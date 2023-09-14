Highlights Thursday Night Football hasn't been delivering the goods in recent years, with ugly matchup after ugly matchup

In 2023, the NFL will attempt to fix that, as they've populated the TNF schedule with a lot more juicy matchups

Possibly the best TNF matchup of the year will be going down early in Week 2

Thursday Night Football has gotten a poor reputation over the years because more often than not, it produces highly disappointing matchups. But at the end of the day, it's still primetime football, and fans will gather in front of the TV or at the bar or in the stands no matter what. With that said, here's how we ranked every TNF matchup on the 2023 NFL regular season schedule.

17 Week 17: Jets @ Browns

Obviously, this would have been ranked so much higher if Aaron Rodgers had not suffered a season-ending injury just minutes into his debut for the New York Jets. However, this game being so late in the season might have serious playoff ramifications on the line if Zach Wilson can somehow keep the Jets in the playoff race. The AFC North is likely to be up for grabs until the bitter end as well.

16 Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

This isn't the sexiest of Thursday matchups, and it's got a lot to do with the fact that future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is no longer with the Buccaneers. Instead, Tampa Bay will be led by a reclamation project in the form of Baker Mayfield, and that's if he even still has the starting quarterback job by then. The Bills are expected to win this home game handily, to say the least.

15 Week 5: Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

This is still early in the 2023 NFL season and each team is very much capable of beating the other. On one hand, the Bears have Justin Fields running the show from under center. With better weapons around him this time around than in 2022, Chicago fans are expecting their team to have more success offensively. The Commanders, who were eighth a season ago in scoring defense, should be a great test for the Bears. At the same time, this could be where Sam Howell steals the spotlight if he can outplay Fields in front of a national audience.

14 Week 16: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams

Both the Saints and the Rams did not make it to the playoffs in 2022. But in this matchup, at least one of them could be playing to keep their postseason hopes alive. This would also be a scenario where Derek Carr is under a ton of pressure to deliver on the road and where the Rams could clinch (or further strengthen their odds at) a ticket back to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2021.

13 Week 10: Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

Bryce Young smiling during Panthers training camp

By this time, NFL fans have already gotten enough of a look at Carolina rookie quarterback Bryce Young. A duel with another promising young pivot like Justin Fields will be another opportunity for the Panthers to better gauge whether their decision to unload a plethora of future assets in return for the pick they used to select Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft was sound or not.

12 Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

The defending AFC South champions, led by Trevor Lawrence, will be in the Big Easy for this intriguing Thursday Night Football showdown. Jacksonville made the playoffs last season in what appeared to be a turning point for the franchise with Lawrence and coach Doug Pedersen leading the way. Meanwhile, the Saints seem to be in a transitional period, with Derek Carr the new man orchestrating the team's attack on the field. By this time, Carr will have also welcomed back his top weapon, running back Alvin Kamara, from suspension.

11 Week 9: Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Titans and the Steelers don't have an elite quarterback or a signal-caller that transcends the sport with their personality. But if that sounds like a boring matchup to you, perhaps you can get a little bit more pumped up for it if you consider the fact that you will get to see Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, two absolute bulldozers at running back, as they look to burn some rubber here.

10 Week 12: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

The Commanders and the Cowboys split their two meetings in 2022, with Dallas taking the first and Washington winning the second. The Commanders and the Cowboys always attract everyone’s attention whenever they share the field, given their rivalry. That is not to mention that this tilt will be on Thanksgiving Day, which adds another layer of intrigue to this divisional matchup.

9 Week 4: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

It is always must-see TV when the Lions and the Packers meet, and that's regardless of their records and the playoff implications on the line. These two are bitter divisional rivals with a long history of football animosity between them. But that aside, this game is interesting for a number of reasons. For one, the Lions have become one of the most potent offensive teams in the league, and Jordan Love's progress at the head of Green Bay's offense will be drawing attention.

8 Week 12: 49ers@ Seahawks

The 49ers roll into Seattle but not to share a Turducken with Geno Smith and company. Instead, San Francisco and Seattle will lock horns for a Thanksgiving Day showdown that should have everyone’s attention. In an otherwise weak NFC West, this could be a matchup that helps decide the winner of this division.

7 Week 3: New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Jones got the bag in the 2022 offseason, as he clearly earned the trust of the Giants' brass after a career year. As for the 49ers, it's former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy who will be starting for the team in this early-season matchup between two clear playoff contenders in the NFC. How Jones fares against San Francisco's suffocating defense will be something to keep an eye on.

6 Week 14: New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Unfortunately, this game will not involve either Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady. Nevertheless, just the names of the franchises alone are enough to generate attention for this Thursday Night Football matchup. Kenny Pickett is trying to establish himself as a long-term answer under center for the Steelers, and what better way for him to boost his credentials by leading his team to a win against Bill Belichick, who has tormented Pittsburgh for the last two decades.

5 Week 13: Seattle Seahawks @ Dallas Cowboys

Seattle proved its doubters wrong in 2022 by clinching a playoff berth — the Seahawks' first season without Russell Wilson since 2012 after trading their franchise quarterback to the Denver Broncos before the campaign. A win in Arlington against America's Team will serve as proof that Seattle's success in 2022 was not a fluke.

4 Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

If it weren't for the existence of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and the Chargers could be the perennial kings of the AFC West division. This divisional matchup against the Raiders will have all eyes on it, as Herbert shares the spotlight with Las Vegas' shiny new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If the Chargers want to challenge the Chiefs atop the AFC West, winning this divisional matchup on the road in December would go a long way.

3 Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Just like with the Packers and the Lions, the Bengals and the Ravens don't need any contemporary narrative to set a bitter tone for this looming matchup — they absolutely hate each other. Having said that, this game is definitely made spicier by the fact the Bengals were the ones who eliminated Baltimore from Super Bowl contention last season. A Lamar Jackson-Joe Burrow duel is always appointment viewing as well.

2 Week 6: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl champions host Russell Wilson and the Broncos for this one. Kansas City is Kansas City, so the real question here is if the Broncos have actually gotten better with Sean Payton steering the team a year after Denver had one of the messiest seasons in recent memory. Will Payton be able to get a tune out of Wilson to take advantage of Denver's strong set of skill players, or will it be another beatdown by the Chiefs?

1 Week 2: Vikings @ Eagles

Minnesota's offense was awesome in 2022, with Kirk Cousins taking advantage of a talented group of weapons downfield led by All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson. That combo is still working for the Vikings, who will look to solve Philly's defense, which was among the elite in 2022. If they do, this one could turn into a real barn burner, the likes of which TNF has not seen in some time. Remember, the Vikings were crushed 24-7 in Week 2 last year by the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.

