Few footballing pyramids in the world are as rich in history and culture as England's. From the glamour of the Premier League to the fiercely contested leagues below, each tier of English football is steeped in tradition, pride, and unforgettable moments.

The heritage of these clubs isn't just built on achievements, but also on the contributions of extraordinary individuals - players who have thrived on the pitch and consequently etched their names in history for their performances. Whether through prolific goalscoring, unrivalled consistency, or captaining their team to glory, every club has had its icons over the years. In this piece, GIVEMESPORT honours the greatest-ever player at every EFL club, from the top flight, to the English Football League Two.

Ranking Factors

Longevity

Achievements and performances

Legacy and cultural impact

Premier League

Arsenal - Thierry Henry

Arsenal's all-time top scorer and one of the Premier League's greatest ever players, Henry led the Gunners to two league titles in his stint at the Emirates.

Aston Villa - Peter Withe

The scorer of the winning goal in Aston Villa's 1982 European Cup triumph, Withe remains a club legend for delivering one of the greatest honours in the club's history.

Bournemouth - Ted MacDougall

A prolific striker, MacDougall, later known as "Super Mac", scored an incredible 103 league goals for Bournemouth, including nine in one FA Cup game.

Brentford - Ivan Toney

Key to Brentford's rise to the Premier League, Toney set a Championship goal-scoring record at the time with 31 strikes in the 2020-21 campaign.

Brighton - Lewis Dunk

A Seagulls' youth academy graduate, Dunk has been the rock in Brighton’s defence for well over a decade, and has grown into one of their most important players in the top-flight.

Chelsea - Frank Lampard

Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals, Lampard won three Premier League titles, a Champions League, and numerous other honours.

Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha

A homegrown talent and Crystal Palace’s talisman for over a decade, Zaha has been integral to their modern Premier League identity.

Everton - Dixie Dean

Dean scored an extraordinary 60 league goals in a single season during the 1927-28 campaign, cementing his legacy as Everton’s greatest-ever player.

Fulham - Johnny Haynes

Otherwise known as "the Maestro", Haynes served the Cottagers for 20 years, setting a club record with over 600 appearances in the process.

Ipswich Town - John Wark

A goalscoring midfielder, Wark was central to Ipswich’s UEFA Cup win in 1981 and won multiple Player of the Year awards.

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

The catalyst for Leicester City’s incredible 2016 Premier League title, Vardy has become one of the league’s most iconic strikers with over 320 appearances in the English top flight and over 140 goals.

Liverpool - Kenny Dalglish

A legend both as a player and as a manager, Dalglish won six league titles and three European Cups as Liverpool’s most cherished figure.

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne

City’s creative maestro, De Bruyne, has been instrumental in their modern success, winning five league titles and countless individual accolades.

Manchester United - Sir Bobby Charlton

World Cup winner and Manchester United’s symbol of resilience after the Munich tragedy, Charlton scored over 240 goals across his tenure with the Red Devils and also helped his side to the European Cup in 1968.

Newcastle United - Alan Shearer

The Premier League’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals, Shearer netted 146 for Newcastle in a decade-long spell.

Nottingham Forest - John Robertson

The creative spark behind Forest’s European Cup wins in 1979 and 1980, Robertson remains a symbol of their greatest era.

Southampton - Matt Le Tissier

A one-club man renowned for his extraordinary goals, Le Tissier dazzled for Southampton and is among the Premier League’s all-time most skillful players.

Tottenham - Harry Kane

Spurs’ all-time top scorer, Kane embodied loyalty and consistency, becoming one of the best strikers in modern football history.

West Ham United - Bobby Moore

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain, Moore was the epitome of composure and class, representing West Ham for 16 years.

Wolves - Steve Bull

Wolves’ record scorer with 306 goals, including 18 hat-tricks, Bull delivered some memorable performances for fans across his 13-year spell at the Midlands club.

EFL Championship

Blackburn Rovers - Alan Shearer

Record goalscorer of the club, Shearer led the Rovers to their first and only Premier League title with a memorable 34-goal return in the 1994/94 season.

