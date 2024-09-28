Key Takeaways Lee Carsley is the interim head coach for England men's team after Gareth Southgate's departure in the summer of 2024.

Four uncapped players received their first call-up in the September international break, including Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke.

Carsley's reign got off to the perfect start after defeating both the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Lee Carsley was appointed as England men's interim head coach on 9th August 2024, replacing Gareth Southgate, who lost in two consecutive European Championship finals. The search for a new permanent head coach is ongoing, but Carsley is definitely one of the main contenders. He has started his interim reign in fine fashion, beating both the Republic of Ireland and Finland by two goals to nil.

There were eyebrows raised when he announced his first squad, with four uncapped players receiving a call-up. This included Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes, who were part of Carsley's team that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023. Here is a closer look at the quartet of players who were named in the Three Lions' squad during the September international break.

Every Player to Receive England Call-up Under Lee Carsley Player Club Date of Debut Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 7th September 2024 Angel Gomes Lille 7th September 2024 Noni Madueke Chelsea 10th September 2024 Tino Livramento Newcastle United N/A

Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White came through the Wolves academy as a youngster, making his debut for the club at the age of 16. After loan spells at Swansea City and Sheffield United, the Stafford-born midfielder struggled to secure regular game time at Wolves, prompting him to move to Nottingham Forest for an initial fee of £25m plus £17.5m in potential add-ons. Steve Cooper was the Forest manager at the time, and the Welsh coach was a big reason for Gibbs-White's switch to Trentside, as he played under him during England's Under-17 World Cup victory in 2017.

Gibbs-White has excelled at the City Ground, helping the club survive in the Premier League two seasons in a row, scoring 12 goals and registering 18 assists in 85 matches. The 24-year-old has captained both Forest and the England Under-21s. He led the Under-21s to the trophy in the European Championships in 2023 under Carsley, which was a key reason for his first senior call-up in September.

Against the Republic of Ireland, Gibbs-White made his debut, playing the last 14 minutes of the match. His cameo was impressive as he created two chances, which was only bettered by Arsenal's Declan Rice.

Angel Gomes

Like Gibbs-White, Gomes has won two major tournaments at England youth level. He won the Under-17 World Cup while he was at Manchester United - the club he joined at the age of six. Between 2017 and 2020, Gomes struggled to establish himself as a regular in the United first-team, making only 10 senior appearances.

This prompted him to make the switch to Lille in August 2020, signing a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side. He has since played 121 matches for the French club, winning the Trophee des Champions in 2021. Last season was a successful one for the former United youngster, as he registered eight assists in the league - the joint most in Ligue 1.

Gomes featured in both matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, playing a holding midfield role. He started the match against Finland and was one of the best players for the Three Lions, dictating the team's build-up play from deep. He will be hopeful of securing further starts in the rest of England's UEFA Nations League B games.

Related Three Premier League Clubs Who Could Sign Angel Gomes Angel Gomes could be on the radar for several English clubs after impressing for England on his debut.

Noni Madueke

Madueke played for both the Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur academies before moving to the Netherlands in 2018 at the age of 16 to join PSV Eindhoven. He spent four years at the Dutch giants, scoring 20 and registering 14 assists in 80 appearances. His performances led to interest from across Europe, including Chelsea, who signed the winger on a seven-and-a-half-year deal in January 2023.

After a mixed first full season at Chelsea, Madueke has now established himself as one of the leading figures under the new head coach, Enzo Maresca. He scored a hat-trick in a 6-2 win against Wolves earlier in the season, earning himself a call-up to Carsley's first senior squad. Like Gomes and Gibbs-White, the 22-year-old won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023 under the new interim head coach.

Madueke didn't play during the away win against the Republic of Ireland but featured in the last 24 minutes against Finland at Wembley. He registered an assist for Harry Kane in the late stages of the game and is a serious right-wing option for Carsley in future international breaks.

Related Chelsea Star 'Told' He’s in Enzo Maresca’s Plans Next Season The Blues urge to make sure there are no mixed messages within the squad

Tino Livramento

Livramento spent his youth career at Chelsea and was one of the most exciting academy prospects at the age of 18. In fact, he was named Chelsea academy player of the season in May 2021, featuring on the first-team bench occasionally. After a contract dispute with the Blues, Livramento joined Southampton in August 2021. He made 28 appearances in the league before suffering an ACL injury in April 2022.

He made his return to the team in May 2023, but the Saints were relegated from the English top flight in the same season. Newcastle then signed Livramento on a five-year-deal, making 26 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 campaign. He has already played six times in the 2024/25 season, establishing himself as a regular for Eddie Howe's side.

Livramento was on the bench for both England games in the September international break and didn't make a cameo in either. He was the only player out of the four who were called up for the first time and didn't make their senior debut.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 25/09/24.