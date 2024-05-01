Highlights The Browns gave up three first round picks for mediocre quarterback play.

The Texans received a total of six picks from the Browns, leading to key player acquisitions.

The absence of Watson's elite ability implies the trade may have been one of the worst in NFL history.

As of the end of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns no longer owe the Houston Texans any more draft picks from the Deshaun Watson trade. Finally.

After three years without a first round pick, and only one second round pick, the Browns finally have their full slate of day one and day two picks for the 2025 NFL draft.

The Browns sent the Texans three consecutive first round picks (2022-2024), a third round pick (2023), and two fourth round picks (2022, 2024) to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl QB in March 2022, subsequently signing him to an abaltross of a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.

Watson has only played 12 games since joining the Browns, missing the first 11 of the 2022 season through suspension due to sexual-assault allegations, and missing the second half of the 2023 season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his shoulder. Watson has yet to rediscover his MVP-caliber form since joining the Browns, but he is expecting to be fully healthy for 2024.

With the trade now in the rearview mirror, how many players did the Texans really get for their Deshaun Watson haul?

What Did the Texans Do With All of Those Picks?

Cleveland allowed Houston to bootstrap their rebuild

The Texans received six picks in total from the Browns in the deal. Many of them were used to trade up or down in the draft, so many of the original picks ended up with other teams, and the Texans had to use some of their own draft picks to trade up for those selections. Here's a full breakdown of the Watson trade tree:

2022 1st-Round Pick (No. 13 overall) --> Traded to Philadelphia Eagles for No. 15, No. 124, No. 162, and No. 166 Texans draft guard Kenyon Green No. 15 overall Houston uses No. 124 in package to trade back up to No. 44 with Browns to draft WR John Metchie III Houston uses No. 162 in package to trade up to No. 75 with Denver Broncos to draft LB Christian Harris Houston uses No. 166 in package to trade up to No. 150 with Chicago Bears to draft DT Thomas Booker

2022 4th-Round Pick (No. 107) used to draft RB Dameon Pierce

2023 1st-Round Pick (No. 12) --> Traded to Arizona Cardinals with No. 33 for No. 3 and No. 105 Texans draft edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. No. 3 overall Houston trades No. 105 to Eagles for 2024 3rd-Rounder (No. 86)

2023 3rd-Round Pick (No. 73) --> Traded to Los Angeles Rams with No. 161 for No. 69 and No. 191 Texans draft WR Tank Dell No. 69 overall Houston trades No. 191 to Eagles for No. 230 and No. 248 Houston uses No. 230 in package to trade up to No. 62 to draft C Juice Scruggs Houston drafts S Brandon Hill No. 248

2024 1st-Round Pick (No. 23) --> Traded to Minnesota Vikings with No. 232 for No. 42, No. 188, and 2025 2nd-rounder Texans draft CB Kamari Lassiter No. 42 overall Texans draft LB Jamal Hill No. 188 overall

2024 4th-Round Pick (No. 123) --> Traded to Eagles with No. 86 for No. 78 Texans draft S Calen Bullock No. 78 overall Houston trades back into No. 123 by sending Eagles No. 127 and a 5th-rounder Texans draft TE Cade Stover No. 123 overall



In total, the Browns draft capital was used by the Texans to to shake and bake many times on draft day over the last three years, moves that resulted in a whopping 13 players, including Kenyon Green, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr, Tank Dell, Kamari Lassiter and Cade Stover. They also still have an extra second-round pick in 2025 through all the moves they made.

Several of these players are already stars. Anderson was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and made the Pro Bowl, and Green and Dell are regular starters. Pierce had just shy of 1,000 yards rushing in the 2022 season but was relegated to a backup role in 2023.

Players Acquired By Texans Thru Watson Trade Player Drafted Status w/ Texans Kenyon Green, G 2022 Starting LG John Metchie III, WR 2022 16 receptions (2023) Christian Harris, LB 2022 2nd-Leading Tackler (2023) Thomas Booker, DT 2022 Waived in 2023 Dameon Pierce, RB 2022 Leading Rusher (2022) Will Anderson Jr., Edge 2023 2023 DROY Tank Dell, WR 2023 2nd-Leading Receiver (2023) Juice Scruggs, C 2023 Starting C Brandon Hill, S 2023 Practice Squad Kamari Lassiter, CB 2024 2nd-Round Pick Jamal Hill, LB 2024 6th-Round Pick Calen Bullock, S 2024 3rd-Round Pick Cade Stover, TE 2024 4th-Round Pick

While the Browns picks weren’t the only capital used to select these players, without the Watson trade, the Texans would not have been able to select any of them. The Browns would certainly benefit from their services, but hingsight is always 20/20.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has assembled a talented collection of players on both ends of the ball, and the additions of the likes of Anderson or Dell would make the team one of the most talented in the NFL. Furthermore, without Watson’s record-breaking cap hit on the team, Berry could’ve added even more talent.

The lopsided nature of the trade was never more evident than in last season's Wild Card playoffs, when the young Texans used much of that draft capital to stifle the favored Watson-less Browns 45-14.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deshaun Watson has really struggled since arriving in Cleveland. His first two seasons with the team in 2022 and 2023 represent his two career worst marks in completion percentage, TD percentage, success rate, yards per attempt, and passer rating.

If Watson had elevated the team and played at the level of a superstar last year, the trade would likely still have been worth it, but given what they had to give up for him, how much they had to pay for him, and that embarrassing Wild Card loss, it’s becoming increasingly clear it may have been one of the worst trades in NFL history.

