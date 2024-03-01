Highlights Fourteen players have played for Manchester City and Manchester United, despite the intense rivalry between the two teams.

Some players like Peter Beardsley had minimal impact at both United and City, with limited appearances and no significant contributions.

Other players such as Carlos Tevez, Peter Schmeichel and Denis Law achieved greater success and had a more significant impact at both Manchester clubs.

There have been many memorable matches between Manchester United and bitter rivals Manchester City over the years. Who could forget Michael Owen's last-gasp winner to secure a 4-3 win for the Red Devils in 2009, or Mario Ballotelli's iconic 'Why Always Me' shirt, which the Italian revealed after inspiring City's biggest victory at their neighbours in 22 years.

The rivalry between the two clubs runs deep, but since the Second World War, a few players have made the decision to represent both clubs. We've witnessed 14 players trade in one Manchester jersey for another, including the likes of Andy Cole, Andrei Kanchelskis and Brian Kidd.

Dennis Law, one of United's most iconic players, is another man who controversially crossed the divide between the two teams, and he famously scored a goal for City in 1974 which all but compounded the Red Devils' already confirmed relegation.

But is he the best player to play for both halves of Manchester? Well, to settle that debate, GIVEMESPORT thought we would scroll through the archives and rank all 14 players to have played for both City and United over the years.

Ranking factors

When putting our list together, we considered the following factors before ranking the players:

Importance to the team - How many goals, assists or clean sheets did a player keep for each team. The more they've scored - or defended - the higher they are on the list.

- How many goals, assists or clean sheets did a player keep for each team. The more they've scored - or defended - the higher they are on the list. Club trophies - If a player has played a crucial part in their team winning trophies, they have been ranked higher on this list. Professional football is all about winning silverware — and these players epitomised that.

- If a player has played a crucial part in their team winning trophies, they have been ranked higher on this list. Professional football is all about winning silverware — and these players epitomised that. Success with both teams - While this factor isn't the be-all and end-all, players who've had some joy with both clubs may feature pretty highly on the list.

14 Peter Beardsley

Manchester United: 1982-1983, Manchester City: 1998

While fans will remember Peter Beardsley for his time at Newcastle United and Liverpool, where he played a role in helping the Reds win the First Division on two occasions, the former England international featured for both Manchester United and Manchester City during his professional career too.

Unfortunately for Beardsley, his time at Old Trafford proved to be unsuccessful. He was signed by the club in 1982 after impressing for Vancouver Whitecaps, but failed to make a single league appearance for the Red Devils. His only game came in a League Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth before he was eventually sold to Newcastle. Towards the back end of his career, Beardsley joined City on loan from Fulham but struggled for minutes and would only make six appearances for the blue half of Manchester. Hardly a big impact for either team.

Peter Beardsley's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Manchester United 1 0 Manchester City 6 0

13 Terry Cooke

Manchester United: 1994-1999, Manchester City: 1999-2002

Originally a part of Manchester United's youth system, Cooke looked like he was destined for big things after he scored the penalty that clinched the FA Youth Cup in 1995. And his future looked even brighter at the start of his senior career. On his debut for the club against Bolton Wanderers, the Englishman provided an assist for Ryan Giggs, and his first goal came a month later in a League Cup defeat to York City. Alas, he only played five more games for the club as he struggled to get into the side ahead of fellow youngster David Beckham. There's no shame in losing out to him.

He was loaned out to Sunderland, his boyhood club Birmingham City, Wrexham and Manchester City, before United's neighbours made the move permanent in 1999 for £600,000. Cooke was part of the team that secured promotion from Division Two, but the following season saw him lose his place in the starting lineup. He spent the next few years out on loan before being sold to Grimsby Town in 2002.

Terry Cooke's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 7 1 1 1 Manchester City 37 8 1 0

12 Wyn Davies

Manchester City: 1971-1972, Manchester United: 1972-1973

Old school fans may remember the name Wyn Davies due to his success at Bolton and Newcastle in the 60s to 70s, and his performances with the two clubs saw him earn a move to Manchester City in 1971. However, the former Wales international spent one season at the club before he made the switch from Maine Road to Old Trafford - signed by Frank O'Farrell.

His first goal for the side came on his debut in a 3-0 win against Derby County in September 1972. While he failed to establish himself as a regular in the Red Devils' starting lineup during his time with the Manchester outfit, he at least played some part in helping the club remain in the First Division, finishing 18th that season - seven points above the drop zone.

Wyn Davies' Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 16 4 0 0 Manchester City 20 4 2 0

11 John Gidman

Manchester United: 1981-1985, Manchester City: 1986-1988)

After being rejected by Liverpool icon Bill Shankly, Gidman moved to Aston Villa, where he made his debut in August 1972. Following a successful seven-year stint with the Midlands club, the former defender made the switch to Everton to continue his development before joining Manchester United in 1981. Under the guidance of Ron Atkinson, the Liverpudlian was a regular on the team sheet and enjoyed great success at Old Trafford.

