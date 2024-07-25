Highlights Olympic logos reveal design trends and historical influences over 30 editions.

London's 2012 divides opinions but performs well, Paris 2024 fails to live up to billing.

Top tier logos from Melbourne, Tokyo and Barcelona are highlighted for their artistic brilliance.

As the excitement rises around the upcoming Paris Olympic Games of 2024, now seems a worthy time to look back through the aesthetics of the competition. The Olympic Games are considered the world's foremost sports competition with more than 200 teams, representing sovereign states and territories, and the logos of each edition paint an intriguing picture of design and values at the time. With that in mind, read on as the imagery of 30 Olympic Games are ranked.

From the lurid colours of London 2012 to the sleek and sophisticated design of Tokyo 1964, there have been some to remember and some to forget over the years.

Disappointing

1896, 1908, 1924, 1932, 1936, 1948

Starting with the first logo from 1896. Well, it’s more of a poster, as a lot of the early works were. It is interesting and gives off an archaic feel. However, the lack of colour and flavour is just too old school. The second to feature is the 1908 edition. It is interestingly framed in a great stone archway and actually involves colour! However, it’s easy to feel just like the non-plussed high-jumping gentleman. 1924’s boat-centric imagery is a little too focussed on such. Paris is in a landlocked region, no? Guess it’s got the Seine.

Moving on, 1932’s logo from the Los Angeles Games has a nice touch with what looks like an olive branch-stroke-wreath over the Olympic rings. However, the giant American shield in the background makes this feel a bit too governmental, rather than an international sporting entity. It’s almost like the USA are laying claim to the competition.

1936’s logo presents an intriguing and simple symmetrical design, yet the historic connotations cannot be ignored in light of this pre-WWII showpiece. On the flipside of that coin, the 1948 London Olympics’ logo is yet another relatively simple design - depicting Big Ben and the Parliament buildings. Unfortunately though, it also looks like a museum logo that should be adorned on a green sweatshirt, worn by a bored teenager in their summer job.

Slight Improvement but Uninspiring

1972, 1976, 1984, 2020, 2024

Kicking us off is the spiralling staircase pattern of Munich. Again, it’s another Olympics mired by historical connotations, this time of terrorist attacks on Israeli athletes, yet the logo itself is quite uninspiring. It shows little note to the iconography of the wider competition, unlike Canada’s attempt for Montreal 1976. It’s very '70s, imaginably emblazoned on an Adidas trefoil shirt, yet does look a bit like a knuckle duster rather than an artsy Maple Leaf.

The Los Angeles logo of 1984 is fun, yet again, America loves to make it about them. It’s too big, and is reminiscent of the sort of logo you’d find at a Political rally. With Tokyo, it’s similar to Munich, in terms of little inspiration. A child looks to have created that with a Christmas spirograph kit. Paris 2024’s effort would be alright if the little piece of torch was missing.

Very Solid

1900, 1904, 1928, 1996, 2004, 2012

Group three begins to see more positive ratings creep in, as Paris’ 1900 poster is marvellous. It’s got the Eiffel Tower, the French colours, and the rings look like the Olympics have descended down from their mythical resting place (outside of the competition years) to take over the city. Four years later, Louisiana’s poster is fun - popping orange with green trim. The centre-piece of the location’s drawing is brilliant, and looks ahead of its time with a fisheye effect. It’s engaging and creative and looks like something from the '70s rather than the early 1900s.

Amsterdam’s poster has a lot of positive aspects too. The stoicism and posture of the strong figure holding what looks to be the aforementioned olive branch - brings across the athleticism and discipline of the competition. Furthermore, a simple draping of national colours and brief text give the reader all they need to know. Atlanta’s 1996 logo is similar to 1904’s Louisiana one, as it’s an American Games that doesn’t go over the top. The emblems of the Olympic torch, with subtle flames turning into the US' stars, is a touch of genius. Similarly, Athens 2004 takes a similar path - utilising the symbol of the wreath to hark back to the nation’s history of creating the competition. London 2012 puts a great onus on the date and rings, with abstract design very akin to the era. It instantly strikes up memories of channel four, slick coverage, and a national pride that is incredibly biased - yet, it’s a great logo.

Stylish and Classy

1952, 1968, 1988, 2008, 2016

1952’s Olympic logo for the Helsinki Games is simple, abstract, and again, another that feels like it was ahead of its time. The three main aspects make this work well - Helsinki landmark, date, and Olympic rings - what more does one need to know? Mexico’s 1968 effort is smart too, with a flow and ease to it similar to that of the drive that long distance utilise round the steady bends of a race track. The design came from the collaboration of three artists, and is said to depict the patterns of the Huichol, an Indigenous people of Mexico.

Although with Seoul’s logo, it did initially look as though Romania could be hosting, on closer look, it’s a design that features in an era where things were becoming slightly more abstract and less reliant on insignia to denote who was hosting. Again, it looks like a running track, and another that depicts a sport or athlete, is Beijing. The 2008 logo looks to have a runner front and centre, while the 2016 Rio logo is reminiscent of the joy of movement. The three intertwined figures could be fighting, dancing, or simply rejoicing.

Superb But Just Missing the Podium

1920, 1960, 1980, 2000

The group ranking pretty much second-highest gets underway with the 1920 poster from Antwerp. For the time, the colours are dazzling, with this cloth-draped athlete launching what looks to be a discus. There’s a landmark in the background presenting location, and the excellent curtain of flags impose a very global feel for a poster so formative.

40 years later, Rome’s logo scores high and there’s no prizes for why. It is literally the same as AS Roma’s iconic badge, with the mythical abandoned twins Romulus and Remus rescued from their deaths by a she-wolf (depicted as feeding the children).

Moscow’s logo from 1980 is immense. It’s simple, yet effective as it almost looks like a space programme emblem. However, the lines ease out to show a podium-like effect with the lone star sitting top of the pile. Sydney’s scores highly too, as the simple colourway makes for a memorable design that sees a person made up of a boomerang, either running against a blue sky or performing a ribbon gymnastics routine.

The Top Tier

1912,1964, 1992

So, to the top tier. The upper echelon sees Stockholm’s 1912 poster kick us off. With its colour, flagwork, and swirling elegance cast against the hardy athleticism of humanity, it’s almost a work of art. It would definitely attract crowds from all over.

Tokyo’s crimson-red circle a-top the rings on a white background with gold text and logo trim is just exquisite. It mimics the effect of the nation’s flag (the Nisshoki) with ease, yet uses its simplicity as if not to hog the limelight. Finally, Barcelona’s logo from 1992 is actually very similar to Sydney 2000, with a person made of abstract shapes. Looking as if the character is on the balancing beam or just doing a gymnastic floor routine, the painted effect makes it look all the more effortless and effective.

The Winner

Melbourne: 1956

Here it is, the winner, 1956 and Melbourne’s emblem. This one gives everything you need to dissect, without being too complicated. It’s shaped like a running track, adorned with the rings and wreath branches. It has the date and location, as well as a striking image of the Olympic torch coming down into Australia itself, like a higher being placed it there with grace.