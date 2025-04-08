It has not been a great week for WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. Their heated exchange during Friday April 4th's episode of SmackDown has received a largely negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

The pair were doing their best to generate hype and anticipation for their Women's WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41, with both getting deeply personal during the segment. That being said, the fact that people are talking about this match will now make it a must-watch in Las Vegas. It has been reported to be taking place during Night One. WWE uploaded the promo to their YouTube channel, describing it as an 'intense war of words.' However, it appears that large parts of it have been cut, as well as muting words on the Netflix replay.

Off-Script Lines

Both received heat backstage

While it was revealed after the promo took place that both superstars went off script during their promo, details emerged about the exact lines that weren't supposed to be said. Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live broke down the promo piece-by-piece and went into detail regarding what should, and shouldn't have been said.

Tiffany starts doing all of her lines. She mentions that Charlotte is a nepo baby, which is a scripted line. But then Charlotte jumps in with, ‘Nepo QUEEN! The number one nepo baby!’ This was not in the script. Then she starts making fun of Tiffany’s voice, which was absolutely not in the script. She’s ridiculing her and doing the high-pitched voice thing. Then Tiffany, I guess she was over it, she mentioned ‘0-3’. The discussion about divorces and everything, that was all in the script. But the line about 0-3 which was a reference to how many times she’s been divorced, that was not in the script. Tiffany ended up throwing down the mic and rolling out of the ring, which is a heel move and she’s supposed to be a babyface. That also was not in the script. And if you watch it, she throws down the mic and she starts to roll out of the ring and Charlotte is walking (towards her), and Wade Barrett, he is gonna get between these two because he can see this thing has gone totally off the rails. They go to the back, and the fact is, there was heat on both of them. There was more heat on Charlotte because she went off the script more, and she’s the veteran. She’s the one that’s supposed to be keeping this stuff together.

After he was mentioned during the promo, Ludwig Kaiser, Stratton's real-life boyfriend, responded with a clip of Shawn Michaels saying "don't flatter yourself." This is the only comment he has made at the time of writing.

What Could Happen at WrestleMania 41

According to the betting odds, Flair is the favourite to dethrone Stratton and become a record-breaking 15-time women's world champion. Despite this, Stratton has had a phenomenal rise in WWE over the last 12 months. After winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, she went on to cash in on her former friend Nia Jax to win her first title.

Stratton said in an interview that it was her dream match to face Flair. The Center of the Universe will finally get her wish at WrestleMania, but she will likely drop the title here. Based on the crowd's reaction after her Royal Rumble win, Flair was planned to be the babyface in his match. However, the crowd reacted very dif