Highlights Mike Tomlin continues his streak of never having a losing season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh can still make the playoffs even with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

The Steelers' best chance of making the playoffs is to win their game and have the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans or the Buffalo Bills lose to the Miami Dolphins.

In leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a clutch 30-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, Mike Tomlin maintained his impressive streak of never having had a losing season since becoming the historic franchise's head coach in 2004. This streak now stands at 17 years.

Now 9-7 heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season, Tomlin is also assured of his 14th winning season with the Steelers, although not all of those seasons have resulted in a trip to the NFL Playoffs. Such an example occurred last year when Pittsburgh went 9-8 and missed the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

And as it stands heading into their Week 18 matchup with the rival Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers are again on the outside looking in as it pertains to the AFC playoff picture. But that could all change in Week 18.

And Pittsburgh, despite entering the week in the No. 9 slot, actually has an advantage over some of the squads still vying for the two remaining wild-card berths.

For one, the Ravens, having already locked up the AFC North and the No. 1 seed, will likely rest many of their regular starters, including likely NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, giving Pittsburgh an easier path to victory.

And secondly, the Steelers, unlike some others that have to win to get in, can actually lose to Baltimore and still punch their postseason ticket.

Let's take a look at every playoff scenario surrounding the Steelers in Week 18.

How the Pittsburgh Steelers clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 18

It's best for the Steelers to win in Week 18, but they can still make the playoffs with a tie or loss

While five different scenarios put Pittsburgh back in the playoffs, three involve a victory over Baltimore, so it's obviously best for the Steelers to take care of business against the Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

A win alone, however, doesn't guarantee anything, as the Steelers would still have to have a little help. Take a look:

Steelers win vs. Ravens + Texans-Colts tie OR

Steelers win vs. Ravens + Jaguars lose/tie vs. Titans OR

Steelers win vs. Ravens + Bills lose vs. Dolphins

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts aren't likely to tie, so that scenario's essentially out. The Tennessee Titans defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars isn't so promising, either.

The Steelers' best shot here is probably the Miami Dolphins beating the Buffalo Bills, although that could prove difficult given Miami's injury troubles and how hot Buffalo has been. But these are the three scenarios Pittsburgh has with a win.

If the Steelers and Ravens improbably tie, that brings one scenario into play. In this instance, the Jaguars would need to lose to the Titans, and there would have to be a winner between the Texans and Colts, although it doesn't matter who that winner is as long as the game doesn't end in a tie.

Steelers-Ravens tie + Jaguars lose vs. Titans + Texans-Colts doesn't end in a tie

In the event the Steelers lose to the Ravens, they'd still need the Jaguars to lose to the Titans and have there be a winner between the Texans and Colts. But they'd also need the Denver Broncos to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Steelers lose vs. Ravens + Broncos win vs. Raiders + Jaguars lose vs. Titans + Texans-Colts doesn't end in a tie

And there you have it. That's every scenario for the Steelers this weekend. Buckle up, folks. Week 18 NFL action has arrived.

