Key Takeaways Lambeau Field, home of the Packers, is one of the NFL's oldest venues with high capacity.

Soldier Field in Chicago, the oldest active stadium, may soon be replaced by a new venue for the Bears.

Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs, boasts high capacity and may see relocation rumors.

Thousands of fans file into stadiums every Sunday to watch their favorite NFL teams. However, no two experiences are alike. Some teams, like the Packers, play on hallowed grounds. Others, such as the Raiders, show off the shiny advancements made possible in the 2020s. Check out those venues and every other stadium the NFL has to offer, starting with the league's oldest.

1 Soldier Field

Chicago Bears; 1924

The second-oldest team plays in the league's oldest active stadium. Sans 2002, when Soldier Field was undergoing renovations, the Chicago Bears have called the venue home since 1971. That may change soon, as the team is committed to building a new stadium as soon as possible.

2 Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers; 1957

Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Named after Earl "Curly" Lambeau, this has been the home of the Green Bay Packers since it was built in 1957. Lambeau Field has the second-highest capacity, even as one of the NFL's oldest venues. A ton of iconic moments have happened on that Wisconsin field.

3 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs; 1972

The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have called Arrowhead Stadium home since 1972. It has the fourth-highest capacity in the league. There are rumblings that the team may move, either to a new stadium in Missouri or across the border to Kansas, but for now, Arrowhead is where Chiefs fans get loud.

4 Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills; 1973

Whether it was Rich Stadium, Ralph Wilson Stadium, or under some other name, Highmark Stadium has served as the Buffalo Bills ' home since 1973. That will change in 2026 when New Highmark Stadium opens. Enjoy the final two years of this venue, which survived countless blizzards in Orchard Park.

5 Caesars Superdome

New Orleans Saints; 1975

Credit: New Orleans Saints

A couple of hurricanes have forced the New Orleans Saints to play elsewhere, but the Superdome has been the team's home since 1975. The building has also hosted five Final Fours and almost every Sugar Bowl since its inception (2006 is the lone exception). The Superdome is one of the pillars of New Orleans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Caesars Superdome has hosted seven Super Bowls, more than any other stadium in NFL history. That number will increase to eight after New Orleans hosts Super Bowl 59 on February 9, 2025.

6 Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Dolphins; 1987

Credit: Andres Leiva / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins moved to Hard Rock Stadium in 1987 after sharing the Orange Bowl with the Miami Hurricanes for decades. Like its predecessor, Hard Rock Stadium is a common Super Bowl host. If only the home team could get back to that stage.

7 EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars; 1995

There has never been another home in Jacksonville Jaguars history. EverBank Stadium was built on the same land that Gator Bowl Stadium used to reside. This site hosts the Gator Bowl annually and the SEC's Georgia vs. Florida rivalry.

8 Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers; 1996

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Approved for renovations, Bank of America Stadium has more life as the Carolina Panthers ' home. The Charlotte, North Carolina venue has been around for every year of the franchise's existence except the first. Charlotte FC, the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and the ACC Championship Game are Bank of America Stadium tenants.

9 M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore Ravens; 1998

Credit: Baltimore Ravens

Most of the Baltimore Ravens ' history has flowed through M&T Bank Stadium. It has hosted plenty of AFC Championship games in its brief history. Adjacent to the Baltimore Orioles' home, Camden Yards, Maryland knows how to pack that area on gamedays.

10 Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 1998

via Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers , along with the USF Bulls, moved to Raymond James Stadium in 1998. Considering that both of Tampa's Super Bowl wins came after finding a new home, they may never want to leave. The Bucs are gunning for a fourth straight division title in 2024.

11 Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns; 1999

For the first time since its erection, gone is the FirstEnergy branding. Instead, the Cleveland Browns will play in a building that carries their name in 2024. Since the franchise returned to the NFL, this has been the site of every Browns home game.

12 Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans; 1999

via Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium is another place on its last legs, as the Tennessee Titans plan on moving to New Nissan Stadium in 2027. Until then, the team will continue playing in their first permanent home after relocating from Houston. This version of Nissan Stadium is also the host for the Music City Bowl.

13 Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals; 2000

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Cincinnati Bengals said bye to Riverfront Stadium at the turn of the millennium. In 2022, they struck a naming rights agreement with Paycor, shedding the Paul Brown Stadium name. Cincinnati's practice fields are adjacent to "The Jungle."

14 Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers; 2001

Credit: Pittsburgh Steelers

The name has changed, from the very popular Heinz Field, but the building is the same. Along the Ohio River, Acrisure Stadium hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers. Terrible Towels are everywhere in this stadium.

15 Empower Field at Mile High

Denver Broncos; 2001

CREDIT: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado loves to remind the rest of the country that the air is thinner up there. Regardless of the naming rights, the New Mile High is committed to bragging about the team's home-field advantage. Let's see if the Denver Broncos can turn it into another Super Bowl anytime soon.

16 Ford Field

Detroit Lions; 2002

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

In 2002, the Detroit Lions finally moved on from the Pontiac Silverdome. Enter Ford Field, whose naming rights align nicely with the franchise's ownership. College football, WrestleMania 23, and state competitions are among the many things that have taken place in Ford Field.

17 Gillette Stadium

New England Patriots; 2002

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, Gillette Stadium had a different name for its first few months. However, most of the team's unprecedented era of success came with the name everyone knows it by. That won't change until at least 2031.

18 Lumen Field

Seattle Seahawks; 2002

On its fourth name already, Lumen Field is close to surpassing the Kingdome as the longest-tenured home in Seattle Seahawks history. The venue hosts the city's MLS and NWSL clubs. It gets extremely loud on Sundays, especially when Seattle is a top team.

19 NRG Stadium

Houston Texans; 2002

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

When the NFL came back to Houston, NRG Stadium became the home for its team. The Houston Texans ' stadium introduced retractable roofs to the league. This was the site of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

20 Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Eagles; 2003

The Philadelphia Eagles and Temple Owls play their games in Lincoln Financial Field. For the Eagles, it is the team's sixth home. Unlike Veterans Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field didn't find a need to keep their jail open.