Highlights Manchester City's Jeremy Doku joins an exclusive club of players to have assisted four goals in a single Premier League match.

Assist records in the Premier League are highly coveted, with Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne among the top achievers.

Ryan Giggs holds the record for the most assists in Premier League history, with Cesc Fabregas also part of the exclusive club of players with four assists in a game.

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku has joined an elite list of players to have assisted four goals in the same Premier League match after doing so against Bournemouth in November 2023. The electric winger tore the Cherries apart as he even managed to get himself on the scoresheet during the 6-1 demolition job. There are seven players to have achieved this incredible statistic throughout the three-decade history of the division.

To some players, there is nothing better than assisting a teammate for a goal. Executing a pinpoint pass through the eye of a needle or whipping in the perfect free-kick, the process of setting up a colleague has become an art form. In the Premier League, assist records are seriously envied, particularly Thierry Henry's achievement of notching 20 in a single season back in 2002/03, which has since been matched by Kevin de Bruyne.

But when it comes to the overall assist numbers since the division's inception in 1992, no one comes close to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. The Welshman notched 162 during his stellar career, with Cesc Fabregas in second - but it is quite a jump. However, the Spaniard belongs to a very exclusive Premier League club. That's because he is one of only seven players to register four assists in a single game.

Four of those players have achieved the feat while playing for Arsenal and we've decided to look back and revisit all nine - including Doku - below. Get ready for a masterclass in chance creation!

1 Dennis Bergkamp vs Leicester (1999)

The first player to reach the magic quartet of assists was one of the greatest in the history of English football. Bergkamp is fondly remembered for his iconic hat-trick against Leicester in 1997, but he decided to turn creator when he met the Foxes again two years later. This time, it was a young Nicolas Anelka who grabbed a trio of goals as the Flying Dutchman pulled the strings.

While the striker showed electric pace to break through on goal on several occasions, it was the almost superhuman first touch and precise execution of the passes by his Dutch teammate that caught the eyes of many - proving why he is one of the greatest Dutch players of all time. The first assist was a long ball over the top for Anelka to chase down and finish. While it may be a difficult skill to master, Bergkamp pulled this pass off nonchalantly. That duo linked up once more as a deft flick of the outside of Bergkamp's boot sent the ball perfectly into the path of Anelka to once again race through and apply the finishing touch to the move.

Ray Parlour was also given a helping hand on two occasions by the Dutchman with one coming in the first half and the other in the second period. Both were rather simple-looking passes, but once again, Bergkamp had a way of making anything look easy on a football pitch. The Gunners ran out 5-0 winners at Highbury on the day with Bergkamp being central to all but one of the goals. An iconic performance.

2 Jose Antonio Reyes vs Middlesbrough (2006)

The day Arsenal thrashed 'Boro 7-0. Henry grabbed the headlines with another brilliant hat-trick, but Reyes was the key architect behind a dominant performance from Arsene Wenger's side. There was an air of fortune about one of the assists as Reyes set up the final goal of the game after the ball was kicked into him, and it ricocheted into the path of Alexander Hleb, who rounded off the game for the Gunners.

The preceding three set-ups were more methodical and deliberate as his corner kick was met by the head of Philippe Senderos to power past the goalkeeper. Reyes would then go on to play two very similar - and high quality - through balls into the path of Henry, with the Arsenal hero being able to easily slot home on both occasions. The Spaniard - who tragically passed away in 2019 - just made the game look so, so easy.

3 Cesc Fabregas vs Blackburn (2009)

A player who delivered assists with frightening regularity in the Premier League for both Arsenal and Chelsea. Fabregas is one of the players with the most Premier League assists of all time with 111. Against Blackburn in 2009, the Spaniard was at the peak of his powers, assisting four goals and scoring one of his own in a 6-2 win for the Gunners.

