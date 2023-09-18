Highlights Monday Night Football remains arguably the biggest event on each week's NFL schedule

Rivalry games like Browns vs. Steelers and Bears vs. Vikings add excitement to the Monday Night Football lineup, with intriguing storylines surrounding the teams' quarterbacks and their historic matchups.

Some of the most attractive MNF matchups include a Super Bowl rematch and a divisional showdown that could decide the NFC East in Week 17

The 2023 NFL season has some big-time Monday Night Football games coming up for fans. These are always supposed to be the biggest games of the week, airing in primetime on ESPN, however, as is the case with most games each season, the matchups are not always as good as they might have looked on paper. The NFL often tries to make sure that the teams playing on Monday Night Football are franchises that fans want to see.

The last thing the NFL wants is to have two teams playing that only regional fans care about. While there are some fans who will watch any game no matter who is playing, there are other fans who want to see the best teams playing or — better yet — the best playing the best on the biggest night of the NFL week. Here is a look at every scheduled Monday Night Football game on the 2023 NFL schedule, ranked.

19 Week 2: New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

Not every Monday Night Football matchup will feature a pair of genuine contenders. The week two MNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers looks to be one of those. This division might be the worst in football again this year. The Saints picked up Derek Carr, a legitimate starting quarterback, but the main reason to watch this divisional clash will be the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Their last meeting finished just 10-7, but at least it featured a game-winning field goal with time expiring.

18 Week 5: Green Bay Packers @ Oakland Raiders

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders are two of the most storied franchises in NFL history, but neither of them is expected to be great in 2023. The Raiders have Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback now, a slight upgrade over Carr. The Packers are entering their first season without Aaron Rodgers as their starter in over a decade, a storyline that will dominate Green Bay's season in 2023. Garoppolo doesn't like to take risks, and the jury's out on Love, so this could turn into a defense-first meeting between two legendary clubs.

17 Week 8: Oakland Raiders @ Detroit Lions

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to prove this year with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, and they will be in tough in Week 8 against the upstart Detroit Lions. Shockingly, the Lions have become darkhorse candidates this year, part of the reason the long-suffering franchise will be on Monday Night Football. The Lions skill players will be the main reason to tune into this matchup. Detroit will likely be the favorites, and the Raiders will try to drag this game into the mud to keep things competitive.

16 Week 3: Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals

Prior to last season, this would have been one of the most exciting Monday Night Football games of the season. Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams were one of the most dynamic teams on the field, winning the Super Bowl in 2021 in a riveting game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Back then, Cincy was still developing into a team of superstars, led by Joe Burrow. However, injuries decimated the Rams during their Super Bowl hangover. This season, the Rams are unlikely to make the playoffs. The Bengals will ensure that it's a fun game to watch but don't expect a nailbiter here.

15 Week 2: Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been heated rivals since before the NFL existed in its current form, so the animosity runs deep. Many NFL fans will tune in just to see two of the best edge rushers in football, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett, at their peaks. Neither team is in championship form, but both squads have fascinating storylines revolving around their starting QBs. Pittsburgh hopes that Kenny Pickett will prove himself as their franchise quarterback, while the Browns hope that Deshaun Watson can rebound from several controversies and an extended hiatus to regain his Pro Bowl form.

14 Week 4: Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Geno Smith shocked the NFL last season when he somehow proved to be one of the league's more reliable quarterbacks after years of struggling with the New York Jets, New York Giants, and San Diego Chargers. Smith will need to prove that 2022 wasn't a fluke if the Seahawks want to make the playoffs again this season. The New York Giants, another surprise 2022 playoff team, will host Seattle in week four of Monday Night Football. The Giants have Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones looking to build off their success in 2022. This could be a matchup between two middle-of-the-road teams, or an entertaining clash between two squads on the rise.

13 Week 12: Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are one of the NFL's better divisional rivalries. They're also two very different teams. Chicago has always been a hard-nosed grinding team that runs the ball, and the Vikings have preferred to air it out in recent years. A week 12 MNF matchup between these two should feature some of the most electric playmakers in the league, including Bears QB Justin Fields and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. This should be a fairly interesting matchup, but one that's unlikely to hold much playoff significance.

12 Week 14: Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

By Week 14, the NFL will know if Jordan Love is good enough to be Aaron Rodgers replacement in Green Bay. If he's not playing as well as the Packers had hoped, their season could be over at this point. The Giants will also know whether they're capable of replicating last season's underdog success. If both teams play to their ceiling, this MNF matchup could be an entertaining fight between a pair of scrappy underdogs with outside chances to make the playoffs.

