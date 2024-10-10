Key Takeaways The opening seven games of the Premier League season have thrown up some major surprises.

Manchester United have made their worst start in history, while Chelsea are looking the strongest they have in recent seasons.

Every Premier League club has been ranked from 'outstanding' to 'absolutely dreadful' based on their performances.

As football embarks on its second international break of the 2024-25 calendar, it gives fans the opportunity to take stock of what has occurred over the opening couple of months of the Premier League season. From the first seven games, teams have marked out their title credentials, their ambitions for European football, and also drastically increased the odds of their managers getting the sack.

Football is a sport that is largely about momentum, and the narrative that has been woven at this specific moment could read vastly differently in a couple of months' time. As things stand, however, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank every team in categories ranging from 'outstanding' to 'absolutely dreadful,' based purely on how they have performed in comparison to pre-season expectations.

Outstanding

Liverpool

Only one team has managed to crack into the top category, and it is hard to argue with the fact that Liverpool have defied expectations with their early season form under Arne Slot. Many believed it would take the Dutchman time to implement his system following Jurgen Klopp's departure, but the Reds currently sit top of the table with just one hiccup this term against Nottingham Forest.

Whether it be Luis Diaz's newfound potency or Ryan Gravenberch's development into a truly world-class talent, the Anfield outfit looks as close to the title as they were in the last couple of years of Klopp's reign. If anything, this will only apply further pressure on Slot to succeed, but it has also shown the benefits of the club hierarchy's patience in appointing a new boss.

Great So Far

Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham

Unfortunately for Manchester City and Arsenal, their recent standards meant that in order to be considered outstanding, they would've needed a perfect record from the opening seven fixtures, something that would've been impossible for at least one of them given they had to face off against one another. Yet, they have been sufficiently brilliant and are keeping Liverpool on their toes in the early going.

Chelsea have undergone a drastic change of fortunes since last season. You could even argue it's a change of fortune since their opening day defeat to City. Enzo Maresca has placed his side firmly in Champions League contention, but there need to be more tests against other top-quality opposition before the Blues can really be judged.

Aston Villa and Brighton have both tasted European football in recent years, and they occupy the Europa League spots in the early going. Both Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler will be pleased with the start their sides have made, but they will remain cautious of even greater things.

Finally, Marco Silva's understated job at Fulham has seen the Cottagers quietly climb to 8th in the opening stages, somewhere the club would be incredibly happy to finish come the final whistle of gameweek 38.

Decent

Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leicester City

With the injury crisis of last season a thing of the past, Eddie Howe's Newcastle have made a solid, if uninspiring, start to the new season. One defeat is the same as league leaders Liverpool, but the three draws, including against Bournemouth and Everton, have really stunted their climb back up the table.

Nottingham Forest were early contenders for relegation, but Nuno Espirito Santo has done a marvelous job of reminding people of what he is capable of as a tactician. The Portuguese has led Forest to a mid-table start, having taken points off Chelsea, Brighton, and the aforementioned Liverpool. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Brentford's appetite for scoring early goals has softened the blow left by Ivan Toney's departure.

Leicester City have also impressed in the opening exchanges against all odds. The Foxes were forced to battle without promotion-winning manager Maresca, but Steve Cooper has so far done a respectable job with the resources available to the former Premier League winners.

Room For Improvement

Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton, Ipswich Town

Ange Postecoglou labelled Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Brighton the most embarrassing of his career. In truth, that game summed up Spurs' season so far: at times completely dominant, and in other moments just lacking any idea of what to do next.

Many West Ham fans were calling for David Moyes' departure long before the Scotsman left at the end of last season. However, once again, it's been proven that the former Manchester United man was doing a far better job than anyone gave him credit for. Julen Lopetegui has had some teething problems since taking Moyes' seat, with the Hammers looking completely disjointed at times.

Bournemouth are a victim of their own success in certain respects, thanks to their fantastic season under Andoni Iraola last time out. The Cherries have a little more to do to reach that standard. Meanwhile, recent results have made Everton's start a lot better looking than it did three games in, easing the pressure on Sean Dyche.

Finally, not much was expected of the returning Ipswich Town. The fact that they are outside the relegation zone is a success in itself. However, not winning a game means there is no doubt some improvement left in the Tractor Boys' tank.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sheffield United hold the record for the most games without a win at the start of the Premier League season (17).

Absolutely Dreadful

Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Wolves

If last season saw a shocking start to the campaign for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has made sure to one-up himself by guiding the Red Devils to their worst start in Premier League history. Just two wins over Fulham and Southampton have seen the 20-time champions fall to 14th in the standings, making relegation look like something that is almost within the realms of possibility.

The only thing that may save them is that the current bottom three have yet to muster a single victory. Crystal Palace look like a shell of their former selves, with Oliver Glasner failing to recapture the magic he had when he first arrived at Selhurst Park. Then there's Southampton and Wolves, both of whom have just one point from seven games.