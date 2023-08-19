Highlights Solid defense is crucial in the Premier League, with teamwork and communication key to a successful centre-back partnership.

Arsenal's William Saliba and Gabriel lead the way with an impressive record in conceding few goals and maintaining clean sheets.

Injuries can disrupt even the best centre-back pairs, like Manchester City's Dias and Stones, but they remain one of the most talented duos in the Premier League.

A strong defence is at the heart of any good team and for anyone to succeed in the Premier League, they'll need a competent centre-back partnership capable of carrying the team at times. With the number of quality attackers in most sides in the division, it's vitally important to have two defenders good enough to protect the goal.

However, it's not just enough to throw individually talented players into a team and expect it to work. The key to a good centre-back partnership is teamwork and communication. The top sides in the country have this in abundance, and it's reflected in their league position and the number of goals conceded.

That said, we've decided to take a look at every centre-back partnership in the Premier League this year and rank them from worst to best. In order to do so, the following factors have been taken into consideration:

Teamwork

Goals conceded

Amount of appearances together

Importance to the team

How well the pair complement each other

Premier League's Best Centre-Back Pairings Rank Club Players 1 Arsenal William Saliba and Gabriel 2 Man City Ruben Dias and John Stones 3 Liverpool Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate 4 Tottenham Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven 5 Man United Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez 6 Aston Villa Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa 7 Chelsea Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill 8 Newcastle Sven Botman and Fabian Schar 9 Brighton Lewis Dunk and John Paul van Hecke 10 West Ham Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma 11 Crystal Palace Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen 12 Fulham Calvin Bassey and Tosin Adarabioyo 13 Everton Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski 14 Bournemouth Illya Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi 15 Brentford Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock 16 Wolves Craig Dawson and Max Kilman 17 Nottingham Forest Murillo and Moussa Niakhate 18 Burnley Dara O'Shea and Maxime Esteve 19 Luton Town Teden Mengi and Amari'i Bell 20 Sheffield United Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson

1 Arsenal

William Saliba & Gabriel

Arsenal have the strongest defensive record of any team in the Premier League at the time of writing. Gabriel and William Saliba have been outstanding for Mikel Arteta's side as the Gunners look to go one better than the previous campaign and lift the title.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: William Saliba has kept more clean sheets than any other player in the 2023/24 Premier League season (12).

The pair compliment each other wonderfully, as Saliba is graceful in everything he does, while Gabriel is the aggressor of the duo. Initially signing in 2019, Saliba had to wait for his time in the Gunners lineup, but once he got there, he certainly made the most of it, becoming one of the best centre-backs in England. With these two together, there are few centre-back pairings in the world who can compare.

2 Manchester City

Ruben Dias & John Stones

Ruben Dias has been one of the best defenders in the world since he joined Manchester City in 2019, so his place among one of the best centre-back partnerships should surprise no one. John Stones has joined his Portuguese teammate on that level in recent years with an emergence as one of the most technically gifted players in his position.

Stones and Dias thrived together in the 2022/23 season and were key components of one of the best defences in the league. The club's historic treble likely wouldn't have come if these two weren't holding up the fort at the back. It's hard to think of many centre-back duos in the world who are better. Injury issues are the main thing that hold this partnership back slightly as the Englishman often misses games through fitness problems.

3 Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk & Ibrahima Konate

After an uncharacteristically poor season, Liverpool have bounced back and performed much better this time out. After significantly strengthening their midfield, there has been a major revival of the side. A lot of attention has been spent on the team's engine room and forward line, but their defence has been one of the strongest parts of Jurgen Klopp's side.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline, the Reds have a better goals conceded record than anyone except Arsenal. The duo have both looked great during their careers at Anfield and the former Southampton man looks back to being the world beater he was several seasons ago. His colleague at the heart of the defence is rather injury-prone, meaning this partnership is often broken up for spells.

4 Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Romero & Micky van de Ven

Things looked uncertain at Tottenham at the start of the 2023/24 season after Harry Kane's departure and Ange Postecoglou's appointment as manager. Losing a 30-goal per season forward was always going to make life difficult, but a stronger defence has helped ease those concerns. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have formed a rather formidable partnership at the back for the north London side.

Van de Ven hit the ground running following his move from Wolfsburg, with the Dutch defender clocking the quickest speed of any player in the league to date. This recovery pace has allowed the team to play with a higher defensive line. Meanwhile, Romero has had his hot-headed moments, but the Argentine has been a leader at the back for large parts of the campaign.

