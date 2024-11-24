Key Takeaways 38 players have transferred between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with 10 famous examples highlighted.

Important players in football history like Luis Figo and Ronaldo moved between the clubs.

Despite the rivalry, some players like Ronaldo and Samuel Eto'o are loved by fans of both clubs.

In the world of football, there are few encounters on a scale quite like the Clasico. The historic rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, two of the greatest clubs in history, has spanned the ages and, despite the passing of the years, continues to unleash the passions of fans aged nine to 99.

Such is the antagonism that even mentioning the names of players who have played for the two clubs is taboo. However, these are far from isolated cases, and 38 courageous players have so far lent themselves to the experiment. GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of these players in this article, with a particular focus on the 10 most famous transfers involving the Blaugrana and the Merengue.

Every Player to Have Played for Barcelona and Real Madrid* Rank Player Nationality From (Span) To (Span) 1. Alfonso Albeniz Spain FC Barcelona (1901-1902) Real Madrid (1902-1912) 2. Luciano Lizarraga Spain Real Madrid (1904-1905) FC Barcelona (1906-1907) 3. Jose Quirante Spain FC Barcelona (1901-1911) Real Madrid (1906-1908) 4. Charles Wallace England FC Barcelona (1907-1911, 1913-1915) Real Madrid (1908) 5. Enrique Normand France Real Madrid (1902-1909) FC Barcelona (1909) 6. Arsenio Comamala Spain FC Barcelona (1903-1911) Real Madrid (1911-1912, 1913-1914) 7. Walter Rozitski Germany FC Barcelona (1911-1913) Real Madrid (1913-1914) 8. Ricardo Zamora Spain FC Barcelona (1919-1922) Real Madrid (1930-1936) 9. Josep Samitier Spain FC Barcelona (1919-1932) Real Madrid (1932-1934) 10. Luis Junco Spain Real Madrid (1939) FC Barcelona (1939-1940) 11. Hilario Spain Real Madrid (1931-1936) FC Barcelona (1939-1940) 12. Josep Canal Spain Real Madrid (1945-1946) FC Barcelona (1946-1951) 13. Joaquin Navarro Spain FC Barcelona (1941-1942) Real Madrid (1949-1957) 14. Alfonso Navarro Spain FC Barcelona (1946-1950, 1954-1956) Real Madrid (1950-1951) 15. Laszlo Kaszas Hungary FC Barcelona (1957-1959) Real Madrid (1959-1960) 16. Justo Tejada Spain FC Barcelona (1952-1961) Real Madrid (1961-1963) 17. Chus Pereda Spain Real Madrid (1958-1959) FC Barcelona (1961-1969) 18. Evaristo Brazil FC Barcelona (1957-1962) Real Madrid (1962-1965) 19. Fernand Goyvaerts Belgium FC Barcelona (1962-1965) Real Madrid (1965-1967) 20. Lucien Muller France Real Madrid (1962-1965) FC Barcelona (1965-1968) 21. Amador Lorenzo Spain Real Madrid (1976-1978) FC Barcelona (1980-1986) 22. Bernd Schuster Germany FC Barcelona (1980-1988) Real Madrid (1988-1990) 23. Luis Milla Spain FC Barcelona (1984-1990) Real Madrid (1990-1997) 24. Nando Munoz Spain FC Barcelona (1990-1992) Real Madrid (1992-1996) 25. Michael Laudrup Denmark FC Barcelona (1989-1994) Real Madrid (1994-1996) 26. Gheorghe Hagi Romania Real Madrid (1990-1992) FC Barcelona (1994-1996) 27. Julen Lopetegui Spain Real Madrid (1988-1991) FC Barcelona (1994-1997) 28. Miquel Soler Spain FC Barcelona (1988-1995) Real Madrid (1995-1996) 29. Robert Prosinecki Croatia Real Madrid (1991-1995) FC Barcelona (1995-1996) 30. Luis Enrique Spain Real Madrid (1991-1996) FC Barcelona (1996-2004) 31. Dani Garcia Spain Real Madrid (1994-1998) FC Barcelona (1999-2003) 32. Luis Figo Portugal FC Barcelona (1995-2000) Real Madrid (2000-2005) 33. Albert Celades Spain FC Barcelona (1995-1999) Real Madrid (2000-2005) 34. Alfonso Perez Spain Real Madrid (1991-1995) FC Barcelona (2000-2002) 35. Ronaldo Brazil FC Barcelona (1996-1997) Real Madrid (2002-2007) 36. Samuel Eto'o Cameroon Real Madrid (1997-2000) FC Barcelona (2004-2009) 37. Javier Saviola Argentina FC Barcelona (2001-2007) Real Madrid (2007-2009) 38. Marcos Alonso Spain Real Madrid (2010) FC Barcelona (2022-2024)

In the first half of the 20th century, it was common for players to be loaned out for one or two matches. This was notably the case for several of those listed in the table above.

