Today, Mason Mount's move from Chelsea to Manchester United was officially announced, with the midfielder taking on the iconic number seven shirt. The squad number holds legendary status not just for Man United fans, but in the wider world of football too.

It's a number associated with flair, skill, and match-winning brilliance, having been worn by some of the club's greatest players. It's a shirt that comes with immense pressure, with Mount now expected to uphold the legacy of his predecessors, becoming a club legend in the process.

From George Best's dazzling skills to David Beckham's pinpoint crosses, Eric Cantona's charisma to Cristiano Ronaldo's unparalleled athleticism, this shirt has witnessed unforgettable moments in football history. So, GIVEMESPORT ranks each player who has donned the famed number seven for Manchester United.

11 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay joined Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 with a reputation as one of Europe's hottest prospects.

The Dutchman immediately took on the number seven shirt too, with higher-ups clearly thinking that he'd be part of the team for years to come.

However, the young winger struggled to adapt to the Premier League's physicality and pace, scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances over two seasons, numbers that aren't befitting of United's number seven shirt.

After just twp years, Depay was shipped off to Lyon, making him one of the club's most unsuccessful number sevens of all time.

Although his Old Trafford tenure was a disappointment, he found success in Ligue 1 and remains an intriguing 'what if' story in Manchester United's history.

10 Angel Di Maria

Signed in the aftermath of a brilliant 2014 World Cup performance, Di Maria arrived at Manchester United amid high expectations, and was given the number seven shirt as a result.

However, his stint at United was not as remarkable as anticipated, with the Argentinian maestro only managing to score four goals in 32 league appearances during his time in England.

Despite showing initial promise with a stunning chip against Leicester City, Di Maria’s form quickly plummeted, and he left United for Paris Saint-Germain after just one season.

While his talent suggests he should rank higher on this list, Di Maria's brief and unfulfilling stint makes him the second-lowest-ranked person on this list.

9 Michael Owen

A surprise signing in 2009, Owen, the former Liverpool star, had a mixed stint at Old Trafford.

He contributed some crucial goals, including a famous last-minute winner in the Manchester Derby, but injuries limited his appearances.

In three seasons, he played 52 games and netted 17 goals.

While nothing was offensive about his time in Manchester, his run was marred by injuries. However, his contributions when fit earn him a higher place on this list, and he did win the Premier League title with the club.

8 Alexis Sanchez

Another immensely talented player to wear the number seven shirt for the club, Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United with an impressive record from his time at Arsenal.

Having fought off Man City to the Chilean's signature, fans were excited about the prospect of Sanchez playing for United, with many feeling that he'd take the club to the next level.

However, that isn't what happened, and his time at Old Trafford was far less productive than fans hoped it would be, with just five goals in 45 appearances.

Despite his unquestionable talent, Sanchez struggled to fit into United's system and ultimately left for Inter Milan after just a season and a half.

7 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 and immediately took on the number seven shirt.

The Uruguayan forward arrived with an impressive goal-scoring record from his stint at Paris Saint-Germain. At United, Cavani became an instant fan favourite due to his tireless work rate, expert movement, and clinical finishing.

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, he scored crucial goals for the team, proving to be a reliable forward when called upon.

The following season, Cavani graciously gave up his number seven shirt to Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the club from Juventus, only going further to highlight his selflessness.

In his two seasons at United, Cavani appeared in 51 matches and scored an impressive 21 goals. His crowning moment came in the 2021 Europa League final against Villarreal, where he scored the equalising goal, although United would eventually lose on penalties.

Cavani's performances brought a sense of nostalgia for United fans, echoing the predatory instincts of strikers past. Despite his brief stint at the club, Cavani certainly left his mark and is remembered fondly by the United faithful.

6 Antonio Valencia

The Ecuadorian winger turned full-back wore the number seven shirt for only one season, starting in 2012, but made significant contributions to the club during his decade-long stint.

Valencia was a key part of the team that won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, and even went to captain the club before moving on.

His tireless running, combined with a ferocious shot and incredible cross, made him a valued member of the squad.

5 Bryan Robson

"Captain Marvel," as Robson was fondly known, was a driving force in United's midfield.

He made 461 appearances and scored 99 goals, and did so while wearing one of the most iconic shirt numbers in football history.

Robson's leadership was instrumental in United's resurgence under Sir Alex Ferguson. His tenacity and box-to-box play marked a new era for United's midfield, laying the groundwork for the club's future success.

4 David Beckham

David Beckham, an integral member of the 'Class of 92,' made the number seven shirt his own with his trademark free kicks and pinpoint crosses.

He won six Premier League titles and a Champions League, contributing 85 goals in 394 appearances, and if anything, his superstar status has led to many unappreciating his contributions on the pitch.

Beckham's global fame and on-field success make him one of United's most recognised number seven.

3 George Best

Best, one of the original "Holy Trinity" with Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, was an iconic number seven.

His dazzling skill and flair are still remembered fondly at Old Trafford, and during his 11-year stint at the club, Best scored an impressive 137 goals in 361 appearances and won the Ballon d'Or in 1968.

He was a crucial part of United's 1968 European Cup-winning team, and everything that it means to wear the iconic number seven shirt for Man United.

2 Eric Cantona

Cantona's impact on Manchester United was profound, and he's clearly one of Man United best-ever players, regardless of shirt number.

His arrival from Leeds United in 1992 marked the beginning of United's dominance of the Premier League.

The Frenchman scored 82 goals in 185 appearances and was instrumental in United winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, making him a clear club legend.

Cantona's charisma, skill, and leadership symbolised why the the number seven shirt, particularly for Man United, just means more.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest player to wear the number seven for Manchester United, takes the top spot.

He scored 118 goals in his first spell at the club, which ran for six years between 2003 and 2009, before his world-record move to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's time at United was marked by spectacular goals, blistering pace, and unmatched skill.

He won three consecutive Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and the Champions League, and also won his first Ballon d'Or as a United player in 2008, showing that he was a standout player in a team full of exceptional talents.

While his second spell wasn't as impactful, that doesn't take away from the incredible things that Ronaldo has done while wearing the number seven for Man United, making him the greatest player to ever the shirt.

As we close this journey down memory lane, we arrive at the dawn of a new era. The iconic number seven shirt at Manchester United has a new bearer - Mason Mount.

Having made a name for himself at Chelsea with his creative brilliance and hard work, Mount's move to United has been met with immense anticipation, and being given the number seven has only added to that,

With the number seven on his back, Mount is now part of a rich legacy, a lineage marked by skill, flair, and an undeniable spirit. As if the £60m fee wasn't enough, Mount taking on the number seven for the biggest club in England will only add to the pressure he'll be under after his move from Chelsea.

The challenge is formidable, and the expectations are astronomical, but if the English midfielder can be half as good as the likes of Eric Cantona, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo, it won't take him too long to endear himself to the United faithful.

Only time will tell where Mount ends up in this storied list of United's iconic number sevens. But one thing is for sure, the stage is set for Mason to etch his name in the annals of Man United's illustrious history.