5 Manchester United

Raphael Varane & Lisandro Martinez

After several rough seasons, Man United took a significant step forward during Erik ten Hag's debut season with the club, and Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's pairing at the back played a huge role in that.

The duo quickly found their feet together and struck up a solid partnership. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, games featuring both men have been extremely rare this term as Varane and Martinez have both suffered multiple injury issues. Had they played together more often, there's a strong chance Ten Hag's men would be in a better league position. The ex-Real Madrid and Ajax players are still two of the most talented defenders in the league individually and work well as a team.

6 Aston Villa

Pau Torres & Ezri Konsa

The loss of Tyrone Mings was a huge blow to Aston Villa, after the centre-back suffered a serious injury against Newcastle United in the opening game of the season, ruling him out for quite some time. Adding Pau Torres to the side this summer, though, should make the absence a little easier to deal with, and his partnership with Ezri Konsa could quickly become one of the most impressive in England.

The former Villarreal man shone in La Liga and Konsa was excellent in the prior campaign. Under Unai Emery, the two have shone together and played a major role in the club taking a step forward to become Champions League contenders.

7 Chelsea

Axel Disasi & Levi Colwill

You could substitute either Axel Disasi or Levi Colwill for Thiago Silva here, as the Brazilian is still the best overall defender at the west London club. However, his age may have caught up with him and Mauricio Pochettino has prioritised giving minutes to his younger players in recent times.

Disasi has had his suspect moments, such as his long-range own goal in the FA Cup against Leicester City, while Colwill had a standout season on loan at Brighton last year. The youngster was partnered with his French teammate in the biggest game of the club's season so far, the League Cup final clash with Liverpool.

8 Newcastle United

Sven Botman & Fabian Schar

Considering the good work Newcastle United have done strengthening the side in a variety of areas on the pitch, it's a testament to how impressive their pairing at the back between Sven Botman and Fabian Schar is that they've been left untouched.

Botman has missed a significant part of the 2023/24 season and will be ruled out until well into the next campaign due to an ACL injury. This has resulted in his Swiss colleague doing a lot of the heavy lifting in this duo. The Magpies' defensive record has taken a huge hit in comparison to the prior term because they've rarely had their best two centre-backs on the pitch.

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

Lewis Dunk & Jan Paul van Hecke

Losing someone like Levi Colwill would be disastrous for almost every team, but Brighton & Hove Albion have shown time and time again that they're capable of replacing stars and somehow continuing to get better. European football has meant the team's upward trajectory has stagnated slightly, although there aren't many issues with their first-choice centre-backs.

Their new pairing of Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke have had a solid campaign with a few poor moments. After impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers, first-team opportunities were hard to come by for Van Hecke last season, but his game time has increased significantly. Dunk has already proven time and time again that he is a solid top-flight defender.

10 West Ham United

Nayef Aguerd & Kurt Zouma

After an up-and-down season last year that saw West Ham United struggle in the Premier League but thrive in Europe, the club had a big summer on their hands. Losing Declan Rice, they had big shoes to fill and have done so with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, but their defence was left largely unchanged.

They're back at it with Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma as their first-choice central defenders once again. The combination of pace and power works very well for David Moyes, who is sometimes ciricised for his pragmatic approach. This style of play does mean the defenders have to perform well, and these two have proven they can do just that.

11 Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi & Joachim Andersen

A lot of focus has surrounded Crystal Palace's offensive capabilities this season, with the emergence of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise last year. Those two stars have been in and out of the side after picking up various injuries, meaning the emphasis has been placed on the players at the other end of the pitch.

Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen have been fantastic for the side when partnered together, but the Englishman has also missed his fair share of games. The passing range of Andersen and the intelligent positioning of Guehi are the foundations the Eagles' backline is built on.

12 Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo & Calvin Bassey

Fulham smashed pre-season expectations in their first season back in the English top-flight and comfortably avoided a relegation battle, with the Cottagers finishing 10th. That said, the underlying numbers showed they over-performed defensively. Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo were imperious for large parts of the game, despite the pair being doubted before the campaign started.

Ream started 2023/24 as part of the starting XI at Craven Cottage with Calvin Bassey by his side, but the American has since dropped out of Marco Silva's team and Adarabioyo has stepped back into the fold. The ex-Man City academy prospect has formed a strong connection with Bassey in the Cottagers' impressive second half of the season.