He accumulated a total of 115 appearances for the red half of Manchester and collected FA Cup winners’ medals in both 1983 and 1985, but despite playing for the biggest team in the country, he failed to win a league title. His move to City in 1986 proved to be a controversial decision, but in two years with the club, Gidman didn't enjoy as much success as he did compared to his time at Old Trafford.

John Gidman's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 115 4 1 1 Manchester City 27 0 0 0

10 Peter Barnes

Manchester City: 1974-1979 & 1987-1988, Manchester United: 1984 & 1985-1987

Manchester City through and through, Barnes worked his way up through the academy before breaking into the first team in 1974. The pacy left-winger was a real fan-favourite for the club, with his best moment in a blue shirt coming in 1976 when he scored in a 2-1 win against Newcastle in the League Cup final.

Known for his dribbling and ability to deliver in the final third, many were shocked to see him sign for City's rivals on a permanent deal in 1985. Brought in by Atkinson, the former England international struggled for minutes at Old Trafford as he had to compete with the likes of Gordon Strachan and Jesper Olsen.

Peter Barnes' Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 20 2 0 0 Manchester City 131 16 2 1

9 Mark Robins

Manchester United: 1988-1992, Manchester City: 1999

He is often credited as being the man who 'saved' Sir Alex Ferguson's job in an FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest, a match which arguably defined the course of the Red Devils' future. The now-legendary manager struggled in his first few years and looked on the brink of losing his job in 1990 until Robins stepped up in a big way.

Robins, who grew up in Manchester and came through United's youth system, had made his first-team debut the previous season but was not a regular. His goal in a 1-0 win against Forest turned the club's misfortunes around, and the rest is history. He was part of the team that won the European Cup Winners' Cup and European Super Cup in 1991. Unfortunately, his spell with City in 1999 wasn't as successful and was mainly marred by injuries.

Mark Robins' Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 61 16 0 3 Manchester City 2 0 0 0

8 Sammy McIlroy

Manchester United: 1971-1982, Manchester City: 1985-1986

It's always nerve wracking for a player to make their United debut, let alone make their first appearance in a Manchester derby, but 17-year-old McIlroy came through his baptism of fire with flying colours, scoring once and assisting twice at Maine Road to instantly endear himself to the United faithful. The former winger was Matt Busby’s final signing at Old Trafford, joining in 1969.

His importance to the team cannot be questioned, with him playing over 300 matches in 11 years for the club. A United legend, his biggest achievement came in 1977, as he played a key part in their FA Cup triumph. McIlroy was eventually sold to Stoke City for £350,000 in 1982, before a controversial return to Manchester saw him join City for one season, but he failed to feature regularly for the club.

Sammy McIlroy's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 320 52 0 2 Manchester City 13 1 0 0

7 Andrei Kanchelskis

Manchester United: 1991-1995, Manchester City: 2001

When Manchester United signed Kanchelskis in March 1991 for £650,000, not much was known about the Russian. He was never a tricky winger on the ball and always preferred the direct route to goal. While he had to wait patiently for an opportunity to impress, he soon became a loved figure at the club.

In the 1994/95 campaign, he was United's top scorer in all competitions with 15. Unfortunately, his troubles with Ferguson off the pitch meant he didn't have a long-term future at Old Trafford. The former winger had expressed his discontent at sliding down the pecking order several times during his stay, and relations with Fergie were close to boiling point when he refused to play in the reserves in 1994.

Having won five titles during his time, including two Premier Leagues, Kanchelskis was sold to Everton in 1996, and in 2001, after spells with Rangers and Fiorentina, the Russian shocked fans by joining City. Despite an unsuccessful time at Maine Road, United fans are quick to tell him that his time with the Blues didn't go down well with them.

Andrei Kanchelskis' Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 158 36 16 5 Manchester City 11 1 1 0

6 Owen Hargreaves

Manchester United: 2007-2011, Manchester City: 2011-2012

The Canadian-born star was blessed with a great engine and was always handy from set-pieces during the peak of his powers. Hargreaves was capable of playing anywhere he was asked and always gave 100% in any role. His versatility made him a real joy to watch during his time with Bayern Munich, where he won four league titles before joining Manchester United in 2007.

He played a starring role in their 07/08 title-winning season, but the rest of his career was largely spent on the treatment table. So in 2011, United refused to offer the midfielder a new deal, leaving Hargreaves free to join City that summer. The club needed reinforcements in that position after Patrick Viera's departure. While the blue half of Manchester won the league that season, Hargreaves didn't qualify for a winners' medal, having only made one league appearance.

