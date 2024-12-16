Few nations in the world boast a footballing pyramid as captivating as England. The worldwide spectacle that is the Premier League has enthralled many around the globe, while the allure of the nitty-gritty grind of the EFL Championship and everything else below it continues to delight locals around the country.

A plethora of teams competing for domestic glory ultimately brings with it a vast array of talent. From the established superstars dazzling under the Premier League’s global spotlight to hidden gems proving their mettle in the Championship to relentless battlers fighting for local glory in League One and League Two, every squad has its own distinguished group of star players. That said, GIVEMESPORT has identified one particular standout name for every club in these leagues who often shines above the rest.

Ranking Factors

Performances this season

Impact on the team

Leadership and influence

Premier League

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Regarded among the best academy graduates in the club's history, Bukayo Saka has earned himself the "starboy" mantle in the Arsenal attack. He regularly tops the charts with goals and assists, and is often the man his teammates look towards in moments of need.

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

After his exhilarating 19-goal Premier League campaign last term, Ollie Watkins has continued to lead the scoring charts at Villa Park and is undoubtedly his side's greatest threat on the pitch.

Bournemouth - Antoine Semenyo

A powerful outlet on the wide flanks, Semenyo has established himself as a standout player for Bournemouth. His physical intensity in tandem with incredible technique offers relentless chance creation for the Cherries, and he is capable of scoring a fair few himself as well.

Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo

Many predicted Ivan Toney's departure could inflict its damage on the Brentford attack, but Bryan Mbeumo has seamlessly transitioned into his team's talisman, and he leads the way for goals at the club in what has been an excellent season so far.

Brighton - Joao Pedro

An ankle issue meant he missed a major portion of the season which has taken its toll on Brighton's performances. When he is fit and on the pitch, Pedro is often his team's most prolific threat, and standout performances against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United proved he is capable of dealing damage against the very best.

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer stole the limelight in the 2023/24 Premier League season with his relentless output, and he continues to play the role of star player in what has been a much improved and talented squad under Enzo Maresca this term.

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

Amid the departure of first-team star, and Eze's partner in crime, Michael Olise, much of the attacking burden now rests upon the 26-year-old's shoulders. Undoubtedly, he is the difference-maker in Oliver Glasner's set-up, with his technique, flair and ability from dead ball situations creating a whole host of opportunities going forward.

Everton - Dwight McNeil

In what has been rather a lackluster attack from Sean Dyche's Everton this campaign thus far, McNeil has been one of the few bright sparks, as he leads the way for total goal contributions in the side. An excellent left foot and a great engine.

Fulham - Emile Smith-Rowe

A lack of game time at Arsenal saw Hale End graduate, Emile Smith-Rowe, travel across London to the Cottagers, and he has immediately managed to find some of his best form as the driving force in attacking midfield.

Ipswich Town - Liam Delap

The former Manchester City youth star secured a huge step-up to the Premier League with Ipswich Town, having previously led the line for Hull, and he has enjoyed a productive season so far. As the team's top-scorer, Delap has delivered a number of memorable performances against the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Leicester City - Jamie Vardy

Still going strong at 37, Vardy has entered his 13th season with the Foxes. Leading his teammates for goals once again, and still known for his bold antics and wind-ups, the Englishman may well be Leicester City's best shot at surviving relegation this term.

Liverpool - Mohammed Salah

An easy pick from Arne Slot's high-performing Reds, Salah has excelled this season, as has been the case in every year prior anyway. The Egyptian continues to cement himself among the greats in Premier League history with consistently incredible performances each week.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

The reigning champions have struggled at times this term. Yet, despite that, Erling Haaland is still well in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. If Pep Guardiola is to lead a late statement in the title challenge later this season, the Norwegian will be key.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

It's rarely smooth sailing for Bruno Fernandes as the Manchester United captain, but while questions may be raised about his form at times, he is still a player capable of turning an entire game on its head. No other Red Devils player has contributed to more goals than the Portuguese talisman this campaign.

Newcastle United - Bruno Guimaraes

The man the Magpies look towards to dictate the game, Bruno Guimaraes, is undoubtedly one of Eddie Howe's most valuable players. Ever-present in the starting line-up, it's difficult to imagine the side performing half as well without the Brazilian captain.