13 Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite & James Tarkowski

Former Burnley man James Tarkowski has demonstrated his ability in the top flight for years now, and a fellow Englishman has joined him as part of Sean Dyche's defensive unit. With a serious lack of firepower up top, they've needed to be at their best defensively this season after being handed a points deduction.

Branthwaite has attracted interest from some of the top teams in the country due to his strong displays, as Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for the 21-year-old to break up the Martinez and Varane partnership. Tarkowski's leadership has been key in the Toffees' charge towards Premier League survival.

14 AFC Bournemouth

Illya Zabarnyi & Marcos Senesi

After exceeding expectations under Gary O'Neil, AFC Bournemouth surprisingly sacked their manager and replaced him with Andoni Iraola in the summer. The boss was brought in with an impressive record in Spain and has implemented his style of play on his new team. His centre-back partnership of Illya Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi has been extremely important to playing the ball out from the back.

The duo have played well together while also having the odd off-game. Senesi brings experience and clever defending to his side, while Zabarnyi is physically imperious. The summer signing has electric speed and has proved to be a shrewd addition to the Cherries' squad.

15 Brentford

Nathan Collins & Ethan Pinnock

Nathan Collins has been a huge addition to Brentford's back-line, partnering Ethan Pinnock for the majority of the campaign. While the club plays five at the back, these two have been the most important components in the middle.

Thomas Frank's side haven't had the same solidity at the back that held them in good stead over their previous two seasons in the top-flight of English football. Collins has had a few high-profile errors leading to goals conceded, but Pinnock has been impressive for the most part. The club should still remain in the division, but only the three teams occupying the relegation spots at the time of writing have let in more goals.

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Craig Dawson & Max Kilman

Craig Dawson has been more than a serviceable Premier League centre-back throughout his career, but at the age of 33, it's fair to say he's taken a step back. Max Kilman, on the other hand, hasn't even hit his prime yet, and the pair complement each other well.

Many tipped the midlands club to struggle this year, but their performances under Gary O'Neil have put the club in contention for European football. The duo of Dawson and Kilman look assured at the back and are a key part ot a side that often falter in the attacking side of the game.

17 Nottingham Forest

Moussa Niakhate & Murillo

Nottingham Forest have moved away from their previous system with three centre-backs, and Murillo has been a standout performer at the City Ground this season. The summer signing from Corinthians has shown unbelievable composure over the season and has nailed down a place as the first-choice central defender at the club.

Moussa Niakhate is usually the man tasked with playing alongside the Brazilian. The French centre-back is experienced and has stepped into the role previously held by Joe Worrall. His transition from the Bundesliga to the Premier League hasn't been quite as smooth as hoped, but there's still a talented defender in there.

18 Burnley

Maxime Esteve & Dara O'Shea

Many predicted that Burnley would defy the odds and surprise a lot of sides in the Premier League this year. However, Vincent Kompany's team have failed to deliver on those expectations and now look set to drop back into the second tier of English football. This is in large part to the leaky defensive record they have amassed at Turf Moor.

Dara O'Shea joined from West Bromwich Albion to strengthen the club's centre-back position. Alongside Maxime Esteve, O'Shea makes up one half of a back-line that has struggled to deal with the quality attacking players they have come up against in the Premier League.

19 Luton Town

Teden Mengi & Amari'i Bell

Teden Mengi and Amari'i Bell have been selected as Luton Town's first-choice partnership at the back, despite the latter being a left-back by trade. The duo have appeared as part of a back three for Rob Edwards' side for the most part of the campaign with Tom Lockyer and Gabriel Osho also featuring heavily at points.

The Hatters have put up more of a fight than anyone had expected of them at the start of the season, although this isn't through an impressive defensive record. It's been goals galore in many Luton games this season, with the club's forwards helping out their defenders by scoring plenty of goals. Mengi and Bell are solid players that could well make established Premier League centre-backs in the future, however.

20 Sheffield United

Anel Ahmedhodzic & Jack Robinson

Sheffield United had a tough task ahead of them this season. The Blades lost several key members of their first team squad in the summer transfer window without adequate replacements coming in. However, no one could have foreseen just how poor the club would be in their return to the Premier League.

While Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson have both impressed at various moments of their careers at Bramall Lane so far, the pair have been part of a side that's leaked goals throughout the season, notably conceding five or more at home against Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal and Brighton.