Bristol City - John Atyeo

Bristol City’s all-time top scorer with 351 goals, Atyeo made 645 appearances and remains a legend at Ashton Gate.

Burnley - Jimmy McIlroy

Labelled the "Brain" of Burnley, McIlroy was pivotal in Burnley's 1960 First Division title triumph.

Cardiff City - Peter Whittingham

Dubbed the "best player that's ever played for Cardiff" by former teammate, Michael Chopra, Whittingham scored 98 times for the Bluebirds and won the club's Player of the Year award twice.

Coventry City - Steve Ogrizovic

Endearingly nicknamed "Oggy" by fans, the former goalkeeper made a club-record 601 appearances across 16 years and was the backbone of their 1987 FA Cup-winning team.

Derby County - Steve Bloomer

One of the most prolific forwards the English top division has ever seen, Bloomer ranks second in the list of all-time leading goalscorers in the First Division. Of his remarkable 314 tally, he netted 255 for Derby County.

Hull City - Dean Windass

Windass holds a special place in the Tigers' history, given he scored the winning goal in the 2008 EFL Championship play-off final to lift Hull City into the top flight for the first time in their history.

Leeds United - Billy Bremner

The heartbeat of Leeds’ golden era, Bremner captained the team to two league titles and numerous cups. Fans have recognized his unparalleled contributions with a statue in his name outside Elland Road.

Luton Town - Kevin Nicholls

Nicholls amassed almost 200 league appearances and was named captain of the Hatters for those, as he led his side to cup glory as well as two promotions.

Middlesborough - Juninho Paulista

A firm fan favourite at the Riverside Stadium, Juninho’s creativity and flair were key during his three spells at the club, and he also led his side to League Cup glory in 2004.

Milwall - Barry Kitchener

The club’s record appearance maker with 602 games, Kitchener was a commanding centre-back and a stand at The Den has been named in his honour.

Norwich City - Grant Holt

Holt played a pivotal role for the Canaries in the early 2010s, as he helped his side to back-to-back promotions, lifting Norwich City from League One to the Premier League. He was further named the club's Player of the Year three consecutive times as well in the process.

Oxford United - Ron Atkinson

Nicknamed "The Tank" by fans, Atkinson still remains the all-time leader for appearances in the club's history, and he went on to a storied career as manager after hanging up his boots in 1971.

Plymouth Argyle - David Friio

A midfield maestro, Friio was pivotal in Plymouth Argyle's success during the early 2000s, playing a key role in two promotions.

Portsmouth - Jimmy Dickinson

Portsmouth’s record appearance maker with 845 games across all competitions, Dickinson led Pompey to successive First Division titles in 1949 and 1950. Remarkably, in his long tenure at the club, the Englishman was never once booked or sent off.

Preston North End - Tom Finney

Regarded as among the greatest English attackers to have graced the sport, Finney dedicated his entire club career to Preston North End, where he made over 470 appearances, scoring a record 210 goals in the process.

QPR - Stan Bowles

A mercurial talent, Bowles dazzled fans with his flair and creativity during the 1970s, becoming a fan favourite and club legend.

Sheffield United - Billy Sharp

A lifelong Blade and club legend, Sharp has cemented himself as Sheffield United’s most prolific scorer in the modern era with over 100 goals.

Sheffield Wednesday - David Hirst

Hirst scored 125 goals for Sheffield Wednesday, becoming a talismanic figure for the club during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Stoke City - Sir Stanley Matthews

The "Wizard of the Dribble," Matthews remains the most celebrated player in Stoke City’s history, and he famously returned to the club at 46 at the tail end of his career.

Sunderland - Charlie Hurley

Voted Sunderland's Player of the Century, Hurley was a commanding centre-back and an inspirational leader for the Black Cats during the 1950s and 1960s.

Swansea City - Leon Britton

A mainstay of Swansea City’s rise up the ranks, Britton represented the Swans in all four divisions of the English football pyramid, amassing over 450 appearances.

Watford - Luther Blissett

After three separate spells at Watford, Blissett soon broke the Hornets' record for both the most appearances, 503, and goals, 186.

