All eyes are on Frankfurt as Wales' Gerwyn Price and Johnny Clayton are defending champions heading into the 2024 World Cup of Darts.

The Welsh duo will be itching to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title. The iconic tournament is scheduled to get underway on the 27th of June before concluding three days later.

The format for the World Cup of Darts is as follows:

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs

Luke Littler - who recently won the Darts Premier League - has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the sport this year. That said, the teenage sensation will not be heading to Germany. The World Cup of Darts is unlike any other event on the PDC calendar.

Littler will not be able to play for England at the World Cup of Darts because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. For England, this is currently World Champion Luke Humphries and Michael Smith.

Smith and Humphries are England's two highest-ranked players in the PDC Order of Merit, with Littler only at number 25 in the rankings. The Order of Merit ranks players based on how much prize money they have accumulated over a two-year period. As Littler only made his senior tour debut in December 2023, he simply hasn't been on the tour long enough to be able to win enough prize money to qualify.

Despite Littler being unable to feature this year, it's fair to say that England still have a strong chance of going all the way. Here, we take a look at the confirmed World Cup pairings.

Europe

(10) Austria - Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

(5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts have been tasked with leading Belgium - who have been seeded fifth in the tournament - to glory. The nation have just missed out on heading straight into Round Two of the completion and will instead begin in the Group Stage.

After winning the UK Open earlier this year, Van den Bergh now finds himself ranked in the top 10 of the PDC Live Order of Merit heading into the World Cup and will be full of confidence in Frankfurt. As for Huybrechts, who is ranked in the top 50, is yet to win a PDC premier event - with his best performance coming in 2012 when he finished runners up in the Players Championship Finals.

(12) Czechia - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

(13) Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grvabac

Denmark - Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

(1) England - Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

The number one seed for this year's edition will see world-class stars Luke Humphries and Michael Smith paired up with each other as they look to strike gold for England.

Humphries, who is ranked number one in the world, kicked off 2024 in a brilliant way after winning the PDC World Darts Championship - defeating Littler in a dramatic final. 'Cool Hand' made a name for himself in 2023 after winning several titles, including the World Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old will be joined by Smith. 'Bully Boy' rose to the top of the pile last year after striking gold in the World Darts Championship. Together, the two darts stars have an exceptional chance of winning the country's fifth title at the World Cup.

Finland - Marko Kantele, Teemu Harju

(14) France - Jacques Labre, Thibault Tricole

(7) Germany - Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Hungary - Gabor Jagica, Nandor Major

Iceland - Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Gudmundsson

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Latvia - Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

(3) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

Looking to spoil England's party will be the Netherlands. Seeded number three at the World Cup of Darts, the Dutch will have Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert featuring as a pair.

The Netherlands, like England, will be looking to pick up their fifth World Cup trophy this year. With Van Gerwen as the country's go-to man, anything is possible. The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. With over 40 major titles to his name, 'MVG' will be featuring alongside fellow countryman Danny Noppert. The 33-year-old isn't quite as successful as his partner, but is currently ranked in the top 15 in the world and is a capable player on his day.

Norway - Cor Dekker, Hakon Bjorge Helling

(6) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

(11) Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

(9) Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

(4) Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Placed as the fourth seed is Scotland. While the country may not be the favourites, they certainly have an outside chance of causing a real upset.

With the two-time World Darts Champion leading the attack, Peter Wright is hoping to put his slightly recent poor form behind him and help guide the nation to their third World Cup title. 'Snakebite' was part of the Scotland team that won the tournament back in 2021 - defeating Austria in the final.

While he won't have John Henderson alongside him, Wright's partner for this year's edition is none other than Gary Anderson. Ranked 21 in the world, the 53-year-old has high-level experience, has won several major titles and could play a key role in Scotland's campaign this year.

The pair got to the final in 2022 but were eventually battered by Wales, with both men itching to go one better in Frankfurt later this month.

Spain - Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

(15) Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stockli

(2) Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

The old saying goes ''If it ain't broke, don't fix it.'' Both Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton were on form as they thumped Scotland in the 2023 final in Germany.

While Price suffered a miserable Premier League campaign earlier this year, the 'Iceman' recently won the Nordic Darts Masters - beating Rob Cross in the final. Therefore, the Welshman is coming into the tournament in some decent form.

As for Price's partner, Clayton currently sits number nine in the world rankings and has plenty of experience at the pinnacle of the sport. After winning four PDC premier events, the 49-year-old has failed to live up to those heights since, but remains a top star and is the perfect team-mate for 'Iceman' for this year's competition.

Asia

Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

China - Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Chinese Taipei - Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Japan - Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Malaysia - Siik Hwang Wong, Mohamad Nasir

Philippines - Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim

Oceania

(8) Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

New Zealand - Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Africa

South Africa - Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

North America

Canada - Matt Campbell, David Cameron

(16) USA - Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

South America

Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

All nations without a number are unseeded ahead of the tournament.