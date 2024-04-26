Highlights There have been seven recipients of the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award, with the majority going on to play regular senior football.

Three winners have been part of Manchester City's exceptional youth set-up, but have all struggled to make an impact on the Citizens' first-team.

Curtis Jones is the only PL2 Player of the Year winner to also win a Premier League title in the same season.

If the Premier League is where the best battle it out each and every week, then Premier League 2 is where the next generation of superstars begin to make their mark in competitive football.

Some of the biggest teams in the country are blessed with having top talent rise through the ranks of their academy to make an impact on the first team. Manchester City have Phil Foden. Meanwhile, Arsenal boast Bukayo Saka. Two men who could be in contention to become the PFA Player of the Year.

Of all these exceptional young players, only one can be crowned the Premier League 2 Player of the Year each season. That said, we are going to take a look at whom these names are and analyse how their careers have developed since.

Premier League 2 Players of the Season Season Player Club 2022/23 Carlos Borges Manchester City 2021/22 James McAtee Manchester City 2020/21 Liam Delap Manchester City 2019/20 Curtis Jones Liverpool 2018/19 Aaron Connolly Brighton 2017/18 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 2016/17 Oliver McBurnie Swansea

2016/17

Oliver McBurnie

We kick things off with a man who is currently playing Premier League football, although not for much longer. Back in 2017, a fresher-faced Oliver McBurnie was just 20 years old and playing for Welsh giants Swansea. While the Swans' first-team barely managed to survive in the top flight, their youth team were on fire as they bagged the PL 2 Division 2 title and the Premier League Cup.

McBurnie was at the heart of things, grabbing 23 goals and beating the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold to the award. He left Swansea in 2019, joining Sheffield United, where he has remained ever since. He has had his fair share of controversy off the pitch, including being filmed fighting in the street. All in all, the striker has scored 13 goals in 96 Premier League appearances since making his debut in the competition. This highlights how big the jump is for certain players.

2017/18

Reiss Nelson

There was a lot of talk that Reiss Nelson had the potential to be a future England international when he was younger. At the time of writing, this hasn't come to fruition. Instead, he has settled into a rotational role at the Emirates. Although he has had big moments, such as a late winner against Bournemouth back in 2023, he hasn't hit the heights that his 2017/18 campaign indicated he could.

Nelson lifted the honour after scoring 10 goals in all competitions as Arsenal won the PL2 Division 1 title and reached the Premier League International Cup final. The winger would make his first senior appearance the same year thanks to his string of impressive performances at youth level.

2018/19

Aaron Connolly

Five years ago, Aaron Connolly was on a similar path to striker Evan Ferguson - who is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in the Premier League. He was a young, Irish attacker, beginning to blossom at Brighton. What is most impressive about this award though, is that Connolly didn't even complete a full season.

Injuries and then a loan move to Luton Town meant that the diminutive forward's impact was restricted. That didn't stop him scoring 11 goals that year though, pipping the likes of Eddie Nketiah to the honour.

After loan spells at Middlesbrough and Venezia, Connolly secured a permanent move to Hull in 2023. He has currently found the net on 8 occasions in the 2023/24 Championship season. Brighton and Republic of Ireland fans may be hoping that the aforementioned Ferguson can reach a higher level than his compatriot has managed so far.

2019/20

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones is the only individual on this list to have a Premier League winners' medal to his name. It's safe to say that out of everyone who has won this award, he has gone on to be the most successful in first-team football.

Back in 2020, the teenage midfielder stole the show at youth level. Jones was the second-highest PL 2 scorer that season, whilst also registering four assists. He also broke through into the Liverpool senior squad in the same season, where he has featured regularly ever since.

Despite not always being a first-choice option, the now 23-year-old is clearly well-liked by Jurgen Klopp. What his future holds when the German departs at the end of the season remains to be seen.

2020/21

Liam Delap

Being the son of a professional footballer is bound to put high expectations on a player. While Liam Delap may be lacking the throwing capability of his father, Rory, he was certainly a goal machine at youth level for Manchester City.

With challengers such as Cole Palmer and Louie Barry, the striker found the net 24 times in the 2020/21 campaign. Unsurprisingly, the Irishman has struggled to break into the first team at the Etihad. When the competition is Sergio Aguero and then Erling Haaland, that is never likely to be an easy feat.

Delap has spent the 2023/24 on loan at Hull, joining up with fellow winner Connolly. He has managed seven goals and two assists as the Tigers continue to push for a play-off spot.

2021/2022

James McAtee

The 2021/2022 campaign was an exceptional one for 19-year-old James McAtee. With Manchester City establishing themselves as the premier youth set-up in the country, the midfielder became their shining light. Managing 25 goal contributions in 23 games, the Englishman beat Liverpool starlet Connor Bradley to the award.

McAtee would make his Premier League debut that season, but his first year of consistent top-flight football has come at Sheffield United. The loanee has shown promising signs, with five goals and four assists in all competitions. Sadly, these efforts are unlikely to be enough for the Blades to stick around in the top tier of English football for another season.

2022/23

Carlos Borges

Capping off a trifecta of Manchester City alumni, Carlos Borges was the most recent recipient of the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award. His 19 goals helped the Citizens to a third consecutive title, something never before achieved. While at some clubs this would be enough to make his way into the first team, this was not possible for Borges, who had to look elsewhere.

He joined Ajax in the summer of 2023. On paper, this would allow him to compete for titles and develop as a player. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Individually, the Portugal Under-21 man has managed just four goals all season. Collectively, Ajax have been way off the pace. They sit fifth in the Eredivisie at the time of writing, a whopping 35 points behind league leaders PSV.

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 26/04/2024)