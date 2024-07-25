Highlights Manchester United's number nine shirt comes with the crushing responsibility of scoring goals.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, United have struggled to find a consistent finisher to fill that particular squad number.

Rasmus Hojlund has become the club's latest number nine, taking over from the perennially underwhelming Anthony Martial.

No shirt number in English football carries the same weight of expectation as the number nine. To wear a digit that brings a demand for goals at Manchester United, England's most famous and best-supported club, is a burden few have been able to bear.

Fixed squad numbers are a relatively new convention. Players could change the digit on their back from week to week as late as the second season of Premier League football, but a select group of confident figures consistently took on the challenge of leading the team out as United's number nine throughout the club's trophy-laden history.

Not every player has been able to meet the lofty expectations set by that specific shirt. United's recent history is littered with underwhelming number nines - a trend which the latest incumbent, Rasmus Hojlund, will do his best to buck after taking on the digit during the summer of 2024. Here is how Hojlund and his predecessors have fared.

Ranking Factors

Goals - Any number nine worthy of the shirt will have a strong strike rate.

- Any number nine worthy of the shirt will have a strong strike rate. Longevity - Only the best have been able to hang on to the most iconic number in English football at the country's biggest club for multiple years.

- Only the best have been able to hang on to the most iconic number in English football at the country's biggest club for multiple years. Honours - Awards, both collective and individual, have been taken into consideration.

- Awards, both collective and individual, have been taken into consideration. Transfer value - If a sum has been paid for the player in question, how they lived up to that fee is crucial to any assessment.

Ranking Every Player to Wear the Number 9 Shirt for Manchester United Rank Player Man Utd Career 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 1956–1973 2. Tommy Taylor 1953–1958 3. Jack Rowley 1937–1955 4. Andy Cole 1995–2002 5. Dimitar Berbatov 2008–2012 6. Brian McClair 1987–1998 7. Frank Stapleton 1981–1987 8. Stuart Pearson 1975–1979 9. Louis Saha 2004–2008 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2016–2018 11. Anthony Martial 2015–2024 12. Romelu Lukaku 2017–2019 13. Rasmus Hojlund 2023–Present 14. Radamel Falcao 2014–2015

14 Radamel Falcao

2014–2015

Before Radamel Falcao rocked up at Old Trafford ahead of the 2014/15 campaign, he had lit up European football with a perfect balance of brawn and brilliance, crashing in more than 150 often spectacular goals across the previous five seasons at Porto, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. After the Colombian icon left United, he would serve as Kylian Mbappe's mentor while wrestling the Ligue 1 title off Paris Saint-Germain and reaching the 2017 Champions League semi-finals.

The nine months he spent in Manchester were almost universally bleak. Hampered by a nagging knee injury - which he would have to ice after each training session - the then-28-year-old forward was only able to muster four league goals. A relegated Burnley side boasted three players with more top-flight strikes than Falcao that season.

Man Utd Career Games 29 Goals 4 Team honours N/A Individual awards N/A

13 Rasmus Hojlund

2023–Present

Manchester United's current number nine is in the infancy of his career at Old Trafford but struggled throughout his first campaign in northern England. The boyhood United fan scored five times in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage (while suffering a record-breaking four defeats) yet infamously had to wait five months, 15 games and 1,026 minutes before getting his maiden Premier League goal.

The weight of expectations had clearly affected Hojlund. The visibly relieved 20-year-old described himself as "the happiest man alive right now" after breaking his top-flight drought on Boxing Day 2023. A burst of seven goals in six games to start 2024 was punctured by injury. A debut campaign of highs and lows is to be expected for any inexperienced youngster, but his hulking £72m price tag was always going to be hard to live up to.

Man Utd Career Games 43 Goals 16 Team honours FA Cup

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his hot streak at the start of 2024, Rasmus Hojlund became the second-youngest player to score in five successive Premier League games - behind Nicolas Anelka for Arsenal in 1998.

Related Manchester United Squad Manchester United Squad 2024/2025

12 Romelu Lukaku

2017–2019

It can easily be forgotten that Romelu Lukaku's Manchester United career got off to a great start. The former Chelsea forward rattled in seven goals in as many appearances as Jose Mourinho's star-studded side kept pace with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The cracks that had been papered over by a flurry of late goals soon emerged, and an increasingly stagnant United finished a distant second to their noisy neighbours. Lukaku only scored nine more league goals over the final seven months of the season.