Owen Hargreaves' Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 39 2 2 2 Manchester City 4 1 0 0

5 Brian Kidd

Manchester United: 1967-1974, Manchester City: 1976-1979

A towering figure on the Manchester football scene, Kidd sampled the fiery derby for both the blue and red halves of the city, serving both United and City with great distinction during his illustrious career. Coming up through the ranks at Old Trafford, he famously won the European Cup, scoring in the 1968 final on his 19th birthday against Benfica.

Following a move to Arsenal in 1974, Kidd returned to Manchester two years later to join the Blues, racking up 128 appearances in over three years. During his time at Maine Road, he scored an iconic brace against the Red Devils in a 3-1 win in the 1977/78 campaign. Not content with crossing the divide once, the former England international famously went on to coach both clubs after hanging up his boots in 1984.

Brian Kidd's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 228 62 5 1 Manchester City 128 51 0 0

4 Andy Cole

Manchester United: 1995-2001, Manchester City: 2005-2006

Having paid a British record transfer fee to sign him from Newcastle in 1995, Manchester United were quick to see instant results from Cole. In his first season, the Englishman was one of the club's top scorers with 13 - behind only Eric Cantona and Paul Scholes - before injuries disrupted his second year. While his days appeared to be numbered following Dwight Yorke's arrival, the truth couldn’t have been more different.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andrew Cole is the only player to score 150 Premier League goals without a penalty.

The pair formed one of the best striker partnerships in Premier League history during the 1998/99 campaign, scoring 35 goals between them as United stormed unstoppably to the Treble. Cole left the club in 2001 and had brief spells at Blackburn Rovers and Fulham before spending a season at City - where he was still finding the back of the net for fun. His success with the red half of Manchester is the main reason why he features so highly.

Andy Cole's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 275 121 44 8 Manchester City 23 10 5 0

3 Carlos Tevez

Manchester United 2007-2009, Manchester City: 2009-2013

Without a shadow of a doubt one of the best South American players to ever play in the Premier League, Tevez's move to England with West Ham was truly bizarre. Due to the fact the Argentine and Javier Mascherano, who also moved to West Ham with Tevez, were both owned by a third party, Media Sports Investment, a fee was agreed with Corinthians for the duo, with the company technically still part-owning both players.

That said, he was quick to establish himself as a household name. After joining United in 2007, the Argentine enjoyed a great spell with the club, winning five trophies, including two league titles and a Champions League.

The former Argentina international looked destined to sign a permanent deal but rejected a five-year contract with the Red Devils to sign for City. While he will forever be public enemy number one with United, there's no denying what a wonderful player he was. His pace and elite finishing made him one of the best forwards in the league. Scoring 74 goals in 125 appearances for the blue half of Manchester, Tevez was vital in the club's FA Cup win in 2011 as well as their triumph in the league a year later.

Carlos Tevez's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 99 34 14 5 Manchester City 125 74 35 2

2 Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United: 1991-1999, Manchester City: 2002-2003

The imposing Danish goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, is mostly associated with Manchester United, where he helped them achieve tremendous success during the 1990s, including the famous treble in the 1998/1999 season. Arguably one of the best goalkeepers of all time, while his professional career ended in Manchester, it wasn't in red but instead in blue. That's right, the shot-stopper did the unthinkable and joined the Red Devils' local rivals.

During the 2002/03 season, Schmeichel made 29 appearances for Manchester City, proving to be a sturdy last line of defence. His leadership, shot-stopping ability, experience and passion for the game were invaluable for the blue half of the city. While his time at United remains in the spotlight, Schmeichel's spell at City seems to go under the radar by many.

Peter Schmeichel's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Clean sheets Trophies won Manchester United 395 180 11 Manchester City 31 9 0

1 Denis Law

Manchester City: 1960-1961 & 1973-1974, Manchester United: 1962-1973

Law is the only man to have two statues dedicated to him at Old Trafford - which takes some doing, seeing as he played for City twice during his career. The former Scotland international was the ultimate goalscorer and his flair made him one of the best players of a generation.

With 237 goals to his name during his spell at Old Trafford, Law was instrumental in the club's Football League First Division wins in 1965 and 1967, as well as their European Cup success in 1968. Having departed in 1973, rejoining City, the final goal of his glittering career came towards the end of the infamous derby match when his backheeled shot gave the Blues victory and compounded the Red Devils' already confirmed relegation. Despite that moment, he's still loved by the red half of Manchester, and he remains one of the greatest players in United's rich history.

Dennis Law's Man United and Man City statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Trophies won Manchester United 365 237 2 4 Manchester City 59 28 0 0