Highlights Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most historic and storied clubs in English football.

Their deep rivalry has meant very few players have crossed the divide and played for both sides.

12 players decided to put it to one side and turned out in the red of both Liverpool and Manchester United in their careers.

One of the most storied rivalries in English football, Manchester United and Liverpool's historic clashes have had generations of fans around the world sitting up and taking notice.

Both clubs have won a substantial number of trophies, with Liverpool having the edge over Manchester United as they have won 68 to their rivals' 67. They are the two most successful teams in England and their pre-eminence in English football shows how dominant the north-west has been.

Transfers between the two clubs have been rare, with the last one occurring in 1964. One of them was the result of Sir Matt Busby signing for Liverpool from Manchester City in March 1936, as Ted Savage was pushed out of the team at Anfield by the man who would go on to become one of United's greatest ever managers. While direct moves between the two are quite rare, there have been several stars who have ended up wearing the shirt of Liverpool and United at some point in their careers. This article now looks at every player who played for both clubs.

12 Players who Played for Manchester United and Liverpool Player Manchester United debut Liverpool debut Tom Chorlton Joined 1912 24th September 1904 Jackie Sheldon N/A 29th November 1913 Tom Miller Joined 1921 17th February 1912 Fred Hopkin 30th August 1919 27th August 1921 Tommy Reid Joined 1926 Joined 1929 Ted Savage 26th September 1931 Joined 1938 Allenby Chilton 2nd September 1939 Did not play a game Thomas McNulty 15th April 1950 Joined 1954 Phil Chisnall 2nd December 1961 15th August 1964 Peter Beardsley 6th October 1982 15th August 1987 Paul Ince 16th September 1989 9th August 1997 Michael Owen 16th August 2009 6th May 1997

Tom Chorlton

Tom Chorlton was a defender in the early 1900s. He started off his footballing career playing for two local sides before stints at Stockport County and the original Accrington Stanley caught the eye of then Liverpool manager Tom Watson.

He initially struggled to establish himself in the side, but he was part of the team that won the second division in 1905. Eventually, he managed to become a regular over the course of two seasons, covering the 1908/09 and 1909/1910 seasons before losing his place once again.

Chorlton transferred to Manchester United in 1912, but only made four appearances over two years before moving to Stalybridge Celtic.

Jackie Sheldon

Jackie Sheldon began his career at Nuneaton before moving to Manchester United. He signed for Liverpool in 1913 and missed only three games as Liverpool reached the FA Cup final. This was the first FA Cup final to be played in front of a reigning monarch, though Liverpool lost to Burnley. The next season saw similar personal success as he made 37 appearances, scoring 10 goals in the process.

He achieved notoriety for his role in a betting scandal. A match between United and Liverpool was fixed in favour of the side from Manchester, with players from both teams benefitting financially from illegally placed bets. Sheldon was found to be the ringleader and, along with the others involved, was banned for life.

His ban however, along with the others, was lifted in recognition of their service to their country during the war. The only player to not have their ban lifted was Sandy Turnbull, who was sadly killed in action whilst serving with the East Surrey Regiment at the Battle of Arras. He was posthumously reinstated.

Tom Miller

Tom Miller was a Scottish footballer who began his career with Larkhill United and Hamilton Academical. He moved to Liverpool in 1912 and went on to become a key player for the team, making 127 appearances and scoring 50 goals between 1912 and 1920.

Like many footballers during this period, Miller's career was halted due to the First World War, but this did not seem to affect him as he scored 13 goals in 25 appearances. He would move to Manchester United after this season for a fee of £2,000 (187,997 in today's money), though he only played for the club for one campaign before he returned to his native Scotland.

Fred Hopkin

Fred Hopkin started his career at Darlington before moving to Manchester United after the end of the First World War. United finished mid-table in both of his seasons at the club, and they were fined £350 (equivalent to £187,997 today) as they were paying Hopkin more than was legally allowed by the FA.

He then moved to Liverpool in 1921 and enjoyed far more success at the club as he won a league title in his second and third season at the club. He would go on to make over 300 appearances for Liverpool from 1921-1931 before returning to Darlington, where he ended his career.

Tommy Reid

Tommy Reid was a lethal centre-forward who scored goals wherever he played. He began his career at Blantyre Victoria before moving to Clydebank and, subsequently, Liverpool.

Reid scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for Liverpool but saw no success in the league or in any of the cups during a relatively drab era for Liverpool. After spending three years with the Reds, he moved to Manchester to play for United. Whilst there, he continued his goalscoring and was top goalscorer for United in the 1930-31 season with 20 goals.

They were relegated from the first division that season, however, conceding a whopping 115 goals in the process.

Ted Savage

Ted Savage enjoyed a decent career. The wing-half joined Liverpool in 1931 and made 105 appearances. His only two goals for the club came against Grimsby Town, which was also his debut.

