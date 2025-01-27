Summary AI rankings assess Premier League away support, free from fan biases or rivalries, offering an impartial view.

Each club’s away fans face unique challenges like overcoming intense city competition or financial hardships.

Liverpool fans are revered internationally for their passionate energy and songs, ranking highly in the Premier League.

Football is as much about what happens off the pitch as it is on it. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the passionate tribalism and competitive spirit that permeates fanbases, constantly looking for new ways to one-up each other. One of the most spirited battles for bragging rights takes place in the realm of away support.

How far a club’s fanbase has to travel, how many brave souls venture on the road, and just how deafening their presence can be when packed into the away section are topics that are never far from conversation in the football world. It’s a subject that stirs up debate, with every fan wanting to claim their club is the most devoted.

But the reality is, it’s a near-impossible task to truly determine which team has the best away support, particularly when every Premier League club nearly almost guarantees a sell-out crowd week in, week out. That’s where we’ve turned to AI. While it may not provide a flawless answer, at least it offers an impartial perspective - free from the biases of passionate rivalries. So, let’s dive in and take a look at the rankings provided by ChatGPT.

20 Ipswich Town

Last season's league finish: Promoted (Championship)

We’re just one entry in, and things are already stirring up a bit of controversy. Typically, when a smaller club returns to the Premier League after a lengthy absence - in this case, 23 years - you’d expect their fans to make themselves heard loud and clear, a chorus of passion that echoes through every stadium they visit.

At Portman Road, the Tractor Boys are certainly living up to that expectation. The atmosphere is electric, the noise relentless, and the players likely feel like their fans are practically breathing down their necks, serving as a true twelfth man. But for reasons that remain unclear (perhaps it’s down to Ipswich not carrying the same stature or reputation as those ranked above them), AI doesn’t seem convinced that the energy from their impressive home support fully carries over to away days. ChatGPT said:

"Ipswich Town have earned their spot in the Premier League for the 2024-25 season, and their away support is passionate and dedicated. While they’re new to the top flight, their fans are loud and ready to make an impact in the Premier League. It’ll be interesting to see how their away following evolves as they establish themselves."

19 Brentford

Last season's league finish: 16th

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Brentford find themselves in a tough spot as the newest London club to solidify their place as a Premier League regular. Competing for fans in a city dominated by giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham is no small feat - it’s the kind of uphill battle that earns respect but rarely rewards in numbers. While Thomas Frank’s side has delivered entertaining football and punched well above their weight, it hasn’t yet been enough to expand their fanbase much beyond their cozy west London roots. That’s not to say their support is lacking - calling it poor would be unfair.

But not too long ago, Brentford were seen by many neutral fans as their “second team,” a side to quietly admire rather than passionately rally behind. That kind of perception naturally mutes the volume of their noise. However, in many ways, it’s a testament to their progress that they’ve shed that “plucky underdog” image. They’re no longer just a side people root for on the side - they’re a genuine Premier League force, carving out their own identity in the capital’s crowded football scene. ChatGPT said:

"Brentford’s away support is enthusiastic, and their fans are always behind their team, but their fanbase is smaller than many of the other Premier League clubs, which sometimes limits the noise they can generate on the road."

18 Leicester City

Last season's league finish: Promoted (Championship)

Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League triumph in the 2015/16 season seemed destined to spark a surge in their fanbase, potentially elevating their reputation for away support. However, recent financial difficulties and the challenges of navigating life after the passing of the beloved Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha have tempered that momentum.

As a result of struggles both on and off the pitch, there’s been a noticeable dip in the energy of the Foxes’ supporters. When Leicester’s faithful hit their stride, they can rival the loudest fanbases in the league, but such moments have become increasingly rare in recent years. ChatGPT said:

"Leicester fans remain passionate and loyal, especially after their recent title win. However, their away support is a little quieter compared to the very top clubs, even though they consistently back their team."