West Brom - Tony Brown

Nicknamed "Bomber Brown", the Oldham-born forward is West Brom’s record appearance maker and top scorer, amassing 218 goals across a remarkable 574 league matches for the club.

EFL League One

Barnsley - Neil Redfearn

In seven memorable seasons at Oakwell, Redfearn famously netted 17 to win his side promotion to the top division in 1997 for the first time in the club's history.

Birmingham City - Trevor Francis

The first-ever £1 million footballer, Francis dazzled for Birmingham City, scoring 133 goals and subsequently ranking second in the all-time rankings.

Blackpool - Sir Stanley Matthews

The only player to win the Ballon d’Or while at a second-tier club, Matthews also helped Blackpool to FA Cup glory in 1953.

Bolton Wanderers - Nat Lofthouse

Dubbed the ‘Lion of Vienna,’ Lofthouse scored a record 285 goals for his boyhood club and led them to an FA Cup triumph.

Bristol Rovers - Geoff Bradford

A one-club man and Bristol Rovers' all-time leading scorer, Bradford registered over 240 goals in his 15-year career.

Burton Albion - John McGrath

The Ireland-born midfielder made over 200 appearances during his spell with the Brewers, in which he helped his side win promotion to the English Football League.

Cambridge United - Paul Wanless

A long-serving midfielder, Wanless amassed almost 350 appearances for the U's from the late 90s to the early 2000s, with many of those spent as the club captain.

Charlton Athletic - Sam Bartram

Charlton’s record-holder for appearances, Bartram made 579 appearances for the club between 1934 and 1956, including an FA Cup-winning campaign in 1947.

Crawley Town - Matt Tubbs

Tubbs was prolific during Crawley's rise into the EFL, scoring a club-record 66 goals in 96 outings.

Exeter City - Alan Banks

The Grecians paid a then-record fee for the Liverpool-born striker, who went on to score 109 goals in 285 games.

Huddersfield Town - Jonathan Hogg

Hogg helped his side secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the Terriers' history in 2016/17. Moreover, he has amassed a club-record tally of appearances in his prolonged tenure at the club.

Leyton Orient - Dean Cox

In six seasons at the London-based club, Cox set records for appearances, goals and assists - a feat indicative of his quality and longevity as a player in Leyton Orient's modern history.

Lincoln City - Andy Graver

Graver holds the all-time record for goals in the Imps' history, with 150 goals across all competitions in three spells between 1950 and 1961.

Mansfield Town - Rod Arnold

Arnold's loyalty to the Stags is evident from his club-record 513 appearances in a 13-year stretch during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Northampton Town - Tommy Fowler

No other player in Northampton Town history has recorded more outings than Fowler's astounding 585 across all competitions.

Peterborough United - Terry Bly

Bly was the focal point of Peterborough’s record-breaking 134-goal campaign in 1960–61, scoring a remarkable 52 goals himself in the English Fourth Division.

Reading - Robin Friday

Earning the nickname "Lower League George Best", Friday was named Reading's Player of the Year in both his years at the club, and he was a firm fan favourite, despite his short tenure.

Rotherham United - Paul Hurst

A loyal servant, Hurst holds the record for most appearances for Rotherham, with over 430 league outings.

Shrewsbury Town - Mickey Brown

Brown served three separate spells for Shrewsbury Town, amassing a club record of 418 league appearances.

Stevenage - Martin Gittings

With 217 goals in all competitions in Stevenage colours, Gittings is the greatest goalscorer in the club's history, and the only to have ever passed the 100-goal milestone.

Stockport County - Jim Gannon

Gannon's ten-year spell with Stockport saw him help the Hatters to promotion on two occasions, as well as four appearances at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.

Wigan Athletic - Ben Watson

It was Watson who rose to the occasion in the 90th minute of the 2013 FA Cup final, as he headed in the first and only goal of the match, winning the first major trophy in the Latics' history.

Wrexham - Tommy Bamford

With 207 goals in just 246 outings, Bamford's outstanding scoring records in the early 1930s are still yet to be beaten today.

Wycombe Wanderers - Adebayo Akinfenwa

Renowned as one of the strongest English footballers in history, Akinfenwa played a pivotal role in lifting Wycombe Wanderers into the Championship for the first time in their history in 2020.

