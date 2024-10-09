Leading your country on the football pitch and wearing the captain's armband is one of the highest honours a player can possibly have during their career. Representing your country is impressive enough, but doing so as leader is a different thing entirely. Only a very select few players are handed the honour.

In fact, only nine different players have had the pleasure of being the England captain since the turn of the 21st century. Some had much stronger reigns with the armband than others, but there's no taking away from the fact that they were all captain of the Three Lions at one time or another.

Looking closely at how each player's time with the armband unfolded, it's time to rank all nine from worst to best. To come up with the definitive ranking, there were a number of specific areas that were taken into consideration, including the length of time as captain, the Three Lions' success during that time and their own individual performances during that period.

Every England captain from the 21st century ranked Rank Player Time as captain 1 Harry Kane 2018-present 2 David Beckham 2000-2006 3 Alan Shearer 1996-2000 4 Steven Gerrard 2012-2014 5 Wayne Rooney 2014-2017 6 John Terry 2006-2010 & 2011-2012 7 Jordan Henderson 2017-2018 8 Rio Ferdinand 2010-2011 9 Tony Adams 2000

Tony Adams

2000

While he was initially England captain during the 1990s, Tony Adams took the armband again early in the 21st century. The former Arsenal man was only captain for a very brief period during his second stint as skipper, though, so it's hard to really rank him above anyone else on this list.

With that said, Adams does hold the distinct honour of being the last England captain to lead the Three Lions out in a match at the old Wembley before it was demolished to make way for the new iteration of the stadium. The match, which was in 2000 against Germany, was also his last time playing for his country.

Rio Ferdinand

2010-2011

While Rio Ferdinand is one of the best centre-backs to ever play for England and to ever play in the Premier League, his time as captain of his nation didn't last long at all. Having taken over the armband from John Terry in early 2010, he was supposed to lead the Three Lions through the 2010 World Cup, but picked up an injury shortly before the tournament and missed the whole thing.

Just over a year after he took the armband, Fabio Capello decided to take it from Ferdinand and give it back to Terry. Having only been skipper for a year and not even getting the chance to represent the team at a major tournament in the role, it's hard to rank the former Manchester United man any higher than this.

Jordan Henderson

2017-2018

Jordan Henderson's time as England captain was very brief. With Rooney announcing his retirement from international football in 2017, the former Liverpool man stepped in and took the armband. He didn't have the reputation of Manchester United's all-time leading scorer, but the midfielder was a solid choice and had proven he was more than capable of leading a strong team as he had for Jurgen Klopp's side.

His team as skipper wasn't built to last, though, and it wasn't long before Henderson passed the armband on to Harry Kane. Not a bad player to lose the role to if truth be told.

John Terry

2006-2010 & 2011-2012

Both of John Terry's reigns as England captain came to controversial ends, but he still spent nearly six years wearing the Three Lions armband. Things got off to a dreadful start for the centre-back, as shortly after he was appointed captain, England failed to qualify for Euro 2008 and missed their first major tournament since 1994.

In early 2010, he was stripped of the role as captain after allegations about his private life came to light. He was reinstated as skipper one year later after Ferdinand picked up a long-term injury, but it was again taken from him when he was accused of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand. Having the job taken from him twice, coupled with the fact that he somehow never led the Three Lions in a major tournament as skipper prevents him ranking any higher.

Wayne Rooney

2014-2017

On the surface, this may seem harsh. Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest England players of all-time and until a certain former Tottenham Hotspur striker broke his record, he was the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer. There's no denying he was a solid servant for his country, and he was one of the top scorers in the history of the Premier League, but his time as captain just happened to coincide with one of the worst periods in the English national team's recent history.

Shortly after they crashed out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stage, Rooney was appointed captain, but things didn't get any better. He was leading the side during the infamous Iceland disaster during Euro 2016 which is often regarded as one of England's lowest points in the 21st century. If you're the face of the team during that rough spell, it's difficult to look past that.

Related 11 Greatest England Finishers in Football History [Ranked] From Harry Kane to Wayne Rooney, these are the 11 best finishers to come from England.

Steven Gerrard

2012-2014

While he was hired in pretty controversial circumstances, with John Terry's legal issues forcing the FA to strip him of the role in a move that led to Fabio Capello stepping down as England manager, Steven Gerrard still did a solid job with the gig. Taking the armband shortly before Euro 2012, the former midfielder helped lead his nation to the quarter-finals, but they were eliminated by Italy via a penalty shootout.

That was as good as it got for Gerrard during his time as skipper, though. The next major tournament, the 2014 World Cup, was a disaster for England. They failed to advance from the group stage and didn't win a single game as they finished dead last. It was brutal and Gerrard was replaced as captain by Frank Lampard and dropped from the starting lineup for the final game of the tournament. He then retired from international football shortly after England were eliminated.

Alan Shearer

1996-2000

While Alan Shearer's reign as England captain started in the 1990s, it ended in the 21st century, so it's being included here. Appointed shortly after Euro 1996, the prolific striker guided the Three Lions into two major tournaments as captain. He also scored his only international hat-trick for his country during his time as skipper.

Despite being one of the best strikers in Premier League history, Shearer decided to retire from international football at just 30 years old, shortly after England crashed out of Euro 2000. It was a disappointing conclusion to his time with the armband, but his tenure was still better than many which came after.

David Beckham

2000-2006

After Shearer stepped away from international football and after Adams briefly led England again, the nation found their next long-term captain in David Beckham and what a decision that proved to be. The former Manchester United man became synonymous for his work as captain of the Three Lions. He was beloved by fans all over the country and appeared to be the model professional. He was the perfect leader and his last-minute goal that sent England to the 2002 World Cup still lives fondly in the memory of supporters.

Beckham wore the captain's armband in three different major tournaments with his nation. He might not have led them to much success, but the former winger had a huge impact on the team.

2:45 Related David Beckham’s Response After Ferguson Named Four World-Class Man Utd Players David Beckham had the perfect response when Sir Alex Ferguson said he only managed four world-class players at Man Utd.

Harry Kane

2018-present

Considering his status as England's all-time top scorer and the fact he's guided his nation to a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals, there's no doubt whatsoever that Harry Kane is the best Three Lions captain in the 21st century. The Bayern Munich striker has been incredible for his country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 68 goals in 100 appearances for England

While he's been accused of disappearing in big games throughout his career, he's stepped up for England on more than one occasion. Kane was just a penalty shootout away from leading the Three Lions to just their second ever major tournament triumph and considering he's been captain for six years, he's also going to be the longest reigning skipper since the turn of the millennium. With all that said, it isn't even close. Kane is easily number one.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 09/10/2024