11 Week 14: Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are expected to be one of the most exciting teams this year. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will look to utilize weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to their fullest this season. The Tennessee Titans are a more hard-nosed team, relying on Derrick Henry to rumble rather than relying on footspeed like the Fins. Styles make fights, and this Monday Night Football matchup could be an entertaining clash between a flashy squad and a more rough and tumble club.

10 Week 9: Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Monday Night Football in week nine should have been an explosive game. On one side of the field, the Los Angeles Chargers would have had Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert leading his team into New York. On the other side, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets looked to demonstrate their offensive superiority.

That didn't happen. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in his Week 1, ending his season before he could prove himself with his new team. This could have been the highest-scoring MNF matchup of 2023, with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL gunning it downfield. Now, it should be the Chargers with the edge, although they still have to face one of the best defenses in the NFL.

9 Week 3: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 season as NFC favorites. With Jalen Hurts at quarterback, Philly has one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL. The Eagles will look to replicate their 2022 success when they won 14 games en route to making the Super Bowl. This game will also be intriguing because of the school ties: Hurts will face off against fellow former Oklahoma Sooner, Baker Mayfield, who is now starting for Tampa Bay. This marks Baker's fourth team as a starter in his NFL career, and may be his last chance to establish himself in the league.

8 Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best team in the AFC for the past few years. The New England Patriots haven't been the same since Tom Brady left the team. Nonetheless, the Patriots did manage to win eight games last season and appear to be improving. This MNF matchup may not seem very competitive, but coach Bill Belichick will have a few tricks up his sleeve to mess with his counterpart, Andy Reid. With that said, the main reason to watch this game will be Patrick Mahomes, one of the most exciting QBs in the history of the league.

7 Week 7: San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco has one of the most talented rosters in the league on both sides of the line of scrimmage, including RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, and DE Nick Bosa. The Vikings will try to outmatch the 49ers by relying on Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Despite the 49ers impressive depth behind those stars, the Vikings could be favorites because of home advantage and San Francisco's uncertain QB situation. Barring injury, this MNF clash will feature some of the most exciting skill players in the league.

6 Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals have become perennial playoff contenders with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase tormenting opposing secondaries. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are sleeper picks to win the AFC with Trevor Lawrence coming into his own as their pivot. This won't be considered a marquee matchup prior to the season, but there's a chance that this MNF matchup could have major playoff implications.

5 Week 16: Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

In Week 16, the Baltimore Ravens should be competing for a playoff spot and a possible divisional crown. In the best-case scenario, the 49ers will still have competition for the NFC West title, increasing the importance of this MNF matchup. Both teams employ impressive groups of skill players while also boasting elite defenses. If Brock Purdy's development as the starting QB in San Francisco goes well, this could turn into a crucial matchup for both teams.

4 Week 10: Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

The Denver Broncos have a lot to prove this year. Last season, Russell Wilson left the Seattle Seahawks and joined the Broncos, only to have the worst campaign of his NFL career. Much of the blame was placed on the coaching staff, and with Sean Payton in as the new Broncos' coach, it's time to demonstrate that Wilson can still lead an elite team. Buffalo is considered a top contender for the Super Bowl, but cracks in their armor appeared last season. This MNF matchup could be an extremely competitive game between a pair of strong, talented teams.

3 Week 17: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a mainstay on Monday Night Football. This season, they are scheduled to play in two MNF games. The Lions finished 2022 with nine wins, and many experts believe they can perform even better in 2023. However, they will be on the road against the Cowboys, who won 12 games in 2022 and will be contending for the NFC East title. Both teams will likely have a division crown to play for, making this one of the most important and exciting games of the penultimate week of the season.

2 Week 6: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas, playing under a new offensive coordinator, should be starting to hit their stride offensively. The Chargers and Justin Herbert will be eager to secure a crucial home victory. Both sides have great skill players, including CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard for the Cowboys, and Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen for the Chargers. Dallas might hold the advantage here due to their defense, which features an unstoppable Micah Parsons. This highly-anticipated MNF matchup is likely to produce some competitive, high-quality football that helps to determine the shape of both the NFC and AFC playoffs.

1 Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 11, Monday Night Football will feature a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. Both teams concluded 2022 with 14 wins before the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in an exhilarating Super Bowl. This game will be one of the most anticipated of the entire regular season and, assuming a clean bill of health, both teams should be close to their peak form. The Eagles will be seeking revenge while the Chiefs aim to continue to assert their superiority. This game could also serve as a preview for Super Bowl LVIII.

