship win.

17 Minnesota Vikings

Trying to overcome a supposed curse, with four Super Bowl losses.

Current Value: $4.65 billion

Owner: Zygi Wilf

The Minnesota Vikings, like most Minnesota teams, have endured cruel endings to promising seasons.

Despite a lot of strong regular seasons since 1961, the Lombardi Trophy has evaded Minnesota. Since 2005, the Wilfs have spearheaded the charge toward the team's first Super Bowl.

18 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are run on stability

Current Value: $4.63 billion

Owner: Art Rooney II

Since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have employed only three head coaches. The team is tied for the most Super Bowl wins, all of which came after 1970. Success stems from the Steeler Way and current coach Mike Tomlin has yet to lead his troops to a losing season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL right now. 2024 will be his 18th season. He is still five years away from Chuck Noll's record of 23 years with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are entrenched in tradition, and their brand extends through much of the country.

19 Baltimore Ravens

A consistent winner since moving from Cleveland.

Current Value: $4.63 billion

Owner: Steve Bisciotti

Bursting on the scene in 1996 after leaving Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens have consistently been one of the league's most consistent teams ever since.

Currently, they're hoping that two-time MVP Lamar Jackson can bring the organization its third Super Bowl. Winning is the way for this young Ravens franchise.

20 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland keeps pounding, looking to reach the next level.

Current Value: $4.62 billion

Owners: Dee and Jimmy Haslam

It hasn't been easy being a Cleveland Browns fan for quite some time. Yet, it's tough to find a more passionate fanbase in the NFL, for better or worse.

Eventually, Cleveland's patience will pay off, and for the owners, that applies to more than just the football part of the business.