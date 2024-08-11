Highlights Every NFL owner has a different level of involvement with their franchise.

Some owners are involved in every team move; others prefer to sit back and hire people to run the football operations.

Here we review the win-loss record of every NFL team under their current owner.

In the NFL, ownership means a lot of things. Some owners simply look at their teams as investments and don't feel inclined to get involved in the day-to-day activities of running a football team. They'll typically hire somebody to run the team for them, and that person will then control actual football operations.

On the other hand, some owners like to be extremely involved in the team's operations. These owners will hand-pick coaches and GMs and sometimes even act as a GM themselves.

The definition of a good or bad owner is in the eye of the beholder. Anyway, let's look at things statistically. Here's how each NFL team has fared since their current owner has taken over.

Related Related: 10 NFL Stars Who Retired While Still in Their Prime Sometimes, the best in the world just decide to call it quits while they're on top. Here are 10 NFL legends who made that move.

1 Michael Bidwell - Arizona Cardinals

Bidwell is one of the newer owners in the league and is still looking for success with the Cardinals

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Record as Owner: (32-47, .405% winning percentage)

The Arizona Cardinals' current owner is Michael Bidwell. Bidwell took over in 2019 when his father, Bill Bidwell, unfortunately passed away.

During his first year as the owner in 2019, Kyler Murray was in the middle of his rookie year. The next two seasons saw progress, as the Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021, winning 11 games. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed the team a bit, and the Cardinals have gone 4-13 in back-to-back seasons.

Bidwell has had some bad luck with the team's franchise quarterback injured, so it's not entirely fair to blame their poor record on him.

2 Arthur Blank - Atlanta Falcons

Blank has owned the Falcons for a while and is still looking for his first Super Bowl

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (178-176-1, .503% winning percentage.)

Arthur Blank took control of the team before the 2002 season, and since then, as their record shows, the team has been very average.

The Atlanta Falcons have been solid at times during his tenure, but they're still one of the few teams in the league without a Super Bowl win. Since Blank took over the team, they've appeared in one Super Bowl when they blew the infamous 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

3 Steve Bisciotti - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been consistent winners under Bisciotti

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (193-130, .598% winning percentage)

Steve Bisciotti owns the Baltimore Ravens, and he's had a successful tenure.

Bisciotti took control of the team before the 2004 season, and Baltimore was one of the better teams in the league during that time. Their nearly 60% winning rate is impressive, and the team has a Super Bowl victory and 12 playoff appearances since he took over.

4 Terry Pegula - Buffalo Bills

Pegula has helped turn the Bills into consistent playoff threats

Buffalo News

Record as owner: (94-63, .598% winning percentage)

Next is Terry Pegula, who coincidentally has the same winning percentage as the owner above, Bisciotti.

The Buffalo Bills were quiet for the first couple years of his tenure, but after drafting Josh Allen, they've been mainstays in the playoffs. Pegula has overseen a lot of success in Buffalo, and they look to compete again in 2024.

5 David Tepper - Carolina Panthers

Tepper hasn't seen much success with the Panthers just yet

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (31-68, .313% winning percentage)

David Tepper hasn't seen much success as the Carolina Panthers' owner.

Tepper bought the franchise after their last few glory years, and things haven't gone too well. At just above a 30% win rate, the Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the league since Tepper bought them. With things unlikely to change in 2024, there doesn't seem to be better days in sight.

6 Virginia Halas McCaskey - Chicago Bears

McCaskey is one of the longest-tenured owners in the league, and the Bears have been pretty average under her

Credit: Chicago Bears

Record as owner: (327-322, .502% winning percentage.)

Here, we have one of the longest-tenured owners in the league in Virginia Halas McCaskey.

McCaskey took over the Chicago Bears midway through the 1983 season, and they've been pretty average since then, winning just over half their games. The Bears won a Super Bowl in her second full year as an owner, but they've been unable to win another one since then. Interestingly, the Bears have never tied during her tenure of about 40 years as the owner.

7 Mike Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

Brown hasn't seen a ton of playoff success as the Bengals' owner

Record as owner: (223-303-4, .425% winning percentage.)

Mike Brown took over after his father, Paul Brown, died in 1991.

Since then, he's been one of the longest-tenured owners in the league. Brown has overseen a lot during his time as the owner of the Cincinnati Bengals, and the team recently won the AFC Championship in 2021. Unfortunately, none of their success has translated into any Super Bowl victories during Brown's time as an owner.

8 Jimmy Haslem - Cleveland Browns

Haslem has struggled to restore the Browns' ancient winning traditions

Record as owner: (69-119-1, .365% winning percentage)

Jimmy Haslem bought the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the 2012 season, and things haven't gone too well.

The Browns went through a very long streak of bad years, and Haslen was there to see that tail-end. Things have gotten a little better recently, with Cleveland making a couple of playoff appearances in recent years, but there haven't been many accomplishments under Haslem's ownership, to say the least.

9 Jerry Jones - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have stayed competitive but have struggled in the postseason under Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner (312-251, 554% winning percentage)

Here, we have another long-tenured owner in Jerry Jones.

Jones saw immediate success with the franchise, winning three Super Bowls in the early 1990s. However, in recent years, the Dallas Cowboys has become the butt of a lot of jokes with many playoff failures. Still, Jones has seen his franchise come a long way under his ownership.

