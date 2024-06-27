Highlights Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne two of the standout captains in the Premier League.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Spurs' Heung-Min Son rank highly on the list.

Chelsea's Reece James has struggled with injury since becoming skipper.

The Premier League is filled with incredible players, but every team needs one man who will stand above the rest and lead his team to glory. Being club captain is not an easy task, requiring dedication, passion, composure and a fair dose of natural ability, too.

To be selected as club captain, you don't necessarily have to be the best player at your club. That said, a few of the captains in this division are definitely among the best players in the Premier League. Some may simply be the longest-serving player at their respective club and have been rewarded for their loyalty by being handed the armband, while others are newer to the role of captain, but excel nonetheless.

Here, GIVEMESPORT ranked all 20 Premier League captains from worst to best, based on the factors below.

Ranking Factors

Individual ability and contributions

Leadership qualities

Team success

Club Captain Captain since Arsenal Martin Odegaard July 2022 Aston Villa John McGinn July 2022 Bournemouth Neto February 2023 Brentford Christian Norgaard May 2023 Brighton Lewis Dunk August 2019 Chelsea Reece James August 2023 Crystal Palace Joel Ward August 2023 Everton Seamus Coleman August 2019 Fulham Tom Cairney July 2016 Ipswich Town Sam Morsy July 2021 Leicester City Jamie Vardy August 2023 Liverpool Virgin van Dijk July 2023 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne July 2023 Manchester United Bruno Fernandes July 2023 Newcastle United Jamaal Lascelles August 2016 Nottingham Forest Joe Worrall August 2022 Southampton Jack Stephens August 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Heung-min Son August 2023 West Ham Kurt Zouma August 2023 Wolves Max Kilman August 2023

20 Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United

He may be the longest-serving player at the club, and the second longest-serving captain on this whole list, but Jamaal Lascelles simply does not play enough to be regarded as Newcastle United's true captain, and that's why he's at the bottom of our ranking.

Lascelles featured in less than half of Newcastle's league games in the 2023-24 campaign, with injury preventing the centre-half from putting together a consistent run in the team. He was a solid leader for Newcastle years ago, but the club has evolved so much over the last two years and Lascelles is a relic of their past now.

19 Reece James

Chelsea

When he's fully fit, Reece James is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, no doubt about it. Unfortunately, his injury issues keep cropping up and holding him back from his full potential. Worse still, when he was back in the team this season, he managed to pick up a couple of red cards, which is not exactly the kind of example a club captain should be setting.

Still, as an academy graduate, few players in that squad can claim to understand what it means to be a Chelsea player like James can. If he can get his fitness sorted out, and his discipline, the Blues skipper could go on to become a great captain.

18 Kurt Zouma

West Ham

West Ham had a void to fill when Declan Rice moved on last summer, and Kurt Zouma was the man chosen to take over as club captain. It was a fairly understandable, if not uninspiring choice by David Moyes, but you had to admit Zouma is one of the more accomplished and experienced players at the club.

The Hammers struggled for consistency in Zouma's first season as captain, but the centre-half has certainly endeared himself to the West Ham faithful, and he's a player who is not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve and show what the club means to him.

17 Neto

Bournemouth

Neto was named captain by Gary O'Neil last year, and was retained as the skipper by new manager, Andoni Iraola. It's always a good sign when a new coach sticks with the captain, and just shows how much of a good job Neto has done as the leader for the Cherries.

Bournemouth were impressive this season, and Neto offers them a firm foundation as the last line of defence. He's an underrated goalkeeper, and an experienced head in a relatively young Bournemouth side now, which is exactly what Iraola will need as he continues to work on this exciting project at the club.

16 Jack Stephens

Southampton

Stephens took over from James Ward-Prowse in the wake of the midfielder's move to West Ham. The centre-back is not the most exciting player of all time, but he's incredibly solid, and even more loyal, too, having been a part of the Saints setup since 2011.

