Few rivalries in the world are as passionate and historically rooted in their country's culture as the one that has pitted Celtic against Rangers for over a century now. A visceral hatred with multiple and complex roots that the tens of thousands of supporters of the two clubs scattered across the four corners of Scotland continue to nurture generation after generation, Old Firm after Old Firm.

"I never experienced anything, either before or after, that compared to my Old Firm games in Scotland. That was the best atmosphere and those were the most fierce encounters I ever played in.” Former Celtic player Henrik Larsson

And although this enmity is almost immeasurable, it has not prevented a number of players from donning the colours of the two clubs in the course of their careers. From Tom Dunbar to Mo Johnston, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 33 players who have played for Celtic and Rangers since 1888.

Players who Moved From Academy to Rivals' First-Team

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers began long before the two teams reached the professional ranks. At youth level, every player dreams of making it into the first team, so as to be able to play in matches between the two rivals. However, there are several cases where youngsters, convinced by the siren call of the enemy or simply released by their club for various reasons, join the ranks of the rival.

A case in point is Greg Taylor, who spent eight years at the Rangers academy before being released because he was deemed too frail to make the grade. Celtic did not let this golden opportunity to acquire a player with great potential pass them by, and the player, who has now played more than 180 games for the Bhoys, has returned the favour.

John Dowie : Rangers academy, Celtic (1977-1979)

: Rangers academy, Celtic (1977-1979) Gordon Marshall : Rangers academy (1980-1982), Celtic (1991-1998)

: Rangers academy (1980-1982), Celtic (1991-1998) Craig Beattie : Rangers academy (1999-2001), Celtic academy (2001-2003), Celtic (2003-2007)

: Rangers academy (1999-2001), Celtic academy (2001-2003), Celtic (2003-2007) Sean Fitzharris : Rangers academy (2004-2007), Celtic academy (2007-2010), Celtic (2010-2011)

: Rangers academy (2004-2007), Celtic academy (2007-2010), Celtic (2010-2011) Greig Spence : Rangers academy, Celtic academy (2009-2011), Celtic (2011-2012)

: Rangers academy, Celtic academy (2009-2011), Celtic (2011-2012) Joe Thompson : Rangers academy (2006-2009), Celtic academy (2009-2015), Celtic (2015-2018)

: Rangers academy (2006-2009), Celtic academy (2009-2015), Celtic (2015-2018) Dylan McGeough : Celtic academy (2005-2008), Rangers academy (2008-2011), Celtic (2011-2015)

: Celtic academy (2005-2008), Rangers academy (2008-2011), Celtic (2011-2015) Gregg Wylde : Celtic academy (1998-2005), Rangers academy (2005-2009), Rangers (2009-2012)

: Celtic academy (1998-2005), Rangers academy (2005-2009), Rangers (2009-2012) Barry Robson : Rangers academy (1995-1997), Celtic (2008-2010)

: Rangers academy (1995-1997), Celtic (2008-2010) Michael O'Halloran : Celtic academy, Rangers (2016-2018)

: Celtic academy, Rangers (2016-2018) Liam Burt : Celtic academy, Rangers academy (2014-2017), Rangers (2016-2019), Celtic (2019-2020)

: Celtic academy, Rangers academy (2014-2017), Rangers (2016-2019), Celtic (2019-2020) Lewis Morgan : Rangers academy (2004-2013), Celtic (2018-2020)

: Rangers academy (2004-2013), Celtic (2018-2020) Greg Taylor: Rangers academy (2008-2014), Celtic (2019-Present)

Players who Played for Celtic and Rangers Before the First World War

It will have escaped no-one's notice that the 20th century was marked by countless upheavals. One of these, of course, was the First World War. A period during which Scottish football - or at least its elite - was not put on hold, as competitions continued to be played and trophies awarded. But even before the conflict began, another battle was being waged between two of the country's biggest clubs.

A battle between Celtic and Rangers in which the players played the role of soldiers. A battle in which, as in any confrontation, some of the players had - or had had - close links with the enemy. Prior to 1914 (and sometimes as late as 1918) and the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austrian throne, some players had already represented the two rivals in the city of Glasgow.

Tom Dunbar : Celtic (1888-1891), Rangers (1891–1892), Celtic (1892-1898)

: Celtic (1888-1891), Rangers (1891–1892), Celtic (1892-1898) John Cunningham : Celtic (1889-1892), Rangers (1892)

: Celtic (1889-1892), Rangers (1892) Allan Martin : Rangers (1891-1892), Celtic (1895-1896)

: Rangers (1891-1892), Celtic (1895-1896) Alex King : Rangers (1895), Celtic (1896-1900)

: Rangers (1895), Celtic (1896-1900) George Livingstone : Celtic (1901-1902), Rangers (1906-1909)

: Celtic (1901-1902), Rangers (1906-1909) Alec Bennett : Celtic (1903-1908), Rangers (1908-1918)

: Celtic (1903-1908), Rangers (1908-1918) Tom Sinclair : Rangers (1904-1906), Celtic (1906-1907)

: Rangers (1904-1906), Celtic (1906-1907) Robert Campbell : Celtic (1905-1906), Rangers (1906-1914)