10 Rob Walton - Denver Broncos

Walton is very new and still trying to turn the Broncos around

Denver Broncos

Record as owner: (13-21, .382% winning percentage)

Rob Walton is one of the newest owners, as he's got just two years under his belt in charge of the Denver Broncos.

They've been in a bit of a retooling effort since Walton took control of the team. With the Russell Wilson experiment failing miserably, it looks like they'll still be retooling for a couple of years. It's likely still too early to truly judge Walton here.

11 Shiela Hamp - Detroit Lions

Hamp has quickly overseen a positive turnaround for the Lions

Credit: Allsport/ALLSPORT

Record as owner (29-37-1, .440% winning percentage)

Shiela Hamp took control of the Detroit Lions before the 2020 season, succeeding her mother.

Although she has a losing record, she hasn't really been a bad owner. She took control of one of the most historically bad franchises in sports history, and in her fourth year of owning the team, they nearly made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Under her watch, the Lions have turned things around.

12 N/A - Green Bay Packers

The Packers don't have an owner, as they are publicly owned

All-time record: (792-593-34, .570% winning percentage.)

The Green Bay Packers are different from any other team on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Green Bay Packers are a bit different from any other team on this list. They're a publicly-owned non-profit corporation, and they're currently the only NFL team with that designation.

The Packers are a publicly owned, non-profit corporation, meaning anyone can technically own a portion of the franchise. With that in mind, we're looking at their all-time record, which is very impressive. Green Bay will likely surpass 800 franchise wins in 2024.

13 Cal McNair - Houston Texans

McNair is about to enter his first season in charge of the Texans

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Record as Owner: N/A

Here, we have another oddity. Cal McNair was voted to be the team's principal owner just this March, so the team hasn't actually played any games under his ownership yet. His first year seems like it will be a good one, though, as the Houston Texans look like contenders.

14 Jim Irsay - Indianapolis Colts

Irsay has overseen a lot of victories with the Colts



Indy Star-USA TODAY NETWORK

Record as owner: (249-185-1, .574% winning percentage)

After winning a legal battle against his stepmother, Irsay took control of the Indianapolis Colts in 1997.

The beginning of his ownership was great, as the team drafted Peyton Manning, who ended up becoming one of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. The Colts have seen a championship and numerous playoff appearances during Irsay's time as the owner.

15 Shahid Khan - Jacksonville Jaguars

Khan is still trying to establish a winning identity in Jacksonville

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (62-138, .308% winning percentage.)

Shahid Khan bought the Jacksonville Jaguars towards the end of the 2011 season, and under his reign, they've been pretty brutal. Jacksonville has struggled to accomplish much of anything, although the future does look a little brighter now. The team is expected to contend for the playoffs in 2024.

16 Clark Hunt - Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt has watched his team become the most dominant in the NFL

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (147-80, .648 winning percentage.)

Although Clark Hunt has technically had one of the shorter tenures as an owner in the league, starting in 2006, the Kansas City Chiefs have been dominant during his time. Since he took over, it's hard to argue that any other owner in the league has been more successful.

Under Hunt's reign, the Chiefs have three Super Bowl victories and have won the division for eight consecutive years now. With lots of star talent still on the team, it doesn't seem like that run will end anytime soon.

17 Dean Spanos - Los Angeles Chargers

Spanos is still searching for his franchise's first Super Bowl victory

Mandatory Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (238-245, .493% winning percentage.)

The Spanos family took control of the Los Angeles Chargers' franchise back in 1984, and Dean Spanos officially took control from his father in 1994.

Since then, the Chargers have been pretty average. They've had some good runs, and during that time, the Chargers have had their share of divisional championships and playoff appearances. However, the Chargers remain one of the few teams in the league to never win a Super Bowl, and have just one appearance in the big game under Spanos' watch.

18 Stan Kroenke - Los Angeles Rams

Kroenke's biggest accomplishment as the Rams' owner was their 2021 Super Bowl victory

Credit: Kriby Lee USA Today

Record as owner: (110-116-1, .487% winning percentage).

The Los Angeles Rams are just a portion of Kroenke's sports empire, as the billionaire also owns the Denver Nuggets and Arsenal. His biggest move as the owner of the Rams was to move the team back to Los Angeles for the 2016 season.

Los Angeles has a recent Super Bowl victory in 2021, so they've been successful recently. However, for most of Kroenke's ownership, they've been mediocre, with a sub-.500 winning percentage.

19 Stephen Ross - Miami Dolphins

Ross has kept the Dolphins competitive recently but is still looking for his first playoff win

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Record as owner: (116-127, .477% winning percentage)

In 2008, Stephen Ross invested in 50% of the Miami Dolphins franchise, and in 2009 he became the full owner and chairman.

While the Dolphins have been competitive over the past two seasons, they've been largely mediocre during Ross' time as owner. Their sub-.500 winning percentage is an example of that, and the Dolphins also hold the longest streak in the NFL without a playoff win, which last came in 2000.

20 Zygi Wilf - Minnesota Vikings

While they haven't gotten to the Super Bowl, the Vikings have been pretty successful under Wilf

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Record as owner: (161-144-2, .528% winning percentage.)

Since Wilf bought the Minnesota Vikings back before the 2005 season, they've actually been pretty successful. They've won more than they've lost, so you really can't complain too much. However, Minnesota hasn't had a ton of playoff success under Wilf's ownership, so there still is one more threshold for the franchise to unlock there.