He's been in and out of loan spells over the years, but he finally got a chance to shine with Southampton in the 2023/24 campaign, leading them to play-off glory and promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It will be interesting to see how he copes with the step up to being a top flight captain this season, but he will surely relish the responsibility.

15 Christian Norgaard

Brentford

Christian Norgaard has been with Brentford since their days in the Championship, and has been a consistently solid figure in the centre of midfield as the Bees not only gained promotion to the top flight, but have established themselves as a competitive Premier League outfit.

He's the beating heart of the Brentford team, a player who covers every blade of grass, gets stuck in, and dictates the pace and flow of the game for his team. Make no mistake, Brentford are a far worse team without Norgaard in the lineup.

14 Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest

A product of the Nottingham Forest academy, Joe Worrall has made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club, and was integral to their promotion-winning campaign back in 2022, and the survival efforts in the club's first season back in the Premier League.

However, Worrall found himself sidelined last season, and moved on loan to Besiktas in February. He's back at Forest now, but it remains to be seen whether he will stick around. Either way, he's been a fantastic servant to the club in his time there, and Forest really missed his strong leadership in the recent campaign.

13 Joel Ward

Crystal Palace

Joel Ward is essentially Mr. Crystal Palace at this point. He's been with the club since 2012, making over 360 appearances for the Eagles and helping to establish them as a regular fixture in the Premier League over the last few years.

It's almost surprising that he has only been captain of the club for the last year, but while players like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise shined in the forward areas for Palace, it's a sturdy defence led by Ward that has helped Palace step up a notch in recent months.

12 Tom Cairney

Fulham

Tom Cairney has now been captain of Fulham for eight years, which is an incredible feat in itself, making him the longest-serving captain on this list. His earlier days at Fulham saw the Scottish midfielder far more involved, and he earned many plaudits for his role in helping Fulham return to the Premier League in 2022 by winning the Championship title.

He's played 325 times for the Cottagers now, and even at the age of 33, he only missed four league games last season as Fulham once again achieved a mid-table finish in the Premier League.

11 Sam Morsy

Ipswich Town

He may not be a household name, but Sam Morsy has now led Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions, and not many captains in the world can say that. He joined Ipswich in 2021 and was almost immediately made club captain, and that decision has obviously paid off for the Tractor Boys, who have one of the most impressive leaders in the league now.

Morsy had an excellent 2023/24 campaign, with the dynamic, hard-working midfielder winning the PFA Player of the Year award for the Championship. While Ipswich may be the underdogs in the Premier League for the coming season, with someone like Morsy pulling the strings in the middle of the park, they have a good chance of surprising a few people.

10 Max Kilman

Wolves

It's always nice to see younger players taking on the armband, and when Max Kilman was named Wolves skipper last summer at the age of 26, it was a real sign of the maturity of the player and respect he had nurtured during his five years with Wolves.

The commanding centre-half is a rock at the back for Gary O'Neil's side, leading by example week in week out, and playing every single game in the Premier League this term. You're unlikely to find many better defenders outside the established Big Six in the top flight.

9 Lewis Dunk

Brighton

For the past few years (2023-24 excluded), Brighton have just gotten better and better. Despite a run of different managers, the Seagulls have always maintained a stylish and entertaining style of football, but that is largely built on the foundations of a very solid defence. At the heart of that backline is the ever-dependable Lewis Dunk.

Dunk has enjoyed a real rise to prominence in the last couple of years, too, and is now even part of the England set up. The towering centre-half has led Brighton into Europe, helped them climb the Premier League table, and is now entering his 11th season in the senior side after graduating from the club's academy in 2013.

8 Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

Where do you begin with someone like Jamie Vardy? The man is a literal icon now, after achieving the impossible dream of rising through the leagues of the football ladder to become one of the most successful Premier League strikers of all time. In 2012, he was playing for non-league Fleetwood Town, but a move to Leicester saw him make the jump to the top flight, and the rest is history.

