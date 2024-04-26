Highlights 16 players have been sent off in the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

Freddie Ljungberg and Martin Keown were both shown a red card for the Gunners in the same derby game in 1999.

Tottenham's Emerson Royal is the last player to have been given his marching orders in this fixture.

Since the first meeting between Arsenal - then known as Woolwich Arsenal - and Tottenham on the 9th of November 1896, the North London Derby has established itself as one of the most important rivalries in the United Kingdom. Meeting after meeting (there have been 208 in all), the animosity between the two teams has continued to grow.

In fact, these matches between the two sides in the English capital are always the scene of epic battles between the 22 players, who are constantly trying to get the better of their opponents, both on a sporting and psychological level. It's a merciless contest between two clubs that are always keen to impose their dominance on London, and one that their respective fans perpetuate from generation to generation, dedicating a visceral hatred to the opposing camp.

Since the Premier League was founded in 1992, there have been a total of 16 red cards in the North London derby, and below is a more in-depth look at every one of them.

Every Player Sent Off in the North London Derby (Premier League era) Player Team Date Stefan Schwarz Arsenal 02/01/1995 Justin Edinburgh Tottenham 30/08/1997 Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 07/11/1999 Martin Keown Arsenal 07/11/1999 Gilles Grimandi Arsenal 19/03/2000 Simon Davies Tottenham 16/11/2002 Edgar Davids Tottenham 22/04/2006 Emmanuel Eboue Arsenal 08/02/2009 Scott Parker Tottenham 26/02/2012 Emmanuel Adebayor Tottenham 17/11/2012 Francis Coquelin Arsenal 05/03/2016 Jan Vertonghen Tottenham 02/12/2018 Lucas Torreira Arsenal 02/03/2019 Erik Lamela Tottenham 14/03/2021 Rob Holding Arsenal 12/05/2022 Emerson Royal Tottenham 01/10/2022

16 Stefan Schwarz

2nd of January 1995, Premier League

When 13th-placed Arsenal travelled to White Hart Lane on Matchday 23 during the 1994/95 season, they had the opportunity to break into the top ten. But the Gunners squandered the chance, eventually losing 1-0 to their rivals thanks to a Gheorge Popescu goal. It was a game in which the visitors' midfielder Stefan Schwartz distinguished himself in the worst possible way.

Initially cautioned for a dangerous tackle on David Howells, the Swede was guilty of a further foul late on, which earned him a second yellow card and a red card. The penalty was met with a roar from the thousands of spectators in the London stands.

15 Justin Edinburgh

30th of August 1997, Premier League

Justin Edinburgh will remain the first Tottenham player to be sent off in the Premier League - since 1992. Four years earlier, he had been the victim of Lee Dixon, but this time he found himself in the Gunners' place. It has to be said that he was somewhat forced into it. Condemned to endure a barrage of attacks from the Arsenal players, Spurs tried to defend their goal as best they could.

Edinburgh quickly picked up their first yellow card for a foul on Ian Wright at the start of the game. The Tottenham left-back was then guilty of a bad tackle on Dixon and it was a foul that earned him a second red card just before half-time. Fortunately for him, his team still managed to pick up a point at Highbury, despite the home side's dominance.

14 Freddie Ljungberg

7th of November 1999, Premier League

The North London Derby of the 7th of November 1999 remains the only match between Tottenham and Arsenal in which two players were given a red card. The first was none other than Freddie Ljunberg, found guilty of a bad act of annoyance against Justin Edinburgh having provoked a general scuffle.

Impassive, David Elleray, the referee of the match, immediately sent the Swede back to the locker room, leaving his teammates in numerical inferiority for more than half an hour. It was a decision very badly received by the winger who, followed by television cameras, let out all his anger in the tunnel of White Hart Lane.

13 Martin Keown

7th of November 1999, Premier League

However, the exclusion of Ljungberg did not allow the tension to go down. With only a few minutes left to play and Arsenal trailing 2-1, Keown was guilty of a foul deemed too aggressive, and was punished with a yellow card. It was a warning that did not prevent the defender from committing another dangerous foul, this time on Jose Dominguez, who had just come into play. The two red cards rather unsurprisingly condemned the Gunners to a defeat and left a rather sour taste in the mouth of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who would taste his first defeat to the club's north London rivals in the English top-flight.

12 Gilles Grimandi

19th of March 2000, Premier League

On the 19th of March 2000, in sunny North London, Arsenal played host to rivals Tottenham on the 29th gameday of the Premier League. The Gunners emerged victorious from yet another battle-scarred encounter (2-1), but had to contend with the dismissal of one of their own: Gilles Grimandi.

Cautioned once for a foul on Sol Campbell, the French midfielder was then guilty of deliberately obstructing Stephen Carr, forcing Paul Durkin to send him off. This setback did not change the outcome of a match that saw Arsene Wenger's men overtake Chelsea in the standings and move into the Premier League's top four.

11 Simon Davies

16th of November 2002, Premier League

Most people remember the North London Derby of the 16th of November 2002 for Thierry Henry's magnificent solo goal and iconic celebration - one of the greatest celebrations in history - in front of the visitors' stands. It was a goal that set the Gunners on the right track to a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

The victory was also helped by the somewhat controversial dismissal of Simon Davies from the Tottenham side, who committed a foul twice in less than five minutes. First cautioned for a questionable foul on Ashley Cole, he was guilty of another on now Arsenal player Sol Campbell a few seconds later, forcing Mike Riley to send him off.

10 Edgar Davids

22nd of April 2006, Premier League

Respectively fifth and fourth in the Premier League before kick-off, Arsenal and Tottenham met on the 22th of April 2006 for the 36th matchday of the season. The match, the last North London Derby to be played at Highbury, took a long time to settle, with Robbie Keane's opener only coming in the 66th minute.