Nottingham Forest - Chris Wood

A mainstay in Premier League football for almost a decade, Chris Wood is a well-established name among the host of strikers in the English top-flight. His exhilarating start to the 2024/25 season may well be his best yet, as his goal-laden performances nudged Forest firmly into competition for a top half finish.

Southampton - Tyler Dibling

Few expected the 18-year-old star to light up the Premier League in the manner he has. Despite Southampton's relegation concerns, Dibling has proven his ability to shine as one of his side's most exciting forwards.

Tottenham - Heung-min Son

The ever-reliable Spurs forward has been a key asset this term, often bearing the captain's armband as his side's most experienced player.

West Ham United - Jarrod Bowen

Captain of the club and fan-favourite, Bowen leads the way for goal contributions at the club, and he is often the man his teammates look towards for a bright spark in what has been a dull season so far for the Hammers.

Wolves - Matheus Cunha

Direct and seemingly unstoppable when at his best, Cunha has enjoyed a remarkable campaign to this point, and the Brazilian will likely be Wolves' best chance at survival this season.

EFL Championship

Blackburn Rovers - Lewis Travis

Consistent and ever-present, the Rovers can always rely on Travis to bear the captain's armband and marshall the team's play from midfield.

Bristol City - Jason Knight

Despite just being in his second season with Bristol City, Knight has been entrusted with the captain's armband, and the 23-year-old's ability to dictate play from midfield, while also chipping in with assists, has been crucial to his side's performances.

Burnley - Josh Brownhill

Leading the way for goals at Turf Moor, Brownhill's offensive contributions from midfield this term have made him an integral part of Scott Parker's Burnley.

Cardiff City - Callum Robinson

Often looked towards as the team's best chance at a goal, Robinson tops the goalscoring charts at Cardiff City.

Coventry City - Haji Wright

The Sky Blues were handed a massive blow after Haji Wright fell subject to an injury, as he has been the side's most prolific player in front of goal, as was also the case last term.

Derby County - Ebou Adams

A formidable presence in midfield for Derby County, Adams' physicality and defensive contributions have been vital to his side's structure this season.

Hull City - Cody Drameh

Despite a largely dismal season of performances for Hull City, Drameh has been a pillar of consistency at full-back, contributing effectively both in attack and defense.

Leeds United - Wilfried Gnonto

Daniel Farke saw a mass exodus of talent in his squad over the summer, much to the frustration of the Whites' fans. However, Italian star Wilfried Gnonto stayed behind at Elland Road, and he continues to demonstrate why he may well be among the most exciting players at the club with his high-energy performances.

Luton Town - Alfie Doughty

Doughty's chance creation from wide areas has been a game-changing factor in Luton Town's attack, as can be seen by the club's poor form amid the 24-year-old's period on the sidelines - he currently leads the way for assists at the club.

Middlesborough - Finn Azaz

A rather straightforward pick from Boro, Finn Azaz has been on scintillating form this Championship season at the heart of his team's attacking midfield. His array of goal contributions have established him as one of the best players in the division at the moment.

Milwall - Japhet Tanganga

A formidable presence at the back for the Lions, the former Tottenham man has also chipped in with a couple of goals as well this season, alongside his integral defensive presence.

Norwich City - Borja Sainz

Sainz has taken his game to an entirely new level, following his initial debut season last term. Already with two hat-tricks and topping the scoring charts for the entire division, the Spaniard was an easy pick for the best player from Norwich City.

Oxford United - Jamie Cumming

Ever-reliable between the posts, the former Chelsea youth product has rescued his side on plenty of occasions since his arrival in January. He has delivered a number of standout performances this season, including against Portsmouth and Watford.

Plymouth Argyle - Ibrahim Cissoko

A dismal season for Plymouth Argyle has sunk the side into a relegation battle, but Ibrahim Cissoko is someone who has often emerged as a bright spark for the Pilgrims. An emphatic brace against Luton Town epitomized his quality as a player, and the fans will miss his presence, with the Toulouse winger currently sidelined with injury.

Portsmouth - Callum Lang

The creative hub at Pompey, Lang has been his team's most prolific forward in what has been a struggling season so far for the south coast side.

Preston North End - Emil Riis Jakobsen

Well within his fifth season at the Deepdale Stadium, Jakobsen's goal contributions as a striker have made him a key player in attack.