He wouldn't be able to hold down a consistent starting place for Liverpool during his time at the club, and eventually joined Manchester United in 1938 before becoming a career journeyman soon after. He was pushed to leave Liverpool after the club had signed a highly rated right-half from Manchester City called Matt Busby.

Allenby Chilton

Allenby Chilton started his career at Seaham Collieries before joining Liverpool as an amateur. He never made a first team appearance for the Merseyside club before leaving to join Manchester United in 1938.

He made his debut in September 1939 against Charlton Athletic, but the season was abruptly stopped after three games due to the outbreak of the Second World War. He would play as a wartime guest for a number of teams before serving with the Durham Light Infantry and seeing action in the Normandy Landings (D-Day) in June 1944.

He returned to United after the war, winning the 1947-48 FA Cup and the 1951-52 First Division title. He would make over 300 appearances for United during his time at the club.

Thomas McNulty

Born in Salford, Greater Manchester Thomas McNulty made his debut in 1950 for Manchester United after coming through the club's academy. He was a member of the 1951-52 title winning team and made 59 appearances for the Red Devils, before eventually sealing a move to Liverpool in 1954 for a fee of £7,000. He failed to nail down a starting place at Liverpool and left after four years in 1958. McNulty would make just 36 appearances for the Reds, rather summing up his indifferent career at Anfield. In total, his professional football career would last just nine years.

Phil Chisnall

Phil Chisnall was the last player to make a direct transfer between the two clubs, as he joined Liverpool from Manchester United in 1964 for a fee of £25,000.

He began his career at United in 1961, scoring his first goal for the club against Manchester City. He struggled to nail down a starting place, with Busby sending him to play with the reserves for the 1962-63 season. He improved for the next campaign and his good performances saw him receive a call-up to the England U23 squad, where he was managed by Alf Ramsey.

His time at Liverpool was somewhat similar to his time at Manchester United, as he never managed to become a consistent fixture in the Liverpool lineup. He did, however, become the first player to touch the ball on Match of the Day, as the fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal was the first to be broadcast on the now iconic programme.

Peter Beardsley

Peter Bearsdley is a man who evidently does not care about playing for rivals. He has played for Liverpool and Manchester United but also for Manchester City and Everton.

His time at Manchester United was not a success as he only managed one appearance during the season that he was at the club. A successful stint at Newcastle United followed before he joined Liverpool in 1987. His time at the Merseyside club was hugely successful as he won the First Division title twice, won the FA Cup in 1989 and completed a Charity Shield three-peat.

He formed a formidable trio with John Alrdrige and Ian Rush after Rush returned to Liverpool following his one-season excursion to Serie A with Juventus. Additionally, Beardsley was deeply affected by the Hillsborough disaster, attending a number of funerals and visiting the injured in hospitals along with some of his teammates.

Club Manchester United Liverpool Appearances 1 175 Goals 0 61 Years at club 1982-1983 1987-1991

Paul Ince

Paul Ince was a hard-working yet skilled midfielder who could provide defensive solidity whilst offering a powerful shot that saw him contribute a solid amount of goals from midfield.

He moved to Manchester United in 1989 after West Ham's relegation from the first tier that same year. His United career would prove to be incredibly successful as he would go on to win two Premier League titles, two FA Cup's, a Football League Cup, two Charity Shield's, a European Cup Winners' Cup and a European Super Cup. He was a key part of the early Sir Alex Ferguson teams but was let go somewhat unceremoniously after United lost the title to Blackburn in the 1994/95 season as part of Ferguson's plan to promote youth.

A relatively good stint with Inter saw him reach the UEFA Cup Final, although they lost on penalties to a German team, which must have been even worse for Ince given he had been a part of the England team that was knocked out of the previous summer's Euros by Germany on penalties.

He then joined Liverpool after turning down a new and improved contract with Inter Milan. He won no trophies during his time at the Merseyside club, though he did equalise in games against both Everton and Manchester United.

Clubs Manchester United Liverpool Appearances 281 81 Goals 28 17 Years at club 1989-1995 1997-1999

Michael Owen

Michael Owen is the only Ballon d'Or winner on this list and is one of England's best ever strikers. He burst onto the scene, quite literally, given the blistering pace and supreme agility that he had in his early career, at the end of the 1996-97 season before replacing Robbie Fowler the next season and scoring 23 goals in 44 appearances.

He would go on to score 158 goals in 297 appearances for Liverpool, winning six trophies at the club, with five of them coming in 2001. He then made an ill-fated move to Real Madrid to become one of their Galacticos. Whilst he was somewhat successful, he never managed to feel at home and returned to England the next year to play for Newcastle United.

This move proved to be as fruitless and after three seasons, he made the switch to Manchester United, where he was handed the famous number seven shirt. His first goal for the club was a 96th minute winner against Manchester City. It was clear at this point that his injuries were catching up to him and he never managed to hit good form. He would retire a year after leaving United following a season with Stoke City.

Club Manchester United Liverpool Appearances 52 297 Goals 17 158 Years at club 2009-2012 1991-2004

