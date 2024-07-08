Highlights Just 11 players have won the Champions League and European Championships in the same year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe achieved this in 2016 with Portugal and Real Madrid.

Jorginho added his name to the list after winning the UCL with Chelsea and the Euros with Italy.

There are a select group of players who have won the Champions League for their club and the European Championships for their country in the same year. With the Euros only taking place every four years, it's a sensational achievement to lift the continent's biggest prizes in one fell swoop.

On the esteemed list include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who did so with Real Madrid and Portugal in 2016, when, having come off injured after 25 minutes, was an animated figure on the touchline, cheering his international teammates to glory in Paris. Although nobody managed to win both tournaments in the same year in the 1970s or 1990s, there are 11 other players from down the years to match Ronaldo's achievement.

Related Predicting the Result of Every Knockout Match at Euro 2024 The European Championship is well under way and our predictions will be updated as the tournament goes along.

Luis Suarez

Inter Milan and Spain: 1964

While at Barcelona, midfielder Luis Suarez was one of the greatest playmakers of the time, beating the great Ferenc Puskas of Real Madrid to win the 1960 Ballon d'Or, but in 1961, Inter Milan made the Spaniard the most expensive player in the world in a deal worth £150k. Suarez remained in Milan for the rest of the decade, being a key part of the side that beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the 1964 European Cup Final. Then, in the summer, Suarez was the Spanish inspiration behind their 2-1 semi-final win over Hungary to reach the final of the 1964 Euros. In the final at the Bernabeu with the Soviet Union, Suarez assisted the winner with just six minutes to go, giving Spain their first international title.

Luis Suarez's 1963/64 Statistics Inter Milan Appearances 36 Inter Milan Goals 4 Spain Appearances 3 Spain Goals 0

Hans van Breukelen

PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands: 1988

1988 was a very special year for the Netherlands, and even more so for Dutch goalkeeper Hans van Breukelen. Having given away a penalty away to Real Madrid in the European Cup semi-final, he remained alert in the home leg, keeping out a Hugo Sanchez overhead kick and keeping a clean sheet that saw PSV reach the final against Benfica in Stuttgart on away goals. The final was a cagey affair, going to penalties after a 0-0 draw. With both teams having scored all five of their penalties, van Breukelen saved from Antonio Veloso giving PSV the title. The keeper was at it again in the final of Euro '88. Although the world remembers Marco van Basten's wonderful volley, van Breukelen saved a Soviet Union penalty, that he had conceded.

Hans van Breukelen's 1987/88 statistics PSV Appearances 48 PSV Clean sheets 18 Netherlands Appearances 9 Netherlands Clean Sheets 5

Ronald Koeman

PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands: 1988

Ronald Koeman is the current Netherlands manager, but as a player he was a free-scoring defender who is perhaps better known for playing for Barcelona, who he scored the winning goal for in the 1992 European Cup Final. That was the first time the Catalan giants had won that competition, although Koeman played alongside van Breukelen in the 1988 European Cup Final win for PSV four years prior.

He was the first penalty taker in the shoot out that saw PSV convert all their penalties. Koeman's penalty taking prowess was later called upon in the Euro 88 semi-final, when 16 minutes from time the Netherlands found themselves one nil down to West Germany. Koeman dispatched his spot kick before Marco van Basten scored the winner with just a minute left.

Ronald Koeman's 1987/88 Statistics PSV Appearances 46 PSV Goals 26 Netherlands Appearances 9 Netherlands Goals 1

Berry van Aerle

PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands: 1988

Berry van Aerle's name may not roll off the tongue when naming Dutch legends, unlike Marco van Basten, but he can very much consider himself one. He was ever present, playing every minute of PSV Eindhoven's successful 1988 European Cup winning team and the Netherlands Euro 88 campaign in West Germany.

Like many Dutch footballers, van Aerle was versatile, playing in midfield for PSV in their 1988 European Cup semi-final with Real Madrid. It was quite the season for many Dutch and PSV players, as van Aerle told UEFA.com:

"The European Championship crowned a fantastic club season. We were Dutch champions and won the Dutch Cup, so when you then also win the European Champion Clubs' Cup and, some of us, EURO '88, well, who would have expected that?"

Berry van Aerle's 1987/88 Stats PSV Appearances 48 PSV Goals 3 Netherlands Appearances 8

Gerald Vanenburg

PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands: 1988

Gerald Vanenburg was a right-sided midfielder or winger who had already won the Dutch title three times with Ajax, creating countless goals for a young Marco van Basten, before he moved to PSV Eindhoven in 1986, aged only 22. Another who was ever-present in PSV's 1987/88 European Cup win, he stepped up to convert PSV's fourth penalty kick in the penalty shoot-out of the 1988 European Cup Final. He then went on to start every game for the Netherlands in the Euros in 1988, capping an incredible season.