Unable to let themselves be beaten at the end of this historic event, the Gunners snatched a draw thanks to a late Thierry Henry goal. The match was also marked by the expulsion of Edgar Davids, who was instrumental in the opening goal, and who was guilty of two fouls, including a dangerous one on Cesc Fabregas, which meant that he was forced to sit out regulation time.

9 Emmanuel Eboue

8th of February 2009, Premier League

It took another three years to find a red card in a North London Derby. On that February day in 2009, however, Emmanuel Eboue broke the streak. Cautioned once for protesting, the Ivorian international received a second after an altercation with Luka Modric. It was the 37th minute and the score was still 0-0.

And while many thought that Tottenham would take advantage of their numerical superiority, this was not to be. Rather like Spurs ten years earlier, the Gunners were able to hold off their opponents and leave White Hart Lane with a draw. A lesser blow for a team quickly reduced to 10 men.

8 Scott Parker

26th of February 2012, Premier League

The match between Arsenal and Tottenham on the 26th of February 2012 got off to a good start for Spurs, but ended up going the Gunners' way.

Trailing 0-2 after goals from Louis Saha and Emmanuel Adebayor, one of just 13 players to have represented both clubs and the second-highest scorer in the North London Derby, the home side managed to turn things around and go on to win 5-2. Harry Redknapp's side finished the game a man down after Scott Parker was sent off for picking up two yellow cards for fouls on Robin van Persie and Thomas Vermaelen.

7 Emmanuel Adebayor

17th of November 2012, Premier League

Tottenham returned to the Emirates Stadium for matchday 12 of the 2012/13 season, a few months on from the slap in the face they received at the hands of Arsenal. As in May, Spurs managed to take the lead, thanks to another Emmanuel Adebayor goal against his former club - he was sent off a few minutes later for a huge foul on Santi Cazorla.

But just as they had done in the previous match, but this time with a numerical superiority advantage for almost the entire game, the Gunners managed to completely turn the tie around and score five goals to seal another comprehensive victory, in which Gareth Bale's late consolation made no difference (5-2).

6 Francis Coquelin

5th of March 2016, Premier League

The Arsenal Warriors. Travelling to White Hart Lane, the Gunners opened the scoring shortly before half-time. However, Spurs wiped out that lead in the blink of an eye, with goals from Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane in the 60th and 62nd minutes.

Francis Coquelin's dismissal a few minutes earlier - he had been booked twice, first for a handball and then for a succession of fouls - had undoubtedly played its part. But in the London rain on 5th of March 2016, Arsene Wenger's men finally managed to score a second goal, thanks to Alexis Sanchez, to ensure that they did not go home empty-handed from this North London Derby.

5 Jan Vertonghen

2nd of December 2018, Premier League

Continuing a fine run of unbeaten games, but unable to win against a league leader, Arsenal took advantage of Tottenham's visit to silence their critics. Unai Emery's men had been in the ascendancy for much of the match, but had trailed for long periods despite opening the scoring early on.

But in the space of 20 minutes, between the 56th and 77th, they managed to score three goals to put an end to their rivals' hopes of victory (4-2). Jan Verthongen, for his part, had a nightmare evening. The Tottenham player had a yellow card for a handball in his own box at the start of the game, which resulted in a penalty for the Gunners, but he didn't finish the game after fouling Alexandre Lacazette late on.

4 Lucas Torreira

2nd of March 2019, Premier League

It was a foul that alone illustrates the ferocity of a North London Derby. On the 2nd of March 2019, when Arsenal travelled to Tottenham and the score was 1-1 with just a few seconds remaining, Lucas Torreira, who came on at the start of the second half, was guilty of a very nasty foul.

Battling with Danny Rose to win a ball inside Spurs' 25-yard box, the Uruguayan was guilty of an uncontrolled tackle on the shin of his English opponent. It didn't take long for Anthony Taylor to issue a red card that was as obvious as it was logical.

3 Erik Lamela

14th of March 2021, Premier League

On the 14th of March 2021, in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and with the Emirates Stadium empty of supporters, Arsenal managed to beat Tottenham, who had opened the scoring.

Erik Lamela scored an exceptional goal - which would also be honoured with the FIFA Puskas Award 2021, and remains of the finest goals since the trophy was created in 2009 - but it proved insufficient in the face of strikes from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette. Perhaps frustrated by the way the game was going, Spurs' Argentinian was guilty of two fouls in the space of seven minutes, a tackle from behind on Bukayo Saka and an elbow to the face of Kieran Tierney, before being sent off by Michael Oliver.

2 Rob Holding

12th of May 2022, Premier League

A North London Derby that Arsenal fans will be keen to forget as quickly as possible. If being beaten 3-0 by Tottenham was not enough for them, they were also on the receiving end of Rob Holding's dismissal in the first half, leaving Spurs free to attack.

Six minutes after receiving his first booking, the England defender elbowed Heung-min Son in the face as the South Korean tried to break away. The foul earned him a second yellow card - and therefore a red card - in the 33rd minute, when his team was only a goal down. Tottenham would go on to win comfortably and then secure Champions League football for next season at the expense of their North London rivals.

1 Emerson Royal

1st of October 2022, Premier League

Against Tottenham, in a match that could have kept them top of the Premier League, the Gunners showed no fear. Mikel Arteta's side won 3-1 and took full advantage of Emerson Royal's dismissal to score their third goal and secure a vital win against their arch-rivals.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red card for a crude foul in which he wiped his studs on Gabriel Martinelli's calf. Sent back to the dressing room, he did not even try to justify himself to Mr Taylor, no doubt realising the stupidity of his intervention, even though the danger did not seem imminent. Royal's sending off remains the last one to have happened in this fixture.