There was some gorgeous football played that day from Wenger's side. We are here to focus on the Spaniard's assists here, but it would be remiss of us to ignore the beautiful volley he hit into the top corner of the net with his weak foot in the second half of the game. Back to the matter at hand, however, Fabregas could have had more than four assists on the day with pass after pass being played into the forward players. His first assist was a simple one as he laid it back to Thomas Vermaelen and the big Belgian rifled home from long range.

Two very incisive and brilliantly executed through passes helped the Gunners run further into the lead, the forwards had very little work to do once Fabregas had laid the ball into their path, in truth. A flowing Arsenal move in the second half saw the ball played into the Spain international in a position that many players would see as a shooting opportunity. He had other ideas as he somehow spotted an on-rushing Theo Walcott over his right shoulder and simply flicked the ball into the English winger's path to place into the bottom corner. The master retired from football in 2023, and we all wish him the best in the years after his career.

4 Emmanuel Adebayor vs Newcastle (2012)

The first non-Arsenal player to register four assists in a single game, although Adebayor is a former Gunner even if the club's supporters have an uneasy relationship with the striker after he signed for Manchester City in 2009. Despite being renowned for his goalscoring ability, the Togolese striker turned playmaker extraordinaire for Tottenham against Newcastle in 2012, orchestrating a memorable 5-0 win. Adebayor not only set up four goals but scored a brilliant volley himself. The definition of a 'complete performance'.

It may have been Louis Saha who stole the headlines on the day as the former Manchester United striker scored a brace on his home debut for the North London club, but he couldn't have done so without the help of his strike partner on the day. Adebayor set up both of Saha's goals on the day - with a low cross and clever lay-off - to give the Spurs fans something to cheer about as their new-look front two showed promising signs.

Another low delivery by the Togo international - one of the best Africans to play in the Premier League to this day - found its way through to left-back - Benoit Assou-Ekotto - who shot into an empty net to open the scoring. The former Arsenal forward's final assist was fortunate and very similar to Reyes' as discussed earlier. Seeing his effort saved well by Tim Krul, Adebayor got to his feet and looked to get his foot back on the ball before coming under the challenge of a Newcastle defender, the ball then broke to Niko Kranjcar to slot home. He then went on to feature for sides such as Real Madrid before calling an end to his career.

5 Santi Cazorla vs Wigan (2013)

The final Arsenal player of the eight. Cazorla was a magician in his pomp for the Gunners and his brilliant display in a 4-1 win against Wigan back in May 2013 was playmaking at its very best. The Wigan defenders were no match for the Spaniard's superior footballing intellect as he dictated the must-win game for Arsenal from the first whistle.

Playing a part in all four goals for the home side, the Spanish midfielder maestro set up his striker on two occasions with a corner and clever header over the top of the back line providing goalscoring opportunities for Lukas Podolski, and the clinical German found the net routinely on both occasions.

There could be an air of contention surrounding Cazorla's assist for Aaron Ramsey after he sent his midfield partner free down the left wing. In today's game, the technology available could have stepped in and chalked this goal off for offside potentially. But - as was the case in 2013 - there was no VAR around to help the match officials and the Welshman was allowed to continue into the box, and he found a way past the goalkeeper.

Theo Walcott was the third man to have been given a chance almost on a plate by Cazorla in the league clash, running onto a simple slide-rule pass to bundle the ball into the net. Cazorla put on an absolute clinic as the Gunners once again witnessed one of their own players setting up four goals. The Spaniard is actually still playing at the age of 38 despite nearly having to retire due to a horrific Achilles injury.

6 Dusan Tadic vs Sunderland (2014)

Sunderland's defending on the day was utterly woeful, but take nothing away from Tadic's masterclass. The Serbian scored once and set his colleagues up four times during an 8-0 victory for the Saints. Sunderland scored three own goals - including one of the worst own goals in history - that day in what is surely one of the worst team performances in the Premier League ever.

Two goals had already flown into the Black Cats' net before the Serbian got involved in the action when he set up Jack Cork with a good delivery on his weaker foot to the back post. The hosts showed no mercy whatsoever for their opponents on the day and Tadic ran the second half. He scored from range after a goalkeeping error from Vito Mannone before getting back to assisting others.