Injuries and an increasingly strained relationship with the entire club hierarchy prompted Lukaku to leave just two years after arriving for £75m. Steve Walsh, who signed Lukaku at Everton, believed that Mourinho's disconnect with the Belgian was a psychological error. "I don't think he really got Lukaku on-side mentally, which you have to do."

Man Utd Career Games 96 Goals 42 Team honours N/A

11 Anthony Martial

2015–2024

Anthony Martial had the nine shirt taken away from him by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku but always felt more comfortable with his "favourite number" on his back. The former Monaco forward grew up as a nine and felt a deep-rooted connection to the digit and the responsibility it brings.

When you play as a striker, your task is to score as many goals as possible. The striker role does mean a little extra pressure, but that’s not something I think about at all.

The injury-prone Frenchman arrived as Manchester United's new number nine in 2015 coasting on a wave of goodwill. The winner of that year's Golden Boy award marked his debut against Liverpool with an iconic goal. Another 89 would follow over the subsequent nine years - affording Martial a scoring tally better than the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona or Brian Kidd. Yet it's what he didn't do, namely live up to the unattainable expectations his early promise set, which dents his reputation.

Man Utd Career Games 317 Goals 90 Team honours FA Cup, EFL Cup, Europa League Individual awards Manchester United Players' Player of the Year, Golden Boy

10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

2016–2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in no doubt about how successful his brief spell at Manchester United was. "I conquered England," the enigmatic Swede once said, "it took three months." Airlifted into Jose Mourinho's side as a focal point for the front line in the summer of 2016, a few months before his 35th birthday, the self-declared lion had some bite behind his loud roar.

Ibrahimovic racked up a mightily impressive tally of 17 Premier League goals in just 27 starts during the 2016/17 campaign - his only full season before injury derailed his second term. Only six players in England's top-flight outscored the veteran forward who also bagged a brace in a triumphant EFL Cup final.

Man Utd Career Games 53 Goals 29 Team honours EFL Cup, Europa League

9 Louis Saha

2004–2008

Serving as the ever-willing rotation option for a frontline which included Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, Louis Saha was a crucial cog in Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden side. Rooney - who wore number eight and 10 - hailed the regal Frenchman as the most talented teammate he ever had.

He was a fantastic player, a real handful for anyone and I just really enjoyed playing off him. He was so lively, a real striker who made great runs in behind and who was always making space for others.

Almost half of Saha's appearances for United came from the substitutes' bench, but he still managed to average one goal every three games. More importantly, the underrated team player provided his more illustrious colleagues ample opportunity to rest without detrimentally impacting the overall quality of the side.

Man Utd Career Games 124 Goals 42 Team honours Champions League, Premier League (x2), League Cup

8 Stuart Pearson

1975–1979

Stuart Pearson racked up 66 goals for Manchester United, but he only needed one to cement his legacy. The English forward had been part of an over-confident United side which was stunned by Second Division Southampton in the 1976 FA Cup final. One year later, Pearson and his side were up against the club's fiercest rivals, Liverpool.

Bob Paisley's side would win England's top flight and later secure that year's European Cup but were denied the glory of a continental treble at Wembley Stadium. Pearson opened the scoring in a 2-1 victory on a typically sunny cup final day, shrugging Joey Jones to one side before picking out the bottom corner.

Man Utd Career Games 180 Goals 66 Team honours FA Cup

7 Frank Stapleton

1981–1987

Manchester United fans have suffered and been saved at the hands of Frank Stapleton. The aerially prolific striker was in the Arsenal team that defeated United in the 1979 FA Cup final, scoring the second goal in a 3-2 victory. Within two years, Stapleton had moved to Manchester, where he would win the oldest competition in football history twice.

Despite standing below 6ft, the Ireland international was revered for his heading ability. "When he got on that back post," former Arsenal coach Don Howe once recalled, "he could get up and knock 'em in. No trouble to him." But to paint Stapleton as a brutish target man is to ignore his adept ability to drop off the front line and create chances for his teammates.

Man Utd Career Games 258 Goals 70 Team honours FA Cup (x2) Individual awards PFA Team of the Year

6 Brian McClair

1987–1998

Brian McClair was the closest thing to a selfless number nine that Manchester United have ever had. The durable Scotland international always tailored his game for the greater good of the team. After shifting into a supporting striker's role when Mark Hughes returned to Old Trafford, McClair dropped back into midfield to accommodate Eric Cantona. The former Celtic striker even gave up his number nine shirt to make Andy Cole feel more at home.

But that's not to say that McClair lacked a killer's edge. 'Choccy', as he was affectionately dubbed by fans, famously rattled in 24 league goals during his debut season at United in 1987/88, becoming the first player since George Best two decades earlier to score as many as 20 in England's top flight.