17 Fulham

Last season's league finish: 13th

Fulham holds the distinction of selling the most expensive matchday ticket and season ticket in the Premier League. Coupled with their fans’ much-mocked "away day spreads" often shared on social media - complete with fancy food and drink that wouldn't look out of place at a high-end picnic - they’ve earned a reputation as the most "posh" club in English football.

Unsurprisingly, this image extends to their support. Fulham fans aren’t exactly renowned for being the loudest, often approaching football with the decorum of a theatre outing. While their unique brand of fandom sets them apart from the rest of the league, it doesn’t necessarily work in their favour in rankings like this one. ChatGPT said:

"Fulham fans are loyal and energetic, but they often travel in smaller numbers compared to some of the bigger clubs. Their away support is strong but can sometimes be overshadowed by louder fanbases."

16 Bournemouth

Last season's league finish: 12th

Less than 15 years ago, Bournemouth were plying their trade in League Two, three promotions away from their current Premier League status. Given that journey, it’s commendable that their away fans don’t find themselves propping up the rankings. In fact, they hold their own against local rivals Southampton - though Portsmouth might have given them a tougher challenge had they remained in the topflight.

For a club of Bournemouth’s size and with their location on the south coast, the Cherries’ supporters show impressive dedication to backing their team. While maintaining strong numbers week in and week out can be a challenge, their passion is undeniable. Under Andoni Iraola’s guidance, there’s every chance their following - and their fortunes - will only continue to grow. ChatGPT said:

"Bournemouth’s away support is passionate but smaller in numbers. Their fans make noise when they can, but they’re often outnumbered by the larger, more established Premier League clubs."

15 Nottingham Forest

Last season's league finish: Promoted (Championship)

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

While AI might suggest that Nottingham Forest lack the same Premier League pedigree as some of their rivals, it overlooks the club’s storied history - perhaps explaining why the City Ground faithful have been ranked so low. Yet, few can argue with the sheer passion of Forest's supporters.

These days, every Forest match feels like a throwback to the glory days of the 1970s, with Nuno Espirito Santo bringing echoes of Brian Clough's swaggering style that once delivered two European Cups. Away from home, particularly at the league's bigger stadiums, Forest fans relish the chance to make their voices heard. Rarely do they miss the opportunity to drown out the opposition, with chants and taunts that capture the energy of their proud legacy. ChatGPT said:

"Forest fans are growing in stature, and their away following is passionate and loud, particularly after their return to the Premier League. Their support is solid, but they’re still establishing themselves compared to the more established clubs."

14 Crystal Palace

Last season's league finish: 10th

Crystal Palace stands out as the only Premier League club with a dedicated ultras section - the Holmesdale Fanatics. This passionate group ensures Selhurst Park is always buzzing with energy. If this ranking were based solely on creativity in chants, displays, and atmosphere, Palace would undoubtedly soar higher. From vibrant tifos to pyro and original songs, the Eagles bring a distinctly European flavour to English football fandom.

However, AI has placed them all the way down in 14th. This may be due to their proximity to other London-based clubs or simply a lack of wider recognition. Yet, much like Nottingham Forest, this ranking feels like an injustice given their undeniable impact on the matchday experience, regardless of league position. ChatGPT said:

"Palace fans are loyal and passionate, and they create a solid atmosphere during away games, especially in London derbies. However, their away support doesn’t always match the loudness of the top clubs."

13 Southampton

Last season's league finish: Promoted (Championship)

A true supporter is defined by their loyalty, sticking by their team through both triumphs and tribulations. Perhaps this sentiment underpins Southampton's ranking as the 13th-best away supporters. Having faced administration in 2009 and teetered on the edge of financial collapse, the Saints' faithful - known for being the first to bring "When the Saints Go Marching In" to the terraces - have remained steadfast in their devotion.

Currently, the situation on the pitch is far from rosy, with the club languishing at the bottom of the table despite bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season. Yet, that hasn’t deterred Southampton's loyal followers, who continue to travel the length and breadth of the country, cheering on their side with unwavering passion. ChatGPT said:

"Southampton’s away support is solid and loyal, though they don’t have the same vocal intensity as some of the bigger clubs. However, their fans are always there when the team needs them most."

