Highlights Just nine No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft have gone on to win NFL MVP.

Peyton Manning is the lone top pick to win the award on multiple occasions, taking the honor a league-record five times.

By draft date, the most recent No. 1 pick to win NFL MVP is Cam Newton, who was taken by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and won the award in 2015.

Being chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft is undoubtedly a prestigious honor for any player who's worked for years to reach the highest level of professional football.

Not only does it signify that a player was one of the best at the collegiate level, but the rewards that come with being the top pick are substantial, especially on the financial side of things. Given the NFL rookie wage scale these days, the No. 1 overall selection typically signs a four-year contract worth close to $40 million, including a signing bonus worth close to $25 million.

However, there's also a lot of pressure that comes with being the top selection. As the team with the worst record during the previous season typically owns the pick, the player is tasked with changing the fortunes of a franchise, which is a big burden for someone in their early 20s.

For some, the pressure was simply too much to handle, and they crumbled, bringing the unfortunate "bust" label into play. Notable examples include JaMarcus Russell, Ki-Jana Carter, and Tim Couch.

Others, however, were up for the challenge and thrived. More than 50 went on to appear in at least one Pro Bowl. Eighteen went on to win at least one Super Bowl. But just nine No. 1 overall picks have won NFL MVP.

Nine No. 1 Overall Picks in the NFL Draft Have Won NFL MVP

Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, leads the way with five NFL MVP wins

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

By draft date, the first No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft to win NFL MVP was Bill Dudley, who was taken with the top pick in 1942 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following his rookie season, the Virginia alum spent two-plus seasons away from the NFL due to military service but returned near the end of the 1945 campaign. Dudley primarily played halfback but was also a kicker and sometimes even served as a quarterback.

In 1946, he rushed for a league-high 604 yards with two touchdowns, caught four passes for 109 yards with a touchdown, made 12 extra points and two field goals, and threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns to take MVP honors.

Going by when the award was won, the honor for the first top pick to win NFL MVP was Heisman Trophy-winning halfback Frank Sinkwich, who was taken first overall in the 1943 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

The Georgia alum, who, like Dudley, also played some QB, won MVP in just his second season in 1944, rushing for 563 yards and six touchdowns while also throwing for 1,060 yards and a dozen scores.

In the years since, seven other No. 1 selections have received the honor, most notably Peyton Manning, who's won NFL MVP a record five times. Manning, who was taken first overall in 1998 out of Tennessee, won the award four times with the Indianapolis Colts and notched a fifth with the Denver Broncos. Overall, he's the last top pick to win the award and the only player on this list to win it on multiple occasions.

In terms of draft date, the most recent No. 1 overall pick to win NFL MVP is Cam Newton, who was taken with the top selection by the Carolina Panthers in 2011 and won the award following the 2015 campaign.

Here's a look at the complete list.

No. 1 Overall Picks to Win NFL MVP Player Position Draft Year NFL MVP Bill Dudley HB 1942 1946 Frank Sinkwich HB 1943 1944 Paul Hornung HB 1957 1961 O.J. Simpson HB 1969 1973 Terry Bradshaw QB 1970 1978 Earl Campbell HB 1978 1979 John Elway QB 1983 1987 Peyton Manning QB 1998 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013 Cam Newton QB 2011 2015

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.