A precise through ball to Graziano Pelle was inch perfect for the Italian to race through and pick out the far corner. The final two assists for the day were rather simple in theory, but the execution had to be right, and it was just that. Tadic played short passes to both Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane in the penalty area for the pair to get themselves on the scoresheet. St Marys still hasn't forgotten that performance, and never will.

7 Harry Kane vs Southampton (2020)

This one is particularly unique with the Saints on the receiving end this time. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son make up one of the greatest goalscoring combos in Premier League history and this match has a sizeable part to play in that. On the day - with no crowd in attendance due to COVID-19 - Kane took up the role of provider while Son made sure to have his shooting boots on for the occasion. Each of the South Korean's goals were set up by his English strike partner.

None of the four assists or finishes were easy either. The duo put the hard work in to get some very prosperous rewards. Kane first played his teammate in with a beautiful first-time pass with his weaker left foot and the winger rifled into the goal expertly even with a lot of work still to do. The pair were at it again shortly after half-time as Kane slipped a clever ball through the lines of the defence for his teammate to run onto before unleashing a clinical left-footed strike.

The third and fourth assists were perhaps the most routine with the ball being played over the top of the Southampton back line. It's still not an easy skill to pull off but as far as strikers go, Kane is the most complete and most likely to have this in his locker. Son was full of confidence on the day and dispatched the chances given to him with very little empathy towards the Saints' team.

Paul Pogba vs Leeds United (2021)

When signing for the Red Devils in 2016, Pogba was the most expensive Premier League signing in history as he returned to Old Trafford, having left on a free transfer only years before. United fans would have been licking their lips at the prospect of seeing the Frenchman in full flow at the Theatre of Dreams should his performances for Juventus be anything to go by.

This often wasn't the case for the midfielder, but on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign, he put Leeds United to the sword in their derby against Man United. Bruno Fernandes was on fire that day - netting a rather stunning hat-trick - but it was Pogba who took the majority of the plaudits with his incredible passing range on full display. He set up his Portuguese teammate to start the scoring with a lovely first-time chipped pass over the top of the back line. Very few players could have pulled this off with such ease.

His second assist of the day was quite possibly the pick of the bunch. The 2018 World Cup winner picked the ball up deep in his own half but was still able to play an inch-perfect through ball - just inside the Leeds full-back - for Mason Greenwood to race onto before beating the goalkeeper. Fernandes did a lot of the work as Pogba made it a treble of assists with a pass slipped into the Portugal international - who then twisted the defender inside out and forced the ball over the line.

The icing on the cake for the French star was a left-footed pass to Fred, who placed his shot low into the net. This performance looked to be Pogba finally announcing himself on the big stage for Man United after many years of disappointment.

8 Jeremy Doku vs Bournemouth (2023)

The latest addition to this very exclusive club is the wonderful Belgian winger. Manchester City snapped Doku up from Rennes in the summer of 2023 and their new man hit the ground running - literally - in the English top flight. This was emphasised by his sensational display against Bournemouth, helping his new side to a 6-1 victory to strengthen their position in the title race. Doku started the scoring himself as he played a quick one-two with Rodri before finding the corner of the goal.

Some silky skill was then shown by the Citizens' winger on the right flank as he gave the Cherries defenders nightmares - twisting and turning in the penalty area before picking out Bernardo Silva to cushion the ball home. Everyone inside the Etihad Stadium thought that he had helped himself to a second goal, but replays showed that his left-footed strike from the edge of the 18-yard box hit Manuel Akanji before finding its way into the goal.

Bournemouth were on the back foot in the second period but Doku showed little sign of being willing to take his foot off the pedal. His easy pass into the box allowed Phil Foden to get on the scoresheet before he displayed a pass that many wouldn't have believed was in his locker. From his own half, Doku picked out Bernardo Silva and the Portuguese midfielder did the rest with a wonderful chip over the keeper. City fans have a new star to watch every week in the form of the 21-year-old.