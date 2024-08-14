Highlights There are 30 NFL stadiums, all unique in their own way.

Football stadiums focus on fan experiences like food, atmosphere, architecture, and city integration to stand out.

Some stadiums are amazing, while some need a lot of work, if not a complete rebuild.

Baseball stadiums are unique because they are not one size fits all. The distance between the bases and the mound is all the same everywhere. After that, things can get outright wacky.

Some have giant green walls in left field, some have ivy on the outfield bricks, and some have swimming pools. In baseball, it's not terribly difficult to give a stadium charm because they can be so quirky.

Football stadiums, however, do not naturally lend themselves to individuality.

The fields are all the same size, the sidelines are all uniform, and the goalposts must be cut to specific dimensions. The only way to make a football field stand out is by painting stuff in the end zones and at midfield. So, to truly stand out, a football facility needs to cater to the fans.

Does it have an incredible atmosphere? Is the food out of this world? Does it feature a remarkable architectural achievement? Has it leaned into the natural landscape or personality of the city in which it resides?

Those are the criteria we're using to rank all 30 NFL stadiums. Of course, this is an incredibly subjective exercise, and everyone will have their opinions on which stadiums they prefer. I will say this is the author's list because I have been to all but one of them (that one will be revealed in the list). Let's start with the bottom of the barrel.

30 FedEx Field - Landover, MD

Washington Commanders home field was not great when it opened and has only gotten worse over the years

It is hard to actively despise an inanimate object. FedEx Field gives us reason for hate. I cannot think of a single redeeming feature.

It's boring, rails are breaking, pipes are bursting, it's a nightmare to get to, and there are really no positive qualities.

What's wild is it was built in 1997. It has no reason to have fallen into such disrepair so quickly. Former owner Daniel Snyder basically let the thing deteriorate, which amazingly is only, like, 23rd on the list of awful things he's done.

The good news is, now that the Coliseum in Oakland and San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium are gone, the Commanders own the only legitimately awful facility in the league. There are, however, several that are just sort of meh.

29 Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There's nothing wrong with BofA Stadium. It's fine. But it doesn't stand out in any way, shape, or form. It's just kind of there.

The good news for Panthers fans is it's going to get a glow-up soon. There's a big-money renovation project in the works, so hopefully, the Panthers can get everything ironed out and provide the kind of game day experience we're seeing in so many other NFL stadiums these days.

28 TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville, FL

Forget about the pool. The video boards are EPIC

When they were added in 2014, the video boards at this aging facility were the second-largest in the world. Each one measures 60 feet high by 320 feet wide. It is incredible to see the crystal clear HD picture at a sporting event, even if the Jaguars haven't always given us something we want to see with complete clarity.

Aside from that, however, this is a pretty boring, cookie-cutter-feeling stadium. Georgia and Florida playing the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party there is, was, and always will be, the coolest thing that happened in that stadium, and I'm including that time it inexplicably got to host a Super Bowl.

27 MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

The New York Giants and New York Jets share this spot in New Jersey

A general view of the openeing kick off at the New Meadowlands Stadium between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants on September 12, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Again, there is nothing wrong with MetLife Stadium. There's just nothing cool about it.

Well, I take that back. The playing surface has been blamed for some high-profile injuries, including QB Aaron Rodgers in the 2023 season opener. While there's no proof to support the claims, it's certainly not a stellar sheet of turf.

I can tell you the food is average at best, and that is a shame.

It's New York. One of the greatest food cities in the world. Why they didn't just put the corner pizza and hot dog stands all over the concourse, I will never comprehend. Maybe give Bobby Flay a spot for a new restaurant for finer dining.

This place just feels like the Jets and Giants couldn't figure out how to both get what they wanted so they just made it as bland as possible.

26 Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, NY

The Bills are fun to watch. The stadium needs some work

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo is a great city. The people there are tough and hard-working and loyal as can be to their football team.

I'm even OK with the stadium not having a roof. It's a badge of honor to sit in subzero temperatures to watch Bills QB Josh Allen do amazing things. However, the amenities and the sightlines are not great.

Perhaps that's why Highmark Stadium has such a robust tailgating scene. Folks need to get their food before they enter the stadium because until they put an Anchor Bar behind every section, it's not going to be great eats.