Gerald Vanenburg's 1987/88 Statistics PSV Appearances 49 PSV Goals 12 Netherlands Appearances 9

Wim Kieft

PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands: 1988

Wim Kieft was a six-foot plus striker who had already had experience playing in Serie A with Pisa and Torino by the time he transferred to PSV in 1987. Often playing alone up front ahead of a five-man midfield, Kieft scored a vital away goal equaliser in the European Cup quarter-final with Bordeaux. He was also the scorer of PSV's second penalty in the European Cup final against Benfica. Although he didn't get off the bench in the final of Euro '88, he did make a valuable contribution to the Dutch campaign, scoring the winner in the group stages in the 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

Wim Kieft's 1987/88 Statistics PSV Appearances 47 PSV Goals 33 Netherlands Appearances 4 Netherlands Goals 2

Fernando Torres

Chelsea and Spain: 2012

Going into 2012, Torres had already scored the winner in the final of Euro 2008 and won the 2010 World Cup, before making vital contributions to Chelsea's run to the 2012 Champions League final, scoring a last minute equaliser against Barcelona in the Camp Nou to clinch the west Londoners place in the final. In that final, Torres came on off the bench with six minutes left and Chelsea trailing 1-0, in a game they would go onto win on penalties. He then went onto win the golden boot with three goals in Euro 2012, scoring two against Ireland, then coming off the bench in the final to score in the 4-0 win over Italy, making him the first player to score in two finals.

Fernando Torres' 2011/12 Statistics Chelsea Appearances 49 Chelsea Goals 11 Spain Appearances 12 Spain Goals 4

Juan Mata

Chelsea and Spain: 2012

Getty

Juan Mata was incredibly influential for club and country in 2012, with the assist for Didier Drogba's late equaliser in the Champions League final. Although he missed his penalty in the shoot-out in the final, Chelsea did, of course, lift the trophy. Competition for places in Spain's midfield was intense, with Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, David Silva and Cesc Fabregas all being in the squad. Mata did, however, score Spain's fourth goal in the final of Euro 2012, having replaced Iniesta four minutes from time, which was his only involvement in the tournament.

Juan Mata's 2011/12 Statistics Chelsea Appearances 54 Chelsea Goals 12 Spain Appearances 6 Spain Goals 1

Pepe

Real Madrid and Portugal: 2016

Centre-back Pepe can consider himself one of the all time great Portuguese players. He was ever-present for Real Madrid from the quarter-finals onwards in their 2016 Champions League victory, helping to keep clean sheets across against Wolfsburg and Manchester City in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively. Although a serial winner, Pepe was often a disliked figure. His behaviour in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid caused Gary Lineker to take to Twitter to give his opinion on the Portugal international. This after Pepe seemed to feign injury after what looked like an innocuous coming together with Filipe Luis. He missed the Euro 2016 semi-final with Wales because of a thigh strain, but the defender was magnificent in Portugal's 1-0 final win over France, bening named man of the match.

Pepe's 2015/16 Statistics Real Madrid Appearances 31 Real Madrid Goals 1 Portugal Appearances 11

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Portugal: 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the Portugal team that lost the Euro 2004 final to Greece. Sadly for him, he was forced to come off after only 25 minutes of the Euro 2016 final in Paris after a late tackle from France's Dimitri Payet. He remained stood on the touchline, cheering his team mates on to the eventual 1-0 triumph. He'd been pivotal in rescuing Portugal in the group stages, scoring a brace against Hungary to snatch a 3-3 draw, as well as creating a late winner over Croatia in the second round and scoring in the semi-final versus Wales. Earlier that year, Ronaldo scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out of the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2015/16 Statistics Real Madrid Appearances 48 Real Madrid Goals 51 Portugal Appearances 11 Portugal Goals 6

Related Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Real Motivation' To Continue Playing Football Revealed The former Real Madrid star would love to play alongside his son before he hangs up his boots.

Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea and Italy: 2021

Having returned from a cruciate knee injury while at Roma, Emerson Palmieri struggled to get into the first team, but by 2018, the left-back was signed by Chelsea. In the 2020/21 season, he only played two Premier League games. He got some game time in the Champions League, but remained on the bench in Chelsea's victory in the final over Manchester City. He was far more involved for Italy at Euro 2020, after Leonardo Spinazzola's ruptured his Achilles in the quarter-finals. This meant Palmieri started the semi-final and final, in which he was substituted two minutes before the end of Italy's successful penalty shoot-out over England.

Emerson Palmieri's 2020/21 Statistics Chelsea Appearances 15 Chelsea Goals 1 Italy Appearances 15

Jorginho

Chelsea and Italy: 2021

Playing alongside N'Golo Kante, Jorginho was a key part of the Chelsea team that won the 2021 Champions League, playing every minute of the two-legged semi-final with Real Madrid and the 1-0 final win in Porto over Manchester City. Known for his staggered run-up to penalty kicks, he scored the decisive spot kick in the penalty shoot-out of the semi final against Spain in Euro 2020. To many people's surprise, he failed to score from the spot in the final with England, being denied by Jordan Pickford. But with England's Bukayo Saka having his effort saved, Jorginho completed his double of Champions League and Euros in the same year.

Jorginho's 2020/21 Statistics Chelsea Appearances 43 Chelsea Goals 8 Italy Games 12 Italy Goals 1

Stats via Transfermarkt.