: Celtic (1905-1906), Rangers (1906-1914) Hugh Shaw : Rangers (1905-1906), Celtic (1906-1907)

: Rangers (1905-1906), Celtic (1906-1907) Willie Kivlichan : Rangers (1905-1907), Celtic (1907-1911)

: Rangers (1905-1907), Celtic (1907-1911) David Taylor : Rangers (1906-1911), Celtic (1918-1919)

: Rangers (1906-1911), Celtic (1918-1919) David McLean : Celtic (1907-1909), Rangers (1918-1919)

: Celtic (1907-1909), Rangers (1918-1919) Scott Duncan : Rangers (1913-1918), Celtic (1918-1919)

: Rangers (1913-1918), Celtic (1918-1919) James Young: Celtic (1917-1918), Rangers (1917-1918)

Players who Played for Celtic and Rangers After the First World War

Tully Craig

Born Thomas Craig, Tully was the first player to play for both sides after the end of the First World War. Brought in by Celtic in 1919, he played around ten games before moving to Alloa Athletic FC. It was with Rangers that the Scottish international, who won eight caps for his country and scored one goal, made his name.

In the space of eleven years, from 1923 to 1935, the Laurieston native wore the shirt some 300 times and helped the Gers win a number of trophies, including ten league titles and two Scottish Cups. A true Ibrox legend.

Celtic Rangers Span Appearances Major honours Span Appearances Major honours 1919-1922 8 Scottish Premier Division (1922) 1923-1935 234 x11 Scottish Premier Division (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1935), x2 Scottish Cup (1928, 1930)

Alfie Conn

Like Craig, Alfie Conn was the first player to play for both Celtic and Rangers after the Second World War. The midfielder began his career at Ibrox Park in 1968 and played there until 1974. By that time, he had pulled on the Gers jersey 93 times (scoring 23 goals) and was inducted into the famous Hall of Fame.

This distinction honours him in particular for his success in winning the European Cup in 1972 and the Scottish Cup in 1973. Having joined Tottenham in the mid-1970s, he finally returned to Scotland in 1977, when he signed for Celtic. In the space of two seasons, he made 32 appearances for Celtic and added another Scottish Cup - in 1977 - to his honours list.

Rangers Celtic Span Appearances Major honours Span Appearances 1968-1974 93 UEFA Cup's Winners Cup (1972) 1977-1979 32

Mo Johnston

A true legend of Scottish football, Mo Johnston has also played for both rivals during his career. The first was Celtic, where he bagged an impressive 52 goals in 99 appearances between 1984 and 1987. Then there was Rangers, where he also enjoyed two successful seasons, scoring 31 goals in 76 appearances.

A club to which the striker almost never signed, however, after Celtic tried to snatch him back after his two seasons at FC Nantes. But the selfless efforts of Greame Souness, then Rangers coach, overcame the rival club's ambitions and enabled the Light Blues to sign the Scottish international.

Celtic Rangers Span Appearances Major honours Span Appearances Major honours 1984-1987 99 Scottish Premier Division (1986), Scottish Cup (1985) 1989-1991 76 x2 Scottish Premier Division (1990, 1991)

Related 10 Greatest Celtic Players in Hoops' History [Ranked] From Scott Brown to the legendary Jimmy Johnstone, here are the best players in Celtic history!

Steven Pressley

Steven Pressley may have won a league title with Rangers (where he began his professional career) as well as with Celtic, but the defender is not a player whose stints - 34 games with the Gers, 25 with the Bhoys - are remembered.

However, that has not prevented him from playing his part, in his own way, in writing a new page in the rivalry between the two sides. A player whose performances have also brought him great success with Dundee United and Heart of Midlothian, a club where he has enjoyed more success and with whom he won the Scottish Cup in 2006.

Rangers Celtic Span Appearances Major honours Span Appearances Major honours 1990-1994 34 x2 Scottish Premier Division (1993, 1994), Scottish Cup (1993) 2006-2008 19 Scottish Premier Division (2007), Scottish Cup (2007)

Mark Brown

Cumulatively, Mark Brown has only worn the colours of Rangers and Celtic on a mere 20 occasions. Still, that's enough to earn him a place on this list. A graduate of the Gers youth academy, the keeper made his professional debut with the club in 1999.

However, relegated to a second-choice role, he decided to leave Ibrox after just four appearances. He then moved on to Motherwell and Inverness before joining Celtic in 2007, where he again played as a substitute. He stayed with the club for three seasons, before once again taking flight and continuing his career throughout Scotland.

Rangers Celtic Span Appearances Span Appearances Major honours 1999-2001 4 2007-2010 13 x2 Scottish Premier League (2007, 2008), Scottish Cup (2009)

Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller has had not one, not two, but three spells with Rangers. Between his first cap in 2000 and his final tour in 2018, he pulled on the Rangers jersey 299 times. That's almost two decades in which the striker has travelled the world, playing for Wolves, Derby County, Bursaspor, Cardiff City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

All this was interspersed with a one-season spell at Celtic Park between 2006 and 2007, where he made 46 appearances and scored 11 goals. A brief adventure that included a goal in the Old Firm against Rangers. It was obviously a more special moment for him than for any of his team-mates.