Highlights ChooseMyCar has ranked Brentford as the best Premier League away day for fans.

They conducted a study ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Metrics like atmosphere, parking, reviews, and fan behavior determined the top 20 away days.

Brentford have been named the best away day in the Premier League this season after a recent study ranked visiting all 20 stadiums in the English top flight. The Gtech Community Stadium came out on top of the 20, but that wasn't the only surprising reveal in the list.

With the Premier League finally back and the 2024/25 campaign firmly underway, ChooseMyCar conducted a new study into which Premier League away day road trips were the best for fans. To come up with an accurate result, they used a number of different metrics which were as follows:

Away fan atmosphere

Available parking options

Google reviews

Fan behaviour and arrests

Number of home goals conceded

Views from the stadium

Away fan allocations

Safety

Every Premier League away day ranked Ranking Club Stadium Score 1. Brentford Gtech Community Stadium 100.0 2. Fulham Craven Cottage 91.3 3. Aston Villa Villa Park 91.0 4. Bournemouth Vitality Stadium 88.6 5. Southampton St. Mary's Stadium 85.8 6. Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Stadium 85.7 7. Liverpool Anfield 84.9 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux 84.4 9. Chelsea Stamford Bridge 83.1 10. Everton Goodison Park 82.0 11. Nottingham Forest City Ground 79.3 12. Ipswich Town Portman Road 78.4 13. Crystal Palace Selhurst Park 78.4 14. Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 77.6 15. Leicester City King Power Stadium 76.6 16. Arsenal Emirates 75.7 17. Newcastle United St. James' Park 74.2 18. Manchester City Etihad 71.8 19. Manchester United Old Trafford 69.9 20. West Ham United London Stadium 69.9

20-16

West Ham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle & Arsenal

According to ChooseMyCar's study, West Ham United and Manchester United are the joint the worst away days in the Premier League this season. It was revealed last year that the Hammers had the worst behaved fans in terms of arrests during the 2022/23 season, while Old Trafford's issues have been highly publicised. The two clubs were tied for the worst away day with a score of 69.9.

Slightly above them is Manchester City and Etihad with a score of 71.8. Pep Guardiola's side have dominated the Premier League over the last four years, which might play into a trip there being one of the worst in the Premier League as there are only five teams where the away atmosphere is worse. The Cityzens conceded the list goals at home last year too, which means there's very little joy for visiting supporters.

Rounding out the bottom five teams on the list is Newcastle United and Arsenal. Both teams have very famous stadiums. St. James' Park is a historic ground, but only five grounds offered fans worse views from their seats on average. The Emirates is still relatively new, having been built in the 2000s. Despite this, the Gunners have one of the worst ranked away days, with a score of 75.7.

15-11

Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town & Nottingham Forest

Moving onto the next group of five, we have Leicester City and the King Power Stadium up first. Having just returned to the Premier League, the ground has seen some incredible moments in recent history. It has one of the best away fan atmospheres in the league, but a lack of parking options and the fact they don't concede often at home mean they rank 15th. Tottenham Hotspur are next with a score of 77.6. Spurs have one of the most advanced ground around, but don't offer a large percentage of seating to visitors, with less than 5% of the capacity given to them.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich are tied with a score of 78.4. The two sides have some of the best behaved fans in the division, with few arrests, but they also have some of the lowest ratings in terms of Google reviews and neither have many parking options which is why they rank in the bottom half of the league.

Nottingham Forest are the final team in the bottom half. With a score of 79.3, the City Ground has the highest rated reviews on Google for the ground, but don't have many parking options and, on average, offer some of the worst views for visiting supporters.

10-6

Everton, Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool & Brighton & Hove Albion

Moving into the top 10, Everton are up first with a trip to Goodison Park being scored 82.0. The Toffees don't offer great views for visiting fans, but do have the joint most parking options in the league. Chelsea and Stamford Bridge rank just above Everton, with a score of 83.1. A trip to the Blues usually guarantees goals, with the side conceding a fairly large number of goals at home, but their fans are also quite poorly behaved.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Molineux come next. No one offered better seats on average than Wolves and they also allocate one of the large percentages of their capacity to visitors leading to a great atmosphere. They don't offer many parking options, though. Visiting Anfield has been ranked the seventh-best away day in the Premier League. Liverpool's historic ground offers some of the best seats in the country, while also receiving the joint-highest rating on Google reviews. They don't concede too many times at home, though, so there isn't as much chance of joy for visiting supporters.

Just outside the top five is Brighton & Hove Albion's American Express Stadium. The ground has one of the best away atmospheres in the Premier League, but also some of the best views from the stands.

5-1

Southampton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Fulham & Brentford

Newly promoted Southampton are ranked the fifth best away day. St. Mary's offers one of the largest percentages of its capacity to away fans, while also delivering some of the best average views in the league. It does have one of the worst average Google review ratings, though, which is why its score is 85.8. Bournemouth are next, with the Cherries giving the largest percent of their capacity to away supporters. This leads to the Vitality Stadium having the best visiting atmosphere in the division. They do have some of the least parking options and worst seats in terms of the view for the visitors, but that doesn't hurt them too much with a score of 88.6.

Jumping into the top three, Aston Villa are next and they're the first team to break the 90 point mark, with a score of 91. Only narrowly beating them, by 0.3 is Fulham. Villa Park and Craven Cottage are very similar in terms of the parking options they offer, as well as the number of visiting fans they welcome, but the former's significantly more misbehaved fans has them falling just short.

Finally, Brentford and the Gtech Community Stadium has been ranked the best away day. First, the Bees concede more goals at home than anyone else, so visitors have more chance of seeing their team succeed there. They also offer over 11% of their capacity to away fans, one of the highest percentages in the league, while also receiving some of the highest average Google review ratings and some of the most parking options. That's all enough to bag them a score of 100.