QPR - Karamoko Dembele

A quick and shifty winger, the former Celtic wonder-kid has lit up Loftus Road on plenty of occasions this season, and his exciting presence has been felt at the club amid a long-term injury.

Sheffield United - Gustavo Hamer

The Brazilian-born forward rarely struggles to display his quality on the pitch. He has racked up a great number of goals and assists this term, earning the mantle as the Blades' most productive attacking man.

Sheffield Wednesday - Barry Bannan

Long-time servant and captain of the Owls, Bannan has been a beacon of energy and leadership at the club this season, as has often been the case in seasons prior.

Stoke City - Viktor Johansson

It is only the Swede's first season at Stoke City, and he has already emerged as arguably his team's best player, with his consistent shot-stopping performances earning plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Sunderland - Jobe Bellingham

Looking to make the major step up into European ranks in a similar manner to his brother, Jude, the 19-year-old's performances for the Black Cats will certainly help his case. His efforts in midfield have placed Sunderland firmly in the race for promotion from the Championship.

Swansea - Lawrence Vigouroux

In just his first season, Vigoroux's quality goalkeeping has helped Swansea's case for being among the stronger defensive sides in the division.

Watford - Giorgi Chakvetadze

A massive creative influence on the flanks, the Georgian international leads the way for assists at Watford and his performances have been useful to the Hornets' outside push for promotion.

West Brom - Josh Maja

One of the best strikers in the division whose goals have been indispensable to West Brom's efforts this season. His emphatic hat-trick on the opening weekend of the Championship really set the tone for how his season could inevitably turn out.

EFL League One

Barnsley - Luca Connell

Crucial to the Tykes' midfield, and as the team's captain, Connell is the team's most influential member both on and off the pitch.

Birmingham City - Alfie May

A tenacious forward, May has contributed plenty of goals and assists to support the Blues' push for promotion this term.

Blackpool - Lee Evans

The Welshman is often the hub of creativity for his side at the heart of midfield and his chance creation has been integral to the Seasiders going forward.

Bolton Wanderers - Dion Charles

As the club's top scorer, Charles' goals have always been handy for Bolton, as has been the case in previous seasons as well.

Bristol Rovers - Joshua Griffiths

On loan from West Brom, Griffiths' shot-stopping services have been indispensable at the Memorial Stadium.

Burton Albion - Elliott Watt

Watt's hard-running performances in the middle park, in tandem with vital leadership as club captain, has made him a key player at the club.

Cambridge United - Elias Kachunga

With prior experience in top European leagues, including the Premier League and the Bundesliga, Kachunga's talent and influence stands out at Cambridge United.

Charlton Athletic - Kayne Ramsay

An athletic and reliable wing-back who makes important challenges and carries the ball well, Ramsay looks capable of playing at a higher level.

Crawley Town - Ronan Darcy

Leading the way for assists at the club, Darcy's chance creation from wide areas has been useful to Crawley Town this term.

Exeter City - Joe Whitworth

An accomplished shot-stopper, Whitworth's saves have been vital throughout the season.

Huddersfield Town - Matthew Pearson

Pearson's powerful defensive performances have helped the Terriers become one of the toughest sides to beat in the division, and the 31-year-old has chipped in with a number of goals as well.

Leyton Orient - Daniel Agyei

Spearheading the O's attack, Agyei tops the charts for goal contributions among his teammates.

Lincoln City - Paudie O'Conner

A formidable defender, O'Connor has delivered some fine performances on numerous occasions, simultaneously contributing going forward as well.

Mansfield Town - Lee Gregory

The 36-year-old has plenty of experience in the English football pyramid, and he is often the man his teammates look towards when in search of a goal, as the team's top goalscorer.

Northampton Town - Cameron McGeehan

A powerful presence in midfield, McGeehan also tops the charts for goals among the Cobblers.

Peterborough United - Kwame Poku

Among the best forwards in the league, Poku has produced some memorable displays this term, including an emphatic hat-trick against Cambridge United.

Reading - Sam Smith

Leading the line for the Royals, Smith is arguably Reading's most prolific player in front of goal.

Rotherham United - Jonson Clarke-Harris

A dominant forward and a strong aerial threat, Clarke-Harris's performances have been indispensable for Rotherham.