EFL League Two

Accrington Stanley - Billy Kee

The club’s talisman in their first-ever promotion to League One, Kee registered an emphatic 25-goal campaign to push his side over the line.

AFC Wimbledon - Adebayo Akinfenwa

Self-proclaimed as "The Beast", Akinfenwa helped AFC Wimbledon secure their historic promotion to League One in 2016, scoring a penalty in the dying embers of the play-offs final to all but confirm the victory.

Barrow - Colin Cowperthwaite

A one-club man and Barrow’s record appearance-maker, Cowperthwaite scored 282 goals in over 700 games for the Bluebirds.

Bradford City - Bobby Campbell

Bradford’s record goalscorer with over 140 goals, Campbell's spectacular achievement still stands untouched today.

Bromley - George Brown

Brown dedicated over two decades to the Ravens, amassing the most appearances and the most goals of any Bromley player in history.

Carlisle United - Bobby Owen

Owen featured over 200 times for Carlisle, playing a key role in their promotion to the top flight in 1974 - their first and, to date, only, appearance in the competition in history.

Cheltenham Town - Dave Lewis

The club's top goalscorer with almost 300 to his name, Lewis set a record that remains tough to beat to this day.

Chesterfield - Ernie Moss

One of the greatest forwards in the Spireites' history, Moss made over 500 appearances across three separate stints at the club, accruing a club-record 192 goals.

Colchester United - Micky Cook

Cook is the U's all-time appearance maker, with over 600 outings in Colchester colours. The right-back played a key role as his side famously triumphed over a star-studded Leeds United side in the FA Cup in 1971.

Crewe Alexandra - Tommy Lowry

Lowry holds Crewe’s all-time appearances record with 481 games between 1966 and 1977.

Doncaster Rovers - James Coppinger

Representing the Rovers for an incredible 17-season stretch, Coppinger stands as the only player to have made over 600 appearances for the club.

Fleetwood Town - Jamie Vardy

Though not at the club for long, Vardy fired Fleetwood Town into the Football League for the first time in their history in 2012 with an impressive 34-goal return in 40 games.

Gillingham - Brian Yeo

The Gills’ all-time top scorer, Yeo netted 149 goals in all competitions and was a standout player during the 1970s.

Grimsby Town - Pat Glover

Grimsby’s all-time leading scorer with 180 league goals, Glover was part of one of their most successful periods in the First Division.

Harrogate Town - Lloyd Kerry

A club stalwart, Kerry played a vital role in Harrogate’s first-ever promotion to the Football League in 2020.

Milton Keynes Dons - Dele Alli

Arguably the most talented to have ever worn the MK Dons badge, Alli made 88 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals in the process. He later departed for Tottenham in 2015 and won the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice consecutively.

Morecambe - Kevin Ellison

In over 350 games for Morecambe, Ellison notched a club-record 88 goals and a further 33 assists.

Newport County - Tommy Tynan

Newport’s most successful period saw the side progress to the quarter-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1981, and Tynan was instrumental in this run. In total, he netted 66 goals in 183 games for the Exiles.

Notts County - Les Bradd

The club's record scorer, Bradd netted 137 goals in 398 appearances and played a vital role in two deep runs into the League Cup quarter-finals.

Port Vale - Roy Sproson

As the side's record appearance-maker with 837 games over 22 years, Sproson's name is synonymous with Port Vale - the only club he represented in his career.

Salford City - Ibou Touray

Touray is the longest-serving player in Salford's history, and he played a pivotal role in helping his side achieve back-to-back promotions, entering the English Football League for the first time in 2019.

Swindon Town - Don Rogers

Rogers famously netted twice in extra-time in the 1969 League Cup final - Swindon Town's first and only moment of major trophy glory.

Tranmere Rovers - Ian Muir

The Rovers’ all-time leading scorer with 180 goals, Muir was crucial in their promotions and cup runs of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Walsall - Jimmy Walker

Walker served at Walsall for 11 years, accruing 475 appearances and playing a key role in three promotions for the Saddlers.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025