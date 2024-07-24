Highlights Men's teams in Olympic football are only permitted to include three players over the age of 23.

Julian Alvarez and Jean Philippe Mateta are among the Premier League stars who will be representing their countries at Paris 2024.

The age limit for men's Olympic football aims to avoid competition with the FIFA World Cup and prevent potential disruptions to club seasons.

The 2024 Olympics is upon us. The showcase event - taking place in Paris - will see some of the biggest footballing nations go head-to-head for the chance to secure Olympic Gold.

Both men's and women's football are popular events at the global sports competition, although there is a key difference in the way countries approach the two. Women's teams are full of the best players the nation has to offer, while the men's sides are predominantly made up of Under-23 players.

Countries are allowed to name up to three 'overage' players, who are older than 23. This was evident by the fact Ryan Giggs captained Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London. The Welshman was 39 years old at the time. So, with the event being mostly for the younger players, there is a chance for some emerging talents to make a name for themselves on the huge stage that is Paris 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Giggs became the oldest player (38 years and 243 days) to score a goal at the Olympics when he netted for Great Britain at London 2012.

That said, many countries have opted to utilise their right to name several older players in the squads they will take to the Olympic Games. Nations are permitted to bring up to three players who are classed as 'overage'. Below is a list of all the players who will be competing at the games as part of this criteria.

Related Every Single Player Who's Won the World Cup and Olympic Gold Meet the 13 players that have tasted both Olympic and World Cup success at football's elite level.

Every Overage Player at the Paris Olympics

Some Premier League stars will be competing

Julian Alvarez is perhaps the biggest name player heading to Paris this summer. The Manchester City man has won every trophy in sight in his young career and will be hoping to add a Gold Medal to his collection. Argentina haven't won the competition since Beijing 2008 when a certain Lionel Messi featured, but the 24-year-old has proven to be a serial winner for club and country. He will be joined by former City defender Nicolas Otamendi, who is the most experienced player in La Albiceleste's squad.

Another of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad who will be competing is Spain's Sergio Gomez. The full-back has found game time hard to come by during his time at the Etihad, meaning his absence won't be a massive disruption to Guardiola's pre-season preparations.

Related 17 Best Footballers at Paris 2024 Olympics [Ranked] The Olympics are a chance for players, both young and old, to excite all corners of the globe.

Former Premier League midfielders Naby Keita and Mohamed Elneny are among the overage players taking part. Both became forgotten men at Liverpool and Arsenal respectively but have the chance to make waves for their countries this summer.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah looked like he may have been included in the Egypt squad alongside Elneny, but the Reds' talisman will instead link up with his club teammates for pre-season. Alexandre Lacazette - well-known to Arsenal and Premier League fans - will be appearing for France at the age of 33.

Every Overage Player at the Paris 2024 Olympics Country Overage Players France Loic Bade (Sevilla), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Jean Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) Guinea Amadou Diawara (Anderlecht), Naby Keita (Werder Bremen), Abdoulaye Toure (Le Harve) New Zealand Michael Boxhall (Minnesota United), Joe Bell (Viking), Sarpreet Singh (Free agent) United States Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids) Argentina Geronimo Rulli (Ajax), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica) Iraq Saad Natiq (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Aymen Hussein (Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya) Morocco Munir Mohamedi (Al-Wehda), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain) Ukraine Maksym Talovyerov (LASK Linz), Dmytro Kryskiv (Shakhtar Donetsk) Dominican Republic Junior Firpo (Leeds United), Luiyi de Lucas (AEL Limassol), Heinz Morschel (Ujpest) Egypt Ahmed Sayed (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Free agent) Spain Juan Miranda (Real Betis), Abel Ruiz (Braga), Sergio Gomez (Manchester City) Uzbekistan Husniddin Aliqulov (Caykur Rizespor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Eldor Shomurodov (Cagliari) Israel Sean Goldberg (Maccabi Haifa), Omri Gandelman (Gent) Japan N/A Mali Salam Jiddou (ES Setif), Demba Diallo (Manisa) Paraguay Gatito Fernandez (Botafogo), Fabian Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow)

The main reason is related to the FIFA World Cup

The main reason behind the decision to keep men's football at the Olympics as a mainly under-23s tournament is in relation to the FIFA World Cup. It's the biggest and most iconic football competition on the planet and the limitations put on the Olympic event are designed to keep it that way.

If all the biggest stars could represent their nations at the Olympics, it could be direct competition for FIFA's flagship competition in popularity terms. One of the other reasons behind the age limit is that clubs are deep into pre-season preparations by the time the Olympic Games kick off, meaning they would need to permit their biggest names to take additional time off to play for their country.

Related Why Football Clubs can Reject Their Players Being Called up to the Olympics The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Enzo Fernandez wanted to represent their nations in Paris.

With Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking place earlier in the summer, players would have no time off in between representing their national sides in two different competitions before then being expected to return to club football for the start of the domestic campaign.

Per Sports Illustrated, European and South American countries were restricted from taking any players who participated in the World Cup to the Olympics in the 1980s. Nations from other continents were still allowed to field their best footballers at the time, until the Under-23 rule came into play in 1992.