Summary Clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest breached PSR last season, resulting in point deductions.

Everton reduced their first points deduction from 10 to six, citing reasons like loss of funding due to war in Ukraine and the impact of Covid-19.

All 20 Premier League clubs avoided PSR violations in 2024/25 by selling academy graduates before the 30th June deadline.

Previously, the Premier League's financial rules were known as Financial Fair Play (FFP), but they have now been replaced by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Every Premier League club who has spent the last three seasons in the top-flight can't lose more than £105 million. This doesn't include some other club costs, including stadium infrastructure, the women's team and the academy.

These rules have proved to be a problem for a few clubs in the last couple of years. Most notably, Everton and Nottingham Forest breached PSR last season, resulting in points deductions tallying up to 12 for both clubs. Here is a closer look at every club that has breached PSR and how all 20 teams in the Premier League avoided a points deduction in the 2024/25 campaign.

Everton

In November 2023, Everton were deducted 10 points - the harshest punishment in the history of the Premier League. The three-year assessment period which finished at the end of the 2021/22 season found that the Toffees had lost £124.5m - £19.5 million over the allowed limit. This took Everton into the relegation zone, moving from 14th to 19th in the table.

Everton appