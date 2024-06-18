Highlights The badges of most Premier League clubs have changed rather dramatically over the years.

Some badges, like Fulham's and Aston Villa's, have lost key elements, making them forgettable compared to past designs.

Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle United stand out with their visually striking badge designs.

Forget about the title race between Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool or the Premier League Player of the Season award, what really matters is which club has the best badge. The club crest is crucial to the identity of any team. It's the emblem players kiss to show their commitment, the image fans get tattooed on their body, and it's often the first thing you see in any Premier League stadium.

From the intricately detailed to minimalist designs, there are a range of different badges across the Premier League for the 2024/25 season. So, before the new campaign kicks off, it's time to look at each of the 20 Premier League badges and determine who has the best.

Related Ranking the 15 Best Premier League Matches of All-Time The Premier League has delivered some absolute thrillers down the years.

Ranking Factors:

Details and design

Iconography of the badge

Changes made to the badge over the years

Rank Club 1 Newcastle United 2 Crystal Palace 3 Southampton 4 Manchester United 5 Everton 6 Leicester City 7 Ipswich Town 8 Manchester City 9 Arsenal 10 Liverpool 11 Brentford 12 Tottenham Hotspur 13 Chelsea 14 Nottingham Forest 15 West Ham 16 Aston Villa 17 Bournemouth 18 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 Fulham 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Far too minimalist

It may be an old-fashioned way of thinking, but surely a club's badge needs to have some writing on it. There's nothing necessarily wrong with the Wolves badge, in terms of what is there, but it's simply so minimalist it's hard to commend such a simplistic logo.

The Wolves badge has never really been a strong one. From the Rugby League style badge of the late 1990s and early 2000s, to the more modern badge that's akin to something you'd find on an unlicensed PlayStation game, the Wolves crest is small, has an unusual shape, and lacks the details to ever be considered a great badge.

19 Fulham

A forgettable badge

To be fair, this is much better than Wolves' badge and there are bonus points to be had for the way the letters connect together in such a satisfying way. But, the problem is, the Fulham badge is just a bit dull.

From the late 1970s through to 1997, Fulham's badge was full of life and colour, with bold blue stripes, swords and ships, and even a fancy scroll. All of that has been stripped away now and while the blue being removed makes sense given Fulham's kit, the absence of any kind of symbol makes the current crest very forgettable.

Related Every Premier League Club's Nickname & Origins Find out the story behind every Premier League club's unique nickname.

18 Brighton & Hove Albion

Simple Seagulls

The Brighton badge does a job, but it does so to the most simple, basic level possible. With the club's nickname being the Seagulls, naturally, there's a seagull on the badge. The issue is, it's such a standard, stock image of a seagull that you have to wonder how much effort went into putting the logo together.

Throughout the years, the Brighton badge has never really been a strong one, going from minimalist blocks, to designs similar to what we see today since 1977. At least back then it had a bit of gold detailing to make it stand out, but now, any semblance of embellishment is long gone.

17 AFC Bournemouth

A lack of cherries

There had been rumours that AFC Bournemouth were set to introduce a new logo this year, with leaks suggesting it would incorporate the club's Cherries nickname in full force, according to The Sun. However, that incumbent design has been played down by the club's chief of business operations, reports talkSPORT, which is a real shame, as it looked far more striking than their current badge.

The Bournemouth badge does have a rather unique design, and you have to respect the sentiment behind the tribute to the late Dickie Dowsett, one of the club's all-time top scorers, but the execution is lacking, with the cartoon head just not doing justice to the concept.

Related 10 Best Premier League Players Going to Euro 2024 (Ranked) Some of the English top-flight's finest talent are off to Germany this summer.

16 Aston Villa

Change isn't always a good thing

Aston Villa's badge used to be a staple of the iconic 'Barclays' era in the Premier League, but it's been stripped back to such a simple form now. The claret and blue vertical stripes are gone, and so is the reference to the "Prepared" motto that had been a part of the club's crest since 1956.

The badge was changed in 2016, and despite the alterations, it's still a bold design. It's always nice to see a club commemorating its big triumphs, too, so the star on this badge recognising the European Cup win of 1982 is a nice touch.

15 West Ham United

Messy design lets down the Hammers

West Ham United are another club who play in claret and blue and who changed their club badge in 2016, but ended up making it worse. A coincidence? Probably, but it's weird that it's happened twice. The club's badges from 1895 to 1968 were pretty bland, but through the '80s and '90s, the Hammers added flourishes to their badge to help it stand out.

Taking away the castle emblem and the scroll at the bottom of the badge has harmed the design. Plus, the spacing is too tight between the hammers and the writing at the top of the badge, which is incredibly irksome.

14 Nottingham Forest

Two stars atop the tree

Now we're getting into more positive territory. There's nothing wrong with Nottingham Forest's badge, really, although it's perhaps a little on the basic side. Still, the two stars for their European Cup wins allows the badge to honour the incredible legacy of the club.

You also have to respect the fact that this badge has barely changed since 1974, with the only deviation being the rather cool touch of adding the locations of those European victories as a ring around the tree. That was only used from 2008 through 2010, but the badge is still effective without the added detail.

13 Chelsea

Lions of London

While Chelsea are another victim of simplifying their badge and losing some of its charm, the crest for the Blues is still strong and has enough going on with contrasting colours and little details that pay off in the design — most notably the red balls and flowers, which are a part of the club's history. The current badge is a homage to the one used between 1953-1964, just not quite as fancy.

However, the best badge for Chelsea was used through the '80s, '90s, and early '00s, and ironically, it was rather simple. A clean blue circle, the bold, yellow lion, and just three letters — pure, Barclays nostalgia.

Related A Guide to Every Premier League Club's Latest Stadium Plans The latest on every Premier League club's stadium and potential expansion plans, including Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City and more.

12 Tottenham Hotspur

Older was better

Tottenham Hotspur's current badge is fairly simple, but it still works. It's a tribute to the classic badge used between 1967 and 1983, featuring the iconic cockerel that has long been associated with the club. The details on the old-school leather football are a particular highlight.

Still, the North London club already had the perfect badge, but they scrapped it in 1999. A heavily detailed crest was introduced in 1983, featuring Bruce Castle, the fabled seven elm trees, that famous Latin phrase, Audere est Facere (meaning "to dare is to do") and, of course, the cockerel. The crest will be reintroduced for the third kit in 2024/25.

11 Brentford

Sting like a Bee

Though Brentford's badge follows a similar format to Brighton's, it's far more intricate, and the yellow and black of the bee really stand out as a striking feature against the red and white base of the logo. It's one of the newest badges in the league, too, having only been introduced in 2017, but it's definitely the best Brentford have ever used.

The previous design was far too busy and saw various elements of the crest clash with one another. Still, that badge was attempting to pay tribute to the designs used in the history of the club, which is always a nice touch.

10 Liverpool

A famous badge left behind

Liverpool used to have one of the most iconic and nostalgia-inducing badges around, but then they changed it. Throughout the 1990s, the Merseyside outfit had a brilliant crest with a classic shape, detailing resembling the famous Shankly gates and the liver bird, and their inspired motto, "You'll Never Walk Alone" branded for all to see.

That badge would've pushed the top five here, but the newer badge that replaced it in 2012, which is a callback to the design from 1955, lacks the magic of its predecessor. It's still a decent emblem in its own right, it's just a shame to move away from an already brilliant badge.

9 Arsenal

A classic crest

Arsenal's badge got a big clean-up in 2002, giving it a fresher, sleeker shape, and a much tidier design at its core. This crest features one of the most impressive yet simple pieces of attention to detail you're likely to find in a club badge: The shading on the right side of the badge, giving the whole thing a three-dimensional feel. The Gunners may have moved from South East London to North London in their early years, but their badge has always stayed true to its origins related to the Royal Arsenal complex, hence their nickname and the emblem of the cannon.

Related Arsenal Considering Move for 'Complete Forward' Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window, and they've already missed out on Benjamin Sesko.

8 Manchester City

Back to basics

While Manchester City's badge between 1997 and 2016 was a strong design itself, the idea of reverting to a more classical design will always earn credit for any football club. City's current badge, with the circular design and the ship in the middle, is based on the blueprint of the club's DNA, ranging back to the 1960s when they first used this style of crest.

