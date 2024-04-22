Highlights Several top footballers have played for both Arsenal and Manchester City, marking a shared history despite competing in the Premier League.

Niall Quinn was the first player to turn out for both teams, featuring for the Gunners in the 1980s and then City in the 1990s.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are the two most recent players to have swapped between City and Arsenal.

Now regarded as two of the best teams in the Premier League, renowned for their style of play, and among the real contenders for the title of English champions, Arsenal and Manchester City have each welcomed into their ranks some of the best footballers of recent decades.

But that doesn't mean they don't share a common history, with players who have played for both the Gunners and the Skyblues over the course of their careers. This article now compiles a list of all 13 men who have played for the two British giants.

Every Player to Have Played for Both Manchester City and Arsenal Rank Player Career date at Arsenal Games played Career date at Man City Games played 1 Niall Quinn 1983-1990 74 1990-1996 219 2 David Rocastle 1985-1992 237 1993-1994 21 3 Paul Dickov 1990-1996 23 1996-2002, 2006-2008 187 4 David Seaman 1990-2003 541 2003-2004 26 5 Patrick Vieira 1996-2005 405 2010-11 46 6 Nicolas Anelka 1997-1999 90 2002-2005 103 7 Kolo Toure 2001-2009 326 2009-2013 102 8 Gael Clichy 2003-2011 264 2011-2017 203 9 Emmanuel Adebayor 2006-2009 142 2009-2012 45 10 Bacary Sagna 2007-2014 284 2014-2017 86 11 Samir Nasri 2008-2011 125 2011-2017 176 12 Oleksandr Zinchenko 2022- 62 2016-2022 128 13 Gabriel Jesus 2022- 60 2017-2022 236 Stats correct as of 22/04/2024

13 Niall Quinn

Arsenal (1983-1990), Manchester City (1990-1996)

The second-highest scorer in the history of the Irish national team (91 caps, 21 goals), Niall Quinn came up through the ranks at Hale End, where he continued to progress through the youth ranks until 1985. On the 14th of December that year, the centre-forward made his professional debut against Liverpool, scoring against Sir Kenny Dalglish's Reds.

In the end, although he had a good 1986/87 season (35 First Division games, eight goals), Quinn never really managed to make his mark with the Gunners. After 74 games and 14 goals, he decided to join Manchester City in 1990. In six seasons at Maine Road, the Dublin-born player played for the Skyblues 219 times and scored 69 goals.

Niall Quinn's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1983-1990 1990-1996 74 games played 219 games played 14 goals scored 69 goals scored

12 David Rocastle

Arsenal (1985-1992), Manchester City (1993-1994)

Also a product of Arsenal's youth system, David Rocastle made a total of 237 appearances (27 goals, four assists) for the Gunners between 1984 and 1992. A winner of five trophies, including two First Division championships with the London club, the midfielder's performances were rewarded with two nominations for the PFA Team of the Year (1987, 1989).

Transferred to Manchester City in December 1993 after a brief spell at Leeds United, 'Rocky' made just 21 appearances (four goals) for the Cityzens, leaving just half a season after his arrival.

David Rocastle's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1985-1992 1993-1994 277 games played 21 games played 27 goals scored 4 goals scored

11 Paul Dickov

Arsenal (1990-1996), Manchester City (1996-2002 and 2006-2008)

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Paul Dickov has played for no fewer than 11 different clubs in Great Britain. It was Arsenal, however, where he began his career in 1990, after several years of training. But in six years at Highbury (interspersed with loan spells at Luton Town and Brighton), the Scottish striker made just 23 appearances for his parent club (scoring three goals). In 1996, Dickov joined Manchester City, where he played until 2002.

Four years later, after spells with Leicester and Blackburn Rovers, he returned to the famous sky-blue jersey for a year and a half. Although he was never a lethal goalscorer (37 goals in 187 appearances), the Tartan Army international did stand out for his constant ability to give 110% in every game. It was this tenacity that earned him the nickname 'The Wasp' from Joe Royle, who coached him at Manchester City.

