To be in the Premier League 100 Club is to join an exclusive group of footballers that have scored 100 goals in the Premier League. As of April 2024, 4,807 players had made at least one appearance in the Premier League, and just 34 of these, which represents 0.63% of players, have scored at least 100 goals.

It is a great honour to be a member of this club. Should you score 100 goals in the Premier League you make it onto a list of names that includes Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah, and Dion Dublin. With that in mind, here's a ranking of all 34 Premier League 100 club members.

Ranking factors

Goals-per-Game ratio

Special Consideration given if a player has scored a considerable amount of goals

34-21

Sterling, Scholes and Giggs among first list

Close

Ryan Giggs is at the bottom of this list due to his goals-game-ratio being 0.17. He was never a big goalscorer, with his best haul being 13 in the 1993-94 season. Emile Heskey is next, with his goals-game-ratio being 0.21. Heskey scored a total of 110 goals in 516 appearances and he was arguably best deployed as a second striker where he could provide his teammates with assists as he was never a hugely prolific goalscorer.

Paul Scholes is the first of arguably the three most gifted English midfielders to play in the Premier League era. He scored 107 goals in 499 appearances, with a high of 14 coming in the 2002-03 season. Peter Crouch sits at 31st on the list, breaking up that midfield trio. He scored 108 goals in 468 games and upon breaking the record he performed the robot, a call-back to his trademark celebration. Next up is Steven Gerrard, who scored 120 goals for Liverpool across a 19-year-long Premier League career. Following him is Frank Lampard to complete that English midfield trio. Lampard scored 177 goals in 609 games for West Ham, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling has scored 123 goals in just under a decade's worth of Premier League games, achieving his goalscoring efforts in 379 games. Dwight Yorke and Jermain Defoe have the same goals-to-game ratio of 0.33 but Yorke just sneaks ahead of Defoe as he has won a Golden Boot in the Premier League whereas Defoe did not manage to achieve that during his Premier League career. At 25th on the list is Nicolas Anelka, one of the most eccentric footballers of his time. He played for some of the country's top clubs, in between stints at Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion, and scored 125 goals.

Teddy Sheringham was a very consistent goal-scorer for Tottenham before he endured a mixed stint at Manchester United. His return to Tottenham, and his short stays at Portsmouth and West Ham saw the English striker score 146 goals in 418 Premier League appearances. Another tie on this list sees Robbie Keane and Dion Dublin share a goals-to-game ratio of 0.36. Dublin was incredibly prolific for Coventry during the 1990s, whereas Keane's best form came when he was a Tottenham player during the 2000s. Matt Le Tissier completes the first part of this list as he scored exactly 100 goals in 270 games.

Premier League 100 Club 34-21 Rank Player Goals Goals-per-Game 34. Ryan Giggs 109 0.17 33. Emile Heskey 110 0.21 32. Paul Scholes 107 0.21 31. Peter Crouch 108 0.23 30. Steven Gerrard 120 0.24 29. Frank Lampard 177 0.29 28. Raheem Sterling 123 0.32 27. Jermain Defoe 162 0.33 26. Dwight Yorke 123 0.33 25. Nicolas Anelka 125 0.34 24. Teddy Sheringham 146 0.35 23. Robbie Keane 126 0.36 22. Dion Dublin 111 0.36 21. Matt Le Tissier 100 0.37

20-11

Son, Drogba and Rooney included

Close

Darren Bent was one of the best strikers in the country during the 2000s as he had strong stints at Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, and Sunderland before a best left forgotten period at Aston Villa. He scored 106 goals in 276 Premier League appearances. The only Asian player on this list, Son Heung-Min has been one of the best value-for-money signings in the history of the league. He has scored 122 goals in 305 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m in 2015.

Didier Drogba is the first African player on this list. He scored 104 goals in 154 Premier League appearances across two separate stints at Chelsea and he was the first African player to join the Premier League 100 club. Three players all sit on 0.42 goals per game and they are Wayne Rooney, Les Ferdinand and Sadio Mane. Wayne Rooney slots in at 17th on this list with 208 goals in 491 appearances. Les Ferdinand just beats Rooney as he performed his goalscoring exploits for teams that were never as good as Manchester United and he scored 149 goals in 351 appearances. Sadio Mane is the highest-ranked of the three as he is the only one who has won the Golden Boot, a feat he achieved in the 2018-19 season. Mane scored 111 goals in 263 Premier League appearances.

Robbie Fowler sits at number 14 on the list. In a 15-year-long Premier League career, he became one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players before having fairly good stints at Leeds United and Manchester City. Just above him is Jamie Vardy, one of the greatest success stories in the history of the Premier League. Vardy made his Premier League debut at the age of 27 after rising up through non-league football and he has scored 137 goals in 309 games.

Two more players with the same goals-to-game ratio are Romelu Lukaku and Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink. Lukaku sits at number 12 on this list with 121 goals in 278 games across stints at West Brom, Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Hasselbaink just pips Lukaku as he has won two Golden Boot awards which is not a feat that Lukaku managed to achieve during his Premier League career.

Premier League 100 Club 20-11 Rank Player Goals Goals-per-Game 20. Darren Bent 106 0.38 19. Son Heung-Min 122 0.40 18. Didier Drogba 104 0.41 17. Wayne Rooney 208 0.42 16. Les Ferdinand 149 0.42 15. Sadio Mane 111 0.42 14. Robbie Fowler 163 0.43 13. Jamie Vardy 137 0.44 12. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 127 0.44 11. Romelu Lukaku 121 0.44

10 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 from Sporting CP. He was initially used as a traditional winger at Manchester United, which meant that he did not score the masses of goals that he did later in his career and instead looked to get crosses into the box and stretch the opposition using his technical skills.

Later in his career, he was used more centrally or was told to cut inside from the left-hand side of the pitch, which saw him develop into the highly prolific goalscorer that he became. Ronaldo scored 103 goals in 236 Premier League appearances across two separate stints for Manchester United.

His goalscoring exploits saw him win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season. He also won the Ballon d'Or, FIFA Best Men's Player, and European Golden Shoe in the same season.