The number eight shirt at Liverpool has been worn by some of the most iconic players in the club's illustrious history.

From the legendary Steven Gerrard to the highly-decorated Naby Keita, the number eight has been synonymous with talent, leadership, and a relentless drive for success.

As we enter a new era, Keita has passed on the mantle to the club's new summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, GIVEMESPORT ranks every player who has donned the number eight shirt for Liverpool.

6 Paul Stewart

Paul Stewart wore the number eight for Liverpool from 1993 to 1995.

The English midfielder, who joined Liverpool from Tottenham Hotspur, was known for his versatility, capable of playing in both midfield and attack.

With Liverpool beating both Manchester United and Manchester City to his signature, the hope was that the addition of Stewart would add such much-needed dynamism to The Red's midfield.

However, he had a mixed time at Liverpool, with his performances often fluctuating between either utterly brilliant or truly underwhelming.

Despite this inconsistency, Stewart was a regular in the team and made over 100 appearances for the club, and while his time at Liverpool may not have been as successful as he would have liked, he's still remembered fondly by fans.

5 Oyvind Leonhardsen

Oyvind Leonhardsen, affectionately known as 'Leo', wore the number eight shirt for Liverpool from 1997 to 1999.

The Norwegian midfielder was known for his work rate and versatility, quickly becoming a fan favourite following his move from Wimbledon, with those at Anfield seriously impressed with his constant hard work.

While he win any silverware whilst at Liverpool, he was a regular fixture in the side that finished third in the Premier League in the 1997/98 season.

Despite his time at Liverpool being relatively short, no one can take away from Leonhardsen the fact that he wore one of the most iconic shirt numbers for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

4 Emile Heskey

In what may come as a surprise to fans who weren't aware, Emile Heskey, the former England international striker, was once Liveprool's number eight.

Wearing the famous shirt for four years between 2000 and 2004, Heskey was known for his strength and ability in the air, playing a key role in Liverpool's treble-winning season in 2001/01, helping the side win the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Heskey wasn't the most prolific goalscorer for Liverpool, putting the ball in the back of the net just 39 times in 150 league games for Liverpool, the Englishman's workrate and overall contributions to the team mean that he's often remembered fondly by the Anfield faithful.

3 Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore wore the number eight shirt for Liverpool from 1995 to 1997, with the Englishman being known for his pace, power, and incredible finishing ability.

Collymore had a strong start to his Liverpool career, forming a formidable partnership with Robbie Fowler, with the pair setting each other up with several goals through their time at the club together.

Collymore's most memorable moment came in the 1995/96 season when he scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle United in a 4-3 thriller that is still talked about to this day.

Despite that all that, inconsistency and other issues led to a premature end to his Liverpool career, and considering who came after him, Collymore cannot rank higher on this list.

2 Naby Keita

Liverpool's most recent number eight, Naby Keita was signed by Liverpool in 2017/18, with the club so eager to complete the deal that they were they were willing to have the midfielder stay at RB Leipzig for the season.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Keita's move, with many fans feeling as if the Guinean was the missing piece for Jurgen Klopp's side, who had just missed out on the Champions League having lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

It seemed like Liverpool management expected big things from Keita too, with the midfielder becoming the first player since Steven Gerrard (we'll get onto him later), to wear the number eight shirt for the club.

While Naby didn't meet expectations at Liverpool, with his career at the club being plagued by unfortunate injuries, there's no denying that on his day, the midfielder was one of the best players at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Keita is perhaps the most decorated player on this list too, having won every major trophy on offer during his time at Liverpool, something no other number eight that Liverpool has ever had can say.

1 Steven Gerrard

Undoubtedly, as arguably Liverpool's greatest-ever player, Steven Gerrard is the most iconic player to wear the number eight shirt for The Reds.

Gerrard, a local lad from Merseyside, spent 17 years at the club, making 710 appearances and scoring 186 goals, captaining the side for the majority of his appearance at Anfield, including in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

His leadership, passion, and ability to perform in clutch moments made him a legend at Anfield, with fans of the club holding 'Stevie G' in the highest regard possible.

Gerrard's most memorable moment came in the aforementioned 2005 Champions League final, where he inspired Liverpool to a miraculous comeback against AC Milan, with his side down 3-0 at half-time against the much-superior Italian team.

Gerrard legacy at the club is unmatched, making him the greatest number eight in Liverpool's history, and leaving new number eight Dominik Szoboszlai with a huge task ahead to try and become the most iconic man to wear the shirt.

The number eight shirt at Liverpool has been worn by some truly remarkable players. Each has left their mark on the club in their unique way, contributing to the rich history of Liverpool FC.

As we bid farewell to Naby Keita, we welcome Dominik Szoboszlai, the latest player to take on the responsibility of the number eight jersey.

As the Hungarian embarks on his Liverpool journey, having joined for a hefty £60 million from RB Leipzig, he will undoubtedly be aware of the legacy he inherits, with Gerrard being one of his football heroes, and know the expectations that come with wearing the number eight at Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

With Liverpool already undergoing a huge midfield overhaul this summer, with Szoboszlai and former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister replacing James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the aforementioned Keita, all of whom have left the club as free agents, the pressure really is on Klopp's new mean to settle quickly and hit the ground running.

No one is expecting Szoboszlai to be as good as Steven Gerrard, as he'd have to go down as the club's greatest ever player to do so, but with age on his side, tactical intelligence and an incredible strike of the ball behind him, as well as the help of one of the best managers in the Premier League era, the creative midfielder has all of the chance in the world of being a success at Anfield.

Of course, Liverpool could throw a spanner into the works, with Klopp having previously turned winger Gini Wijnaldum into a hard-working midfield player, but Dominik is expected to take over Jordan Henderson's role as the right-sided central midfielder.

Working with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, two of the Premier League's players on the right-hand side of Liverpool's attack, fans are excited to see how the Szoboszlai can thrive in this new-look Liverpool side.

Not just that, but there's a feeling that Darwin Nunez, who struggled in his debut season at Liverpool last year, will thrive with more direct midfielders around him, with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister possessing the ability to showcase the former Benfica striker's best abilities.

Only time will tell how Szoboszlai will get on at Liverpool, but there is a lot of excitement amongst Liverpool fans over his signing, mainly due to the hefty transfer fee, the fact he's the club's new number eight, and the clips that have emerged of the midfielder with the ball at his feet.

However, should he embrace the best parts of Gerrard, Collymore, Keita, Heskey, Stewart and Leonhardsen's games, Szoboszlai could go on to have a thoroughly successful and fruitful time at Liverpool.