25 Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

Perhaps the real reason Tom Brady left is the traffic

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most difficult stadium to reach on planet earth. Without going to Google Maps on you, the stadium sits not too far from a freeway. But there is a two-lane road from the highway to the stadium. When 65,000 people are trying to get there ... or worse, get out ... it is an unmitigated traffic nightmare.

This is a shame because the Patriots facility itself is actually pretty cool. It's got some nice nods to Revolution-era Massachusetts and looks clean and tidy. Gillette would be much higher on this list if fans wouldn't have to take vacation days to return to Boston in time for work on Monday.

24 Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Great location, not the greatest execution

If we were only considering the stadium itself, this would be much lower on the list. The renovation they did several years back just didn't mesh well with the original, classic design that Bears legends like Dick Butkus made iconic.

But Chicago is an amazing city. Soldier Field sits right on Lake Michigan, on the edge of Downtown. Walking to the game, you pass a seemingly endless string of tailgate parking lots and a few world-class museums. The atmosphere in this place is enough to move it, probably five spots higher than it should be.

23 Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, OH

Nice facility that's knocked down a few pegs by the weather

I did not have high hopes when I made a late October trip to this place for a Browns game. It exceeded expectations and then some.

It's well put together, and the Dawg Pound is one of the more unique and passionate fan sections in football. It has nice views and feels more intimate than the 67,000-plus seats it holds. However ...

The weather. Oh, wow, the weather. The wind and the rain can be ruthless and often are. True story:

I was on the field pregame watching warmups, and Chargers punter Mike Scifres was trying to figure out the wind patterns. Scifres was one of the best punters in the game at the time (and was robbed of a few Pro Bowl nods, but that's a debate for another day), and he had some kicks nearly blown back to the line of scrimmage. I asked him how anyone could deal with those kinds of conditions.

He mimicked kicking a ball, looking up, and putting his hands together in prayer.

Probably the most effective way of dealing with it, to be honest. I tip my cap to you for the devoted and loyal fans who brave that for four hours multiple times a year.

22 Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

Not many bells and whistles, but what it does, it does very well

There's just something cool about a stadium by a body of water. This one that hosts the Bengals sits right on the banks of the Ohio River and has great views of not just the field but Downtown Cincinnati, as well. It's another one of those stadiums that doesn't go overboard on the amenities but is a solid place to see a pro football game (especially if Joe Borrow is healthy that week).

Parking is a little scattered, but the pregame tailgating cornhole tournaments can get intense, and any place that takes cornhole seriously is OK in my book.

21 Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Taking in the Rocky Mountains never makes for a bad afternoon

Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Look at pretty much any wall inside this stadium and you'll see the field sits 5,280 feet above sea level. They want the opposing team to have constant reminders they have gone a mile high to play and that thin air is real.

The Broncos home stadium is solid if not spectacular. The views, however, are breathtaking. Points for the architects who made the top of the stands undulate like the mountains. It's a nice aesthetic touch that no other place has, or really could even pull off.

Plus, they have alcoholic ice cream. If you go (and are at least 21 years of age, obviously), I suggest the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel. It's goooooooood.

20 Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

It really leans into its country music roots and I'm here for it

In February 2024, the Titans broke ground on a new version of Nissan Stadium because the existing one is unspectacular. It's got new fun things like stages for pregame concerts, which you would expect in the home of the Grand Ole Opry.

So, why is a somewhat bland stadium not lower on the list?

Because if you're there, you're in Nashville, and Nashville is AWESOME. Just walk across the bridge from the game right into Downtown and find you a honky tonk. It's a classic case of the city raising the level of the facility.

19 NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Makes the Astrodome look like a backyard gazebo

Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

They say everything is bigger in Texas. I have found this to be true when it comes to their football field, and the Texans digs are no exception.

Even the cookies at NRG Stadium are as big as my hand (and they are DELICIOUS). But, there's something about this place that struck me as blah. I can't put my finger on what that is, and it might be unfair, but aside from the sheer magnitude of the place, it kind of struck me as just another spot to see a football game.

I suppose NRG Stadium is like the friend zone of the NFL. It's very nice but not something that goes to the next level.

18 M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

A worthy complement to Camden Yards

The Ravens home field just FEELS like an NFL Sunday. One of my favorite baseball stadiums is Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which is a very nice addition to that yard.

It has similar brickwork around the outside, making it look like a classic building that's been well-maintained. Inside it, it in no way feels like it holds more than 70,000 people. The fans are on top of you, and they make your presence felt.

