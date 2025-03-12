Summary Messi and Ronaldo lead with eight UCL hat-tricks, solidifying their status as top scorers in the competition's history.

Robert Lewandowski boasts six hat-tricks and is the only player to achieve this for 3 different clubs.

Players like Neymar and Mbappé with three hat-tricks each, have also made their mark in the Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is Europe’s premier competition and is regarded by many as the biggest trophy to win in club football. The tournament has seen the world’s greatest-ever players compete against each other, including the most illustrious goalscorers. The 2024/25 season has already seen 11 different players score a hat-trick, adding their names to a long list of individuals who have achieved the feat in the competition.

Those who have recorded multiple hat-tricks are part of a smaller pool of players, with some impressive names netting three times or more on at least two occasions. Players who have not made the list may surprise a few, with Mohamed Salah and Vinícius Jr among those still on one hat-trick. Vinícius scored three in Real Madrid’s comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund earlier this season, while Salah netted his in Liverpool’s 7-1 win against Rangers in 2022. Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović remained on one, while Luis Suárez never managed to score a Champions League hat-trick, despite having the fifth-most this century.

Players With Two or More Hat-Tricks Players Number of Hat-Tricks Clubs Scored For Lionel Messi 8 Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Real Madrid (x7), Juventus Robert Lewandowski 6 Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich (x4), Barcelona Karim Benzema 4 Real Madrid Filippo Inzaghi 3 Juventus (x2), AC Milan Mario Gomez 3 Bayern Munich Luiz Adriano 3 Shakhtar Donetsk Kylian Mbappé 3 PSG (x2), Real Madrid Neymar Jr 3 Barcelona, PSG (x2) Erling Haaland 2 RB Salzburg, Manchester City Sergio Agüero 2 Manchester City Gabriel Jesus 2 Manchester City Andy Cole 2 Manchester United Michael Owen 2 Liverpool, Manchester United Olivier Giroud 2 Arsenal, Chelsea Harry Kane 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich Didier Drogba 2 Marseille, Chelsea Samuel Eto'o 2 Barcelona, Inter Milan Ruud van Nistelrooy 2 PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United Roberto Soldado 2 Valencia Adriano 2 Inter Milan Marco Simone 2 AC Milan, Monaco Andriy Shevchenko 2 Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan Roy Makaay 2 Deportivo La Coruna, Bayern Munich

2 Hat-Tricks