12 Brighton & Hove Albion

Last season's league finish: 11th

Another south coast club that travels in numbers, according to AI, is Brighton. This is sure to raise eyebrows among Palace fans, who take pride in their vocal support and often use it as a point of rivalry. However, ChatGPT suggests that Brighton may have the upper hand, both on and off the pitch.

Located just a short train ride south of London and with no other clubs of similar stature within a 30-mile radius, the Seagulls enjoy a sort of regional monopoly, giving them an advantage in terms of travel and support. Yet, when it comes to long-haul trips, such as to Newcastle, Brighton fans still manage to put on a strong show, even if their volume may occasionally dip. ChatGPT said:

"Brighton’s away fans are enthusiastic and create a great atmosphere. Their support continues to grow as they establish themselves in the Premier League, and their vocal backing is always present."

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last season's league finish: 14th

From a rapid ascent from League One to the Premier League, to securing Europa League qualification, and now facing the looming threat of relegation, being a Wolves supporter is never a dull affair. While they are consistently ranked among the loudest home fans in the top division, AI believes their away support just misses out on a spot in the top 10.

Molineux is a fortress for visiting teams, and you’d expect the Old Gold to travel in full force. However, in this case, their away support doesn't quite measure up to expectations - at least not when compared to what you'd anticipate from such a passionate fanbase. But that's perhaps down to the fact that, at one stage under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolverhampton was labelled the "Lisbon of the midlands" - so why would you want to leave? ChatGPT said:

"Wolves’ fans are solid and bring a good atmosphere wherever they go. They’re known for their passionate support, and their away following is consistently loud and loyal."

10 Everton

Last season's league finish: 15th

Few cities in this part of the world are as passionate about football as Liverpool. While Everton has struggled to keep pace with their rivals for several decades, they've never wavered in their commitment to being one of the loudest and most dedicated fanbases, not just in England, but across the United Kingdom. For some clubs, finding their voice amidst years of frustration can be challenging, but the Toffees excel at this, leading the way with their unwavering support.

Goodison Park stands as one of the most iconic stadiums in football, but Everton fans are equally known for their willingness to travel in large numbers. On Merseyside, football is more than just a game - it’s a way of life. And Everton supporters embody this spirit, both at home and on the road. ChatGPT said:

"Everton fans are known for their unwavering loyalty. They travel in good numbers and are always vocal, even during tough seasons, creating a great atmosphere on the road."

9 Aston Villa

Last season's league finish: 3rd

"Villa fans are incredibly passionate and always make their presence felt when travelling. Their away support is solid, and they’re known for creating a strong atmosphere, especially when the team is performing well." This is how ChatGPT described the Aston Villa away fans, and it’s hard to argue with that.

It goes without saying that it feels like a long time since Villa were struggling. Judging their away support back in the Championship would be difficult, but one thing is clear: they’ve always earned glowing praise from their hosts. Now, with Champions League football back in their sights, they have the perfect stage to showcase their fiery away support all across Europe.

8 Arsenal

Last season's league finish: 2nd

Like Crystal Palace, Arsenal have attempted to create their own ultras section, but with far less success. Instead, they focus on fostering a unified atmosphere where everyone can join in the singing. At their core, they are a family-friendly club, and this inclusiveness helps generate a match-day atmosphere where more fans actively participate.

Arsenal fans, with their anthem 'North London Forever,' travel in large numbers and are always heard belting out the Louis Dunford hit. Known as the largest and most successful English club outside of the North, they thrive with London's biggest fanbase, making it easy to sell out stadiums wherever they play. ChatGPT said:

"Arsenal’s away support is loud and loyal. Their fanbase always travels in decent numbers, and when things are going well, they can create a great atmosphere on the road."

7 Chelsea

Last season's league finish: 6th