10 Alfonso Albeniz

FC Barcelona (1901-1902), Real Madrid (1902-1912)

Alfonso Albeniz will go down in history as the first player to wear the colours of both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. A player with the Catalan club, with whom he played in the first Clasico between the two rivals, at the dawn of the 20th century, the midfielder joined the Casa Blanca in 1902.

It was a decision motivated far more by academic reasons than sporting ones. And so it was not until nine years later that Albeniz made his first-team debut for Real Madrid, preferring to concentrate on his studies rather than football. His first and only known appearance with the club from the Iberian capital.

9 Josep Samitier

FC Barcelona (1919-1932), Real Madrid (1932-1934)

Before becoming technical director (he was behind Evaristo's arrival in Catalonia), Josep Samitier first shone in the colours of the Blaugrana club. As the club's striker between 1919 and 1932, the Spaniard helped the club win a host of titles, including the very first edition of La Liga in 1929 and no fewer than twelve Catalan league titles.

But after 13 years at the club, and with his relationship with the club becoming increasingly strained, Samitier left Barça and joined Real Madrid, who took full advantage of the situation. And although his Madrid adventure was ultimately short-lived, the now veteran took the opportunity to add a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey to an already impressive list of honours.

8 Evaristo

FC Barcelona (1957-1962), Real Madrid (1962-1965)

A legend with FC Barcelona and, more broadly, Brazilian football, of which he is recognised as one of the most brilliant representatives, Evaristo also occupies a prominent place on this list. Recruited from Flamengo in 1957, the Carioca striker soon established himself on European soil. During his five years at Barcelona, he won several titles and produced a number of memorable performances.

But in 1962, after his club refused to release him to play in the Swedish World Cup (won by young Pele's Brazil), Evaristo left Catalonia and joined Real Madrid. It was a club where a serious knee injury limited his number of appearances, despite the two Spanish league titles he did win.

7 Bernd Schuster

FC Barcelona (1980-1988), Real Madrid (1988-1990)

After launching his career with FC Koln, Bernd Schuster left his native Germany to join FC Barcelona in 1980. It was a club he would play for for eight years, establishing himself as a midfield metronome and scoring numerous goals. But despite his undoubted talent, Schuster was constantly criticised for his attitude and strong character, which were not appreciated by many of his team-mates.

His transfer to Real Madrid in 1988 was a good indication of this. His move to Atletico Madrid was another. ‘Der Blonde Engel’ (The Blond Angel) was a mixture of light and shade, but one thing is certain: he left no one indifferent.

6 Michael Laudrup

FC Barcelona (1989-1994), Real Madrid (1994-1996)

Recruited at the express request of Johan Cruyff, Michael Laudrup left Lazio to join FC Barcelona in 1989. There, the Dane quickly established himself as one of the key players in the great Barça of the 1990s, which many still regard as one of the greatest teams of all time. But in 1994, after five successful seasons, the playmaker left the Camp Nou at the same time as Cruyff, who had been sacked, to join Real Madrid.

It was a two-year adventure during which the 1992 Champions League winner managed to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the Merengues fans, winning La Liga (his fifth in a row) a year after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

5 Miquel Soler

FC Barcelona (1988-1995), Real Madrid (1995-1996)

Having represented Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career is already controversial, but imagine if a player had also played for RCD Espanyol and Atletico Madrid, the other great rivals of each of the two clubs. This is the case of Miquel Soler, for example.

A player with a career spanning two decades and numerous adventures in the four corners of Spain, the left-back began his career at Espanyol before joining the Blaugrana in 1988 - with whom he played until 1991, then between 1992 and 1993. After a spell with Atletico, the player with nine international caps finally moved to Real Madrid for the 1995-1996 season.

4 Luis Enrique

Real Madrid (1991-1996), FC Barcelona (1996-2004)

For the younger generation, the image of Luis Enrique is that of a renowned coach, winner of the Champions League in 2015 and now sitting on the bench at Paris Saint-Germain. For others, a little older, the Spaniard remains the brilliant midfielder who played over 200 games for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A player, like the coach, with a strong character, who, when he joined Barça after spending five years of his career with Los Merengues, made no bones about the lack of recognition he had received from Madrid fans. It was a love that their Barcelona counterparts ended up giving him, as his life would forever be inextricably linked to the Catalan club.

3 Luis Figo

FC Barcelona (1995-2000), Real Madrid (2000-2005)