Paul Dickov's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1990-1996 1996-2002, 2006-2008 23 games played 187 games played 3 goals scored 37 goals scored

10 David Seaman

Arsenal (1990-2003), Manchester City (2003-2004)

Listed among the greatest players in Arsenal's history, the 6ft3in keeper dedicated 13 years of his career - between 1990 and 2003 - to the Gunners. 541 matches, 228 clean sheets, three league titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup and one Cup Winners' Cup: David Seaman won almost everything in North London.

As his fortieth birthday approached, he was released by Arsenal and joined Manchester City on a season-long contract. Unfortunately for him, his Manchester adventure was cut short by a shoulder injury that forced him to hang up his boots for good in January 2004.

Paul Seaman's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1990-2003 2003-2004 541 games played 26 games played 228 clean sheets 9 clean sheets

9 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal (1996-2005), Manchester City (2010-2011)

Like David Seaman, Patrick Vieira is one of Arsenal's greatest legends - and undoubtedly one of those who has played in the Premier League. It was in 1996, after half a season with AC Milan, that the rugged midfielder arrived in England. In London, the 1998 world champion played 405 matches, including the legendary 2003/04 season for the Invincibles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in Arsenal's history has been shown more yellow cards than Patrick Vieira (95).

After nine years of loyal service, he returned to Italy, where he played for Juventus (2005-2006) and then Inter Milan (2006-2010). In January 2010, he returned to the UK, signing for Manchester City until the end of the season. A period he punctuated with a fifth and final FA Cup triumph.

Patrick Vieira's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1996-2005 2010-2011 405 games played 46 games played 32 goals scored 6 goals scored

8 Nicolas Anelka

Arsenal (1997-1999), Manchester City (2002-2005)

When Nicolas Anelka crossed the Channel to join Arsenal from Paris Saint-Germain, he was seen as one of the greatest attacking talents in world football.

It was a status he managed to justify relatively well in North London, decisive 40 times (28 goals, 12 assists) in 90 games between 1997 and 1999. In 2002, after spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool (on loan) and a return to the French capital, the French international with 69 caps moved to Manchester City. In 103 appearances, he found the net 45 times, including 24 times - in 43 matches across all competitions - in the 2003/04 season alone.

Nicolas Anelka's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 1997-1999 2002-2005 90 games played 103 games played 28 goals scored 45 goals scored

7 Kolo Toure

Arsenal (2001-2009), Manchester City (2009-2013)

After arriving at Arsenal in 2002 from Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, Kolo Toure made a name for himself during the 2003/04 season, when he was an integral part of the Invincibles team. A key figure in Arsene Wenger's system, the defender, who won the African Cup of Nations in 2015, left the Gunners in 2009 after making 326 appearances.

After moving to Manchester City, he played a key role in the club's 2012 Premier League title triumph, playing alongside his younger brother Yaya Toure and making 102 appearances for the Skyblues.

Kolo Toure's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 2001-2009 2009-2013 326 games played 102 games played 14 goals scored 3 goals scored

6 Gael Clichy

Arsenal (2003-2011), Manchester City (2011-2017)

As was the case with Patrick Vieira, Gael Clichy began his professional career with AS Cannes in the south of France. It was also there that he was spotted by Arsenal, who decided to acquire his services in 2003. The Toulouse native gradually established himself as an indisputable first-choice left-back, playing 264 games for the Gunners over eight seasons.

After moving to Manchester City in July 2011, the Frenchman played an active role in the club's title triumph in his first season at the Etihad Stadium. With the Cityzens, the player with 20 caps for Les Bleus played in 203 matches until 2017, when he left the United Kingdom for Turkey.