There's also a great tailgating culture. Yes, have a crab cake because they're as amazing as you think. I also love the Ravens' home uniforms, and they've so good for so long that it always feels like a big event is about to happen.

17 Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

If you like WiFi, this is the place for you!

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is an interesting one because the home of the San Francisco 49ers should be higher on the list than it is.

The facility is very pleasing to the eye. More than 40,000 seats are in the lower bowl, so it feels like you're close to the field almost anywhere. The garlic fries are to die for, and there are several lounges and interactive areas for fans to enjoy ... and that's kind of the problem.

There is so much to do there that it really doesn't have an atmosphere. The WiFi is strong enough for everyone in attendance to stream an HD movie on their phones, so many people are checked out instead of engaging in the game.

It's gotten better as the Niners have become perennial Super Bowl contenders, but it still falls a little flat for me.

16 Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES! fans have fabulous seats to throw batters from

This is a fine stadium. If you put it in any other city, it would be a fine stadium.

But it's in Philadelphia, making it an event center. Every game at the Linc is packed with Eagles fans, the toughest on the planet because they will boo anything. They start hating the other team. If their club isn't playing well, they quickly throw those boos to their own club.

Nobody is safe in Philly, making it one of the most rowdy places you'll ever see a game, which means every home game is exciting regardless of the score, and I'll take a fun night at the field any day of the week.

15 Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

A decade of major renovations has rescued a bland old facility

Credit: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

I will hand it to the Dolphins ownership group, they have spent a truckload of money on improving what was a boring old cookie-cutter stadium.

Hard Rock has become colorful and energetic, with lots of clubs and great music, which makes it perfect for Miami: lots of flash. Alas, it's led to very little substance like on-field success. They did the best they could with what was really a reclamation project, but with the overhangs at the top of the stands, it feels far too much like a soccer stadium for my taste.

14 Ford Field - Detroit, MI

A Thanksgiving Day tradition with a team that can finally win it all

Full disclosure: this is the one place I have not been to. It's nothing personal, I enjoy the city of Detroit, but my schedule has just never lined up to attend a game there. So, I put it in the middle of the rankings to play it safe.

But friends who have been there say it's a fantastic atmosphere. Judging from the scene on TV when the Lions got to host playoff games there last year, it looks like an amazing place to see a game. They say the food is also tremendous and that's a feather in any stadium's cap.

13 Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Ahoy, me hearties, the Buccaneers be about!

Some people don't like kitschy things like pirate ships at stadiums. I LOVE them.

They're the Buccaneers. The name comes from the pillaging, plundering pirates of the seven seas. It would be a crime to NOT have a pirate ship at their stadium. The fan base has embraced it wholeheartedly, so it can't be all bad.

It does get dinged for not embracing the city's amazing Cuban food, instead going with lots of national chains, a big missed culinary opportunity.

12 State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

A hike from Downtown Phoenix, but it feels as big as the events it hosts

Drive by the place the Cardinals play their games and you might think an alien spacecraft has landed in the middle of the Arizona desert. It's a bit outlandish, but for a franchise that has rarely stood out for being good, I can see why they'd make it such a spectacle.

Inside, the views are average. Game days are pretty fun. It ranks high on this list because it is a modern engineering marvel.

It is the first NFL stadium to have a retractable roof and a retractable field. They put the whole thing on a tray that can be rolled out to get sun and help the grass grow but not have to worry about changing the kind of turf they put down in the oppressive AZ heat.

Other stadiums have followed suit, so, for being a trailblazer, like a good neighbor, I'll be there for State Farm Stadium.

From here on out, it was extremely difficult to rank these venues because I truly love something about all of them.

11 Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

Barbecue in the home of the CHIEFS!

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

On any home Sunday this is the best-smelling parking lot in the world. The fans are welcoming and ready to share their brisket or ribs or whatever slab of scrumptious smoked animal flesh they have going that day.

The Chiefs Hall of Honor inside the stadium is done very well, but there is no hiding this place has been around a long, long time. Arrowhead is truly all about the atmosphere. From the moment they come out of the tunnel, the fans are engaged, even riffing on the final word of the Star Spangled Banner. It is loud, it is jumping, and it is awfully darn fun.

The guy playing quarterback doesn't hurt, either. See Patrick Mahomes every single chance you get. Trust me. It's even more impressive in person than on TV.