190 goals, a Premier League and FA Cup winners medal, and a few England caps to boot, you cannot deny Vardy's incredible legacy. He stuck with Leicester after their relegation last season, and led the side admirably as they secured the Championship title to return to their rightful place in the top division, and Vardy will be eager to have one more adventure with the Foxes.

7 Seamus Coleman

Everton

If you thought Dunk's 11 years at Brighton was impressive, then how about 15 years at Everton for Seamus Coleman? Ever since arriving from the Irish leagues, Coleman has been one of the top right-backs in the Premier League. Reminiscent of the classic full-backs of the '90s, Coleman is a simple yet solid player, who always puts in a shift, and does the dirty work for his team. The Irishman has been an incredible servant to Everton, through good times and bad, and is a sterling example for the players around him at all times.

6 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

Arsenal are now right up there with the top teams in the division, and a lot of their progress has been built around this man. Martin Odegaard may be one of the younger captains in the Premier League (second actually, behind Reece James), but he leads the Gunners with an incredible air of composure and confidence.

Odegaard is not necessarily a vocal captain, he leads more by example, dictating the way Arsenal play and contributing plenty in terms of attacking returns. The real test of his leadership now, though, is whether he can actually lead Arsenal to a title or a cup win.

5 Heung-min Son

Tottenham Hotspur

The South Korea star is approaching a decade at Spurs now, and his 160 goals put him in the top five all-time top goalscorers at the club. Heung-min Son had a huge task on his hands this summer when he was chosen as the new skipper for the Lilywhites after Hugo Lloris' decline and Harry Kane's departure, but he stepped up both on and off the pitch.

Son is not afraid to face the media in bad times, and even when things are going well, he very publicly demands more from his teammates and is clearly determined to bring success to Tottenham. Like Odegaard, that will be the ultimate proof of his leadership, but he is able to contribute more goals to the team, which gives him the edge over the young Norwegian, for now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Heung-min Son is just 14 goals away from moving up to fourth in Tottenham's all-time scoring charts. He will overtake Martin Chivers in the 2024/25 campaign if he can match his return of 17 goals from this season.

4 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes is one of the only captains on this list to actually lead his team to a major piece of silverware. In fact, the Manchester United man has now won the League Cup and the FA Cup as the Red Devils' skipper, so he's technically the most decorated captain on this whole list. So, why isn't he top of the pile?

Well, the problem is, Fernandes can sometimes look like one of the best midfielders on the planet, and on other days, looks a little disinterested and does have a tendency to go missing. However, when he is at his best — like in the recent FA Cup final win — he is able to drag his team up to a higher standard, and is capable of producing genuine moments of magic.

3 John McGinn

Aston Villa

No, John McGinn hasn't won any major titles with Aston Villa, but he's in the upper echelons of this list down to his pure passion and commitment to the team. The Scotsman is an old-fashioned captain, who leaves it all on the pitch, is vocal on the pitch when rallying his teammates, and is not afraid to get stuck in and set the standard for his side.

He's also helped Villa get promoted back to the Premier League in 2019, climb the table in the top flight, and will now be leading them out in the Champions League next year.

2 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

It's been an odd first season as captain for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian missed the first half of the campaign through injury, leaving Kyle Walker in charge of the armband. But, when De Bruyne returned in the New Year, he contributed six goals and a whopping 18 assists, so you can never say he doesn't do his part.

De Bruyne's return helped steer Manchester City to an historic fourth successive Premier League title, but he was unable to help them win the FA Cup. The quality of the midfield maestro is indisputable, but if we're being harsh, this is the first year where City have shown they don't quite need KDB to maintain their dominance as much as they used to.

1 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk may only have officially become Liverpool captain last summer, but it feels like the Dutchman has been the key man for Jurgen Klopp's side for years now. When he's missing, you can tell, and Liverpool really do need his presence to be the top side they're capable of being.

While the Anfield outfit could only secure a Carabao Cup win in Klopp's final season after something of a Premier League collapse, van Dijk is still the best and most important captain in the whole division for the way he transforms the team when he's in it, and the way he leads those around him both through his own example and the way he motivates his colleagues.