Usually, there is a debate to be had about who is the best quarterback in the league at any given time. Unitas or Starr? Bradshaw or Staubach? Marino or Montana? Favre or Young? Manning or Brady? Rodgers or Brady? Mahomes or Brady? But 2023 is different—the debate begins and ends with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He's just 28 years old, and he's already got two NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings. He's as accurate as anyone, and he's got as much power in his arm as anyone. That has led not only to success in the win-loss column, but in the box score as well. In Week 7 of the 2023 season, Mahomes notched his 10th career 400-yard game in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are all 10 of Patrick Mahomes' 400-yard passing games, ranked by the overall performance.

10 November 6, 2022 vs. Tennessee Titans ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 43/68 (63.2%), 446 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 80.9 rating

If “clunker” were ever the appropriate term for a 400-yard night, this is it. Mahomes carried the Chiefs to an overtime victory against a rookie Malik Willis-led Tennessee Titans squad, but didn’t come close to the standard established in the other nine contests on this list.

MAHOMES 400 YARD GAMES COMPLETION PERCENTAGE YARDS PER ATTEMPT TOUCHDOWN PASSES RATING vs. TITANS (2022) 63.2% 6.6 1 80.9 AVERAGE 70.6% 9.2 3.7 119.3

His 43 completions, 68 passing attempts, and four sacks taken were each the most he has had in any 400-yard game.

9 November 1, 2020 vs. New York Jets ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 31/42 (73.8%), 416 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT; 144.2 Rating

This is the highest-rated 400-yard game of Mahomes' career. Why then, does it reside so low in the rankings? The answer is quality of competition. The New York Jets entered this game 0-7, left it 0-8 and finished the season 2-14. The Jets ranked 26th in opponent points per game (28.6), 29th in passing yards allowed (4,595) and last in point differential (-214) at the end of the year. A great performance, but one that was sort of expected considering the context of the game.

8 November 10, 2019 at Tennessee Titans ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 36/50 (72%), 446 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 119.3 Rating

Kansas City led 10-0 early and 29-20 late against their future AFC Championship game foe during this regular season meeting, but was unable to close the deal in part because of a controversial blocked field that could have forced overtime. This game is one of just two occasions in which the Chiefs lost when Mahomes exceeded 400 yards passing. A 188-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground from Tennessee's pickup truck of a running back Derrick Henry outmatched Mahomes' big day through the air.

7 November 19, 2018 at Los Angeles Rams ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 33/46 (71.7%), 478 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 117.6 Rating

In what some consider the greatest regular season game in NFL history, the MVP front-running Mahomes went toe-to-toe against Jared Goff and Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams.

Numerous distinctions, such as Mahomes becoming the first player to throw six touchdown passes in a Monday Night Football game, arose from this contest. But his five total turnovers, including an interception with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, caused Kansas City to become the first team in NFL history to lose when scoring 50 points or more in a game. Mahomes has earned a lot of positive distinctions over his career, but this is certainly not one of them.

6 September 15, 2019 at Oakland Raiders ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 30/44 (68.2%), 443 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT; 131.2 Rating

A perfect demonstration of the Chiefs’ quick-strike ability, Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes of over 25 yards in the second quarter of this AFC West contest. How about that for a quarter? Eat your heart out, Doug Williams. The scores erased what had been a 10-0 Oakland Raiders lead after quarter one and effectively ended any chance Oakland—who ended the season yielding the most yards per pass attempt in the league (8.3)—had of winning.

5 October 22, 2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 32/42 (76.2%), 424 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 129.5 Rating

Travis Kelce found immense pockets of blank space in the various zone coverage looks with which Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley presented the Kansas City offense in this one, racking up nine catches for 143 yards and a score from Mahomes before halftime. Some thought the fun Chiefs were no more, but this performance reminded everyone that they're here to stay—and stay for a while. The victory didn’t technically wrap up an eighth straight division crown for the Chiefs, but it did move them three games ahead of the AFC West’s second-place Raiders at the time.

4 November 29, 2020 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 37/49 (75.5%), 462 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 124.7 Rating

The first of three meetings between Mahomes and Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform saw the former connect with Tyreek Hill on two touchdowns of 40+ yards en route to a 17-0 edge through 15 minutes. A third hook up with Hill—who put up a whopping 269 yards on 13 grabs on the day—from 20 yards away in the third quarter proved to be enough to outlast Brady and the Bucs, who would defeat the Chiefs in the rematch later on in Super Bowl LV.

3 December 16, 2021 at Los Angeles Chargers ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 31/47 (66.0%), 410 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 105.8 Rating

Nearly the exact opposite of what transpired in Tampa, Mahomes was held to 109 passing yards in the first half and without a passing score through three frames in a late-season battle for first place in the AFC West.

But the Chiefs wouldn’t be denied. Kelce forced overtime with a diving touchdown catch from seven yards out and weaved his way through the Chargers defense for a 34-yard game-winning score shortly thereafter. The loss was the first of a 1-3 stretch to end the season for Los Angeles, who missed the playoffs by a half game. That's divisional football for you.

2 October 23, 2022 at 49ers ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 25/34 (73.5%), 423 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 132.4 Rating

On this day, Kansas City tied its season-high scoring mark (44) against a San Francisco 49ers defense that allowed a suffocating 16.3 points per game in 2022, fewest in the NFL.

Mahomes both completed and attempted his fewest number of passes in any 400-yard outing of his career, but averaged an absurd 12.4 yards per pass attempt, creating big play after big play versus the supposedly stout 49ers’ unit. A tipped ball interception on the first Chiefs drive of the day is all that stood between this performance and the No. 1 ranking.

1 November 14, 2021 at Raiders ( HIGHLIGHTS

Mahomes: 35/50 (70.0%), 406 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT; 127.6 Rating

Year two in Las Vegas went well for the Raiders. They finished 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Their pass defense ranked fifth in yards per attempt allowed (6.6). Entering this Week 10 Sunday Night Football clash, they even held a half-game lead over Kansas City for first in the division.

None of this mattered to Mahomes or the Chiefs, who erased the worries of a 3-4 start by shellacking them for the second time in two months. The Raiders outperformed their point differential against non-Kansas City opponents, going 10-5 despite outscoring them by only a singular point. In their two meetings, the Chiefs won by a combined score of 89-23.

Mahomes and Andy Reid have not been atop the AFC West for just one week (Week 1 of 2023) since this night. At a time when it appeared their combined might was possibly waning, Mahomes delivered his best 400-yard passing game and reminded the entire league of where the Chiefs stand in the NFL hierarchy.

Mahomes 400-yard passing games ranked by pass yards Game Yards Comp. Pct Yards/Att TD INT Rating 2021 vs. LV 406 70 8.1 5 0 127.6 2021 vs. LAC 410 66 8.7 3 1 105.8 2020 vs. NYJ 416 73.8 9.9 5 0 144.4 2022 vs. SF 423 73.5 12.4 3 1 132.4 2023 vs. LAC 424 76.2 10.1 4 1 129.5 2019 vs. OAK 443 68.2 10.1 4 0 131.2 2022 vs. TEN 446 63.2 6.6 1 1 80.9 2019 vs. TEN 446 72.0 8.9 3 0 119.2 2020 vs. TB 462 75.5 9.4 3 0 124.7 2018 vs. LAR 478 71.7 10.4 6 3 117.6

