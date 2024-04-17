Highlights 32 players have so far left Manchester United (either permanently or on loan) since Erik ten Hag's arrival.

Ten Hag may have regrets over allowing some of them to leave Old Trafford, but a few departures were no-brainers.

Notable departures include Henderson, De Gea, Elanga, Fred, Telles, Pogba, Lingard, and the legendary Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag has presided over a sizeable turnover of players in his two years at Manchester United, yet his team doesn't look particularly close to challenging for major titles outside of the domestic cups. Since his appointment in April 2022, 24 players have left the club permanently, while eight others are currently out on loan.

Another busy summer is expected at Old Trafford this summer, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plan to reshape the club's sporting structure well under way. Below, we've taken a look at what the players who have left United during Ten Hag's tenure are up to now...

United's departures since Ten Hag was appointed in April 2022 Permanent exits in 2023 10 Permanent exits in 2022 10 Players currently out on loan 8 Players who joined United on loan and have since left 4

Permanent departures (2023)

Goalkeeper rivalry fizzles out

Three years ago it was a big debate among United fans whether Dean Henderson or David de Gea would be their No.1 goalkeeper for many years to come. As it turns out, neither would be, with both men having since left the club. Henderson left United last summer to join Crystal Palace for £15million, while De Gea is still a free agent after the expiry of his contract.

Anthony Elanga's emergence was perhaps the only positive to come out of Ralf Rangnick's interim managerial tenure at Old Trafford, but he was not afforded many chances under Ten Hag and was sold to Nottingham Forest last summer, where he has enjoyed a fruitful campaign.

Fred's peaks were high but his troughs were low and United ultimately made the decision to move him on at the end of last season. The Brazilian has been a regular fixture for Fenerbahce when available but has endured a couple of injuries. Fred was initially joined in Turkey by Eric Bailly after the Ivorian joined Besiktas on a free, but he only stayed there for four months before returning to Villarreal, the club United bought him from in 2016.

At £15 million, Alex Telles seemed like a steal when United recruited the Brazilian from Porto in 2020. However, after initially impressing, Luke Shaw soon reestablished himself as the far more reliable option at left-back. Telles spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Sevilla before being lured to the Middle East by the riches of the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Nassr, where he is their first-choice left-back.

There was discontent among some United fans when Zidane Iqbal was allowed to leave the club for just £850,000 last summer, as a year earlier he had been the breakout star of their 2022 pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia. The 20-year-old joined Utrecht in the Eredivisie but has struggled to cement a place in the team.

In 2020 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Teden Mengi to Matthijs de Ligt but he never quite made the grade at United. The Manchester-born centre-back joined Luton for an undisclosed fee and has been a mainstay in Rob Edwards' side in their maiden Premier League season. Axel Tuanzebe is another academy graduate United initially had high hopes for but he was released at the end of last season before being snapped up by Ipswich.

Sticking with defenders and Phil Jones remains without a club after leaving United last summer. Although he did not officially confirm his retirement, it is not expected that he will return to professional football after a major struggle with injuries in recent years.

Permanent departures (2022)

Ronaldo's infamous interview spells the end

There were high hopes at United for Andreas Pereira, often dubbed the 'Pre-season Pirlo', when he was coming through the club's academy, but he did not impress all that often for the senior team and was sold to Fulham in 2022, where he has somewhat restored his reputation.

Tahith Chong and James Garner were part of a promising academy team that also included England Under-17 World Cup-winning captain Angel Gomes, now of Lille. Chong was sold to Birmingham for £1.5 million and has since moved on to Luton, while Garner went for 10 times that amount, joining Everton for £15 million.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata all officially left United on Ten Hag's watch but did not play for the Dutchman, exiting the club at the end of June 2022. Pogba is currently serving a lengthy doping ban, Lingard is at FC Seoul in South Korea, Matic is in France with Lyon, Cavani is at Boca Juniors and Mata is a free agent after spells with Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe. Goalkeeper Lee Grant had announced his retirement a few weeks after Ten Hag's appointment.

Undoubtedly the most infamous departure of Ten Hag's tenure is Cristiano Ronaldo's. Ronaldo left United under a cloud in November 2022 following an inflammatory interview with Piers Morgan and is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Loan departures

Slim chance of Sancho return

It's only a loan departure for now, but there's no realistic prospect of Donny van de Beek playing for United in a competitive fixture again. There was hope among United fans that Ten Hag's arrival in 2022 would invigorate Van de Beek after the pair worked so well together at Ajax, but that did not come to pass and he is currently at Frankfurt, who have no intention of triggering their option to buy the Dutchman.

Jadon Sancho is another player who is only on loan at the moment, but it seems unlikely that Sancho will play for United again after his public fall-out with Ten Hag and subsequent refusal to apologise to his manager. Sancho is a Champions League semi-finalist with Dortmund but he has struggled to replicate the individual performances in Germany that convinced United to spend £72 million on him in 2021.

Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst, Sergio Reguilon and Martin Dubravka were each loan signings that United opted against pursuing permanent deals for. Sabitzer scored as Dortmund qualified for the Champions League semi-finals, while Burnley's Weghorst and Tottenham's Reguilon are back out on loan at Hoffenheim and Brentford respectively. Dubravka is back at Newcastle.

Hannibal featured sporadically for United's first team at the beginning of this season but could not establish himself and was sent on loan to Sevilla in January, where he has also struggled for game time. Facundo Pellistri was on the periphery at Old Trafford but has fared much better than Hannibal in Spain since being sent on loan to Granada, featuring in each of the LaLiga games he has been available for.

Mason Greenwood is in Spain too, at Getafe, and United's new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirmed a fresh decision on his United future will be taken at the end of the season. Other academy graduates, Alvaro Fernandez, Brandon Williams and Dan Gore are at Benfica, Ipswich and Port Vale respectively.

*All players mentioned featured in at least one competitive senior match for Manchester United