Shrewsbury Town - John Marquis

Shrewsbury Town have endured a tough start to the 2024/25 campaign, but forward John Marquis has often helped salvage some points for the club with his attacking performances.

Stevenage - Carl Piergianni

Stevenage rank as one of the most imperious defenses in the division, and much of the credit will go to centre-back Carl Piergianni, who has contributed vital experience and defensive technique.

Stockport County - Louie Barry

A straightforward choice from the Hatters, the Aston Villa youth product has established himself as a leading contender for the League One Golden Boot following a very impressive start to the season.

Wigan Athletic - Sam Tickle

Tickle's shot-stopping displays have rescued plenty of points for Wigan Athletic already this term.

Wrexham - Eoghan O'Connell

Firm contenders for the League One title, it has been an incredible start to what is Wrexham's first appearance in history in this competition. Their impenetrable defense has been key in this regard, and O'Connell, in particular, has shone at the heart of the back-line on numerous occasions.

Wycombe Wanderers - Richard Kone

The club's top-scorer and spearhead of the attack, Kone has often made an excellent impact in substitute cameos, most notably netting a hat-trick in just half an hour against Peterborough.

EFL League Two

Accrington Stanley - Shaun Whalley

A seasoned veteran, Whalley's leadership has made him a standout performer and key asset for Stanley this season.

AFC Wimbledon - Matthew Stevens

Stevens has been in electric form in front of goal, firmly placing himself in the League Two Golden Boot race.

Barrow - Ben Jackson

Jackson's assists tally this season is perfectly indicative of his creative flair, making him one of Barrow's key attacking outlets from full-back.

Bradford City - Andy Cook

A natural finisher, Cook leads Bradford City's scoring charts and is often the man his teammates look towards when in need of a goal.

Bromley - Michael Cheek

Cheek continues to deliver in front of goal, with his team-leading strikes tally this season making him Bromley's go-to forward.

Carlisle United - Sam Lavelle

Reliable in defense, Lavelle has also chipped in with a couple of crucial goals and assists going forward as well.

Cheltenham Town - Sam Stubbs

On loan from Bradford City, Stubbs has brought defensive solidity and physicality to Cheltenham's back line this season.

Chesterfield - Dilan Markanday

Hailing from the Tottenham youth academy and currently on loan from Blackburn, Markanday’s creativity and Championship-level talent has stood out at Chesterfield.

Colchester United - Jack Payne

Payne has thrived as a creative force this season, notching multiple goal contributions.

Crewe Alexandra - Mickey Demetriou

A seasoned defender, Demetriou's solidity and experience have made him a key figure for Crewe.

Doncaster Rovers - Luke Molyneux

With several goals from the wing, Molyneux is one of Doncaster's most dangerous attacking threats.

Fleetwood Town - Ronan Coughlan

Fleetwood’s top scorer, Coughlan, has consistently delivered in front of goal this season.

Gillingham - Glenn Morris

Morris’s stellar goalkeeping has been pivotal in making Gillingham one of the best defensive units in the division.

Grimsby Town - Denver Hume

A dynamic full-back, Hume has impressed with his performances and multiple assists this season.

Harrogate Town - Toby Sims

Sims has been a standout at right-back, offering quality both in attack and defense.

Milton Keynes Dons - Alex Gileby

Gileby leads the scoring charts for MK Dons as an attacking midfielder.

Morecambe - Ben Tollitt

Morecambe’s top scorer, Tollitt, has shone on the wing this term.

Newport County - Matthew Baker

Baker’s solid defensive displays, combined with his knack for scoring, make him a vital player for Newport.

Notts County - David McGoldrick

With Premier League experience, McGoldrick adds unique quality and leadership to this League Two outfit.

Port Vale - Ryan Croasdale

Croasdale anchors the midfield for Port Vale, providing consistency and control in the engine room.

Salford City - Luke Garbutt

Garbutt has been a key presence in Salford's defense, offering experience and stability at the back as well as quality in possession.

Swindon Town - Harry Smith

Smith often leads the line for Swindon, and has scored crucial goals by doing so.

Tranmere Rovers - Jordan Turnbull

Turnbull’s defensive contributions have been invaluable for Tranmere this season.​​​​​​​

Walsall - Nathan Lowe

A towering forward, Lowe has been prolific this term, and he leads the way for goals at the club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 05/12/2024