Honestly, it's a pretty excellent combination of simplicity on the surface, with cool details upon further inspection. The subtle shading on the golden ship and the complimentary shades of blue on the diagonal stripes are especially satisfying.

Related 6 Players Who Could Leave Manchester City Before Pep Guardiola's Exit Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne are just two of the star-studded names that could be set for the Manchester City exit door

7 Ipswich Town

King of the castle

Back in the top flight after 22 years, Ipswich Town have taken the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach to their badge over the years, with very little changing in their eye-catching crest. There's lots to love with this one, from the rather unique shape of the actual logo, taking the form of a castle, to the clean and interesting emblems at the heart of it.

The horse, a Suffolk Punch, was used by the original designer for its nobility, while the castle-like shape actually represents the architecture of the town, most notably Wolsey Gate, and the lines of water reflect the town's proximity to large docking areas.

6 Leicester City

Layering is key

Consistency is commendable when it comes to football club badges, and Leicester City haven't changed theirs since 1992 and the inception of the Premier League. The blue base of the badge is complimented perfectly by the vivid golden yellow colour of the club's mascot, the fox, while the layering of the badge allows the famous Cinquefoil from the coat of arms of Leicester to shine from the back.

Prior to 1992, Leicester used one of the most simple designs you're ever likely to see, and before that, their badge featured more of a dog-like animal than a fox, which looked a little odd.

5 Everton

Traditional and tidy

Everton have been in the Premier League since the very start, and their badge has remained as constant as the club itself. Since 1991, the Toffees have adopted the rather traditional crest and scroll approach to their badge, and even stuck with Latin text when many clubs dropped this. It means "Nothing but the best is good enough," which isn't necessarily representative of Everton's form over recent years, but is admirable nonetheless.

Though the Merseyside club have used far more basic designs in the past, including a change in 2013-14 which only lasted one season, the tower and wreath emblems have been used by Everton as far back as 1938.

4 Manchester United

As iconic as they come

The Manchester United badge is arguably the most recognisable on this whole list, and for good reason. The treble-winning side of 1999 saw to that, and the club has achieved masses of success since, to become a truly global phenomenon. However, the badge used to look entirely different, and it was not until the 1960s that something resembling the current design was introduced.

With its vivid red and yellow colourway, and that iconic red devil in the middle, you could show the Manchester United badge to anyone in the world, and 99 per cent of them would know what they're looking at in a heartbeat.

Related 8 Greatest Manchester United Managers [Ranked] The Red Devils have had a host of impressive coaches over the years, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Matt Busby and Jose Mourinho.

3 Southampton

So much detail

For 50 years now, Southampton have had the same badge, bar a few very minor modifications here and there. And, looking at it, it's easy to see why they'd want to leave it as it is. Southampton's crest is full of old-school charm, clever details, and is popping with colour.

From the classic red and white scarf, to the stereotypical football emblem, it's a badge brimming with football heritage. The halo above the ball ties in with the Saints' nickname, while the tree represents the local New Forest and Southampton Common. Plus, bonus points for having a scroll with the club's name at the bottom — it's the simple pleasures in life.

2 Crystal Palace

Emphatic Eagles

They may be the Eagles, but Crystal Palace didn't actually have an eagle on their badge until 1973. However, that eagle has been front and centre of their designs ever since, and it's one of the most visually striking badges in the whole league. And, of course, the actual Crystal Palace is a part of the composition, creating a highly relevant and interesting design.

The colours of the badge have been toned down slightly since 2013, and while the bolder version of the 1990s was the pinnacle of this badge, it's still a highly creative and memorable emblem. Thankfully, the team are living up to that now, too.

Related Crystal Palace Songs & Chants (Complete Guide) The ultimate guide to some of Crystal Palace's best and most famous chants that can be heard on the terraces of Selhurst Park every week.

1 Newcastle United

Stripes and seahorses

It's amazing how much the Newcastle United badge has changed over the years, particularly from the previous design to the one we see today. In 1988, the best badge in the whole Premier League was created, with the Magpies moving away from a simple four letter composition, to the intricate and iconic badge they still have now.

The black and white vertical stripes stand out at the core of the badge, while the seahorses on both flanks of the crest are both eye-catching and relevant to this seaport city. It has everything you'd want, really, and it all comes in a coat of arms style formation.