Man Utd Career Games 471 Goals 127 Team honours Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x2), League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup Individual awards Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year (x2)

5 Dimitar Berbatov

2008–2012

Dimitar Berbatov prided himself on his persona of unwavering nonchalance. "You are not going to see me puffing around the pitch," he once warned during his United career. "There is a saying in Bulgaria; great quality doesn't require much effort." This aura of ambivalence grated with some of his old-fashioned United teammates, but the Bulgarian's approach brought results.

Blessed with one of the best first touches ever seen on a football pitch, Berbatov lubricated a star-studded United frontline. The former Tottenham forward peaked in 2010/11, finishing the season as the division's top scorer. Three of his 20 goals that term memorably came in the derby with Liverpool when he typically took his time to saunter into the penalty area before crashing an overhead kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Man Utd Career Games 149 Goals 56 Team honours Premier League (x2), Club World Cup Individual awards Premier League Golden Boot

4 Andy Cole

1995–2002

At a time when Manchester United boasted four of the best strikers in the division, Andy Cole was the one given the honour - or burden - of wearing the number nine shirt. A surprise arrival from Newcastle United in January 1995, the nippy forward struggled to find his feet on and off the pitch during his first few years in Manchester, when he lived "the life of a hermit", by his own admission.

The painfully shy introvert once bought a Porsche but was too self-conscious to get spotted driving it for two months. Cole was afforded a second burst by the signing of Dwight Yorke in 1998. The pair formed a lethal partnership, dovetailing to devastating effect as United romped to the first European treble in English football history.

Man Utd Career Games 275 Goals 121 Team honours Champions League, Premier League (x5), FA Cup (x2) Individual awards Premier League Golden Boot, PFA Young Player of the Year

Related Man Utd's 12 Greatest Ever Strikers Ranked Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton both feature in the top three - but who is the best Man Utd striker ever?

3 Jack Rowley

1937–1955

The first legendary number nine in the club's history, Jack Rowley set the benchmark for what it meant to wear that shirt for Manchester United. Few were ever able to match his accomplishments. After initially turning the club down as a 15-year-old to join his local side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rowley eventually joined United in 1937. He would spend almost two decades in Manchester before ending his career as the club's all-time top scorer.

The Second World War robbed Rowley of his mid-20s, but he still conspired to form the bombastic tip of Sir Matt Busby's first great side in the late 1940s. Routinely swapping positions with right winger Jimmy Delaney, Rowley's power and movement captured the attacking verve of his team which won plenty of admirers from outside Manchester.

Man Utd Career Games 424 Goals 211 Team honours First Division, FA Cup

2 Tommy Taylor

1953–1958

Tommy Taylor provided the sharp edge to United's legendary side of the 1950s, which was dubbed the Busby Babes in honour of the talismanic manager Sir Matt Busby. While most of the youthful squad was homegrown, Taylor arrived from Barnsley in March 1953 and immediately hit the ground running with a brace on his debut.

The towering forward was unrelenting in his search of goals, piling up at least 20 in five consecutive seasons. Taylor was no flat-track bully. On the day in April 1956 when United wrapped up the top-flight title with the youngest squad in the division, Taylor scored the decisive goal against Blackpool. United successfully defended their league crown the following season while reaching the FA Cup final and European Cup semi-final. Taylor scored in defeat to Aston Villa at Wembley and also found the net in both legs of the continental quarter-finals and semi-finals.

"Beautiful athlete...terrible knees", Sir Bobby Charlton would say of Taylor. Rather than fitness complaints, it was the tragic Munich air crash of 1958 which abruptly ended the number nine's career and life as he was one of eight players to die in the team plane's failed take-off.

Man Utd Career Games 191 Goals 131 Team honours First Division (x2) Individual awards Football League 100 Legends

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

1956–1973

Sir Bobby Charlton's unmatched Manchester United career lasted for almost two decades, brought 249 goals and every major honour worth having. The first of those 758 games set the tone for everything that was to come.

The precocious 18-year-old scored twice on his debut - fittingly against Charlton Athletic - but really shouldn't have played at all. Charlton was so desperate to get into the side that had captured his imagination as a child that he hid his swollen right ankle after taking a blow in training. Charlton duly bagged his brace with two strikes off his weaker left side.

Man Utd Career Games 758 Goals 249 Team honours European Cup, First Division (x3), FA Cup Individual awards Ballon d'Or, World Cup Golden Ball, FWA Footballer of the Year, English Football Hall of Fame

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25th July 2024.