Paul Dickov's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 2003-2011 2011-2017 264 games played 203 games played 11 assists 14 assists

5 Emmanuel Adebayor

Arsenal (2006-2009), Manchester City (2009-2012)

Close

The Togo-born striker left his mark on his three seasons at Arsenal - from 2006 to 2009 - by establishing himself as one of the top scorers in the history of the North London derby, which he also played in for Spurs. With 142 games, 62 goals and 19 assists to his name, the centre-forward has a satisfactory record with the Gunners.

Recruited by Manchester City for almost £25 million, he played just 45 games (19 goals, six assists) in three seasons, having spent time on loan at Real Madrid (2011) and Tottenham (2011-2012), which he joined permanently in the 2012 summer transfer window.

Emmanuel Adebayor's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 2006-2009 2009-2012 142 games played 45 games played 62 goals scored 19 goals scored

4 Bacary Sagna

Arsenal (2007-2014), Manchester City (2014-2017)

After starting his career with AJ Auxerre, Bacary Sagna joined Arsenal in the summer of 2007. In seven seasons at the Emirates Stadium, the Frenchman, capped 65 times, established himself as one of the world's leading right-backs, having twice been named in the PFA Team of the Year, in 2008 and 2011.

In 284 games played under Arsene Wenger, the native of Sens, a town 90 kilometres from Paris, provided 27 assists. In 2014, free of any contract, he signed for Manchester City, the club where he would end his British career and where he would wear the shirt 86 times.

Bacary Sagna's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 2007-2014 2014-2017 284 games played 86 games played 27 assists 5 assists

3 Samir Nasri

Arsenal (2008-2011), Manchester City (2011-2017)

Samir Nasri, who also played for Arsenal before joining Manchester City, is one of a long list of promising young players to have crossed the Channel to discover the Premier League. Recruited by the Gunners in 2008 for a fee approaching £14 million, he played 125 games (27 goals, 15 assists) in north London before moving to City in 2011.

A versatile player, he integrated perfectly into Roberto Mancini's team and was twice crowned English champion (2012, 2014). He was loaned out to Sevilla FC for the 2016/17 season, but remained with the Skyblues for six seasons, during which time he made 176 appearances for the club (27 goals, 40 assists).

Samir Nasri's career at Arsenal and Manchester City Career date at Arsenal Career date at Manchester City 2008-2011 2011-2017 125 games played 176 games played 27 goals scored 27 goals scored

2 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City (2016-2022), Arsenal (2022-)

Surprisingly recruited by Manchester City in 2016, while playing for Russian side Ufa, Oleksandr Zinchenko was loaned out to PSV for a season, to allow him to adapt to Europe's top level. On his return under Pep Guardiola, the attacking left-back made 128 appearances and won numerous titles - including four Premier Leagues and one FA Cup - before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

An experienced addition to a dressing room that was somewhat lacking of it at the time, the Ukrainian quickly found favour with Mikel Arteta, his new coach, who from then on regularly called on his services, appreciating in particular his great tactical understanding.

Oleksandr Zincheko's career at Manchester City and Arsenal Career date at Manchester City Career date at Arsenal 2016-2022 2022- 128 games played 64 games played 12 assists 4 assists

1 Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal (2017-2022), Manchester City (2022-)

Gabriel Jesus, who joined Arsenal at the same time as team-mate Oleksandr Zinchenko, shot to fame when he moved to Manchester City in 2017. Transferred from Palmeiras, the legendary Brazilian club where he had just won the Serie A championship, the versatile auriverde striker took advantage of his qualities to become a player much appreciated by Guardiola.

In addition to winning four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist made 236 appearances for the Skyblues, scoring almost 150 times (95 goals, 46 assists). In 2022, Arsenal spent almost £45 million to lure him to the English capital, where he has made 60 appearances (19 goals, 12 assists).

Gabriel Jesus's career at Manchester City and Arsenal Career date at Manchester City Career date at Manchester City 2017-2022 2022- 236 games played 61 games played 95 goals scored 19 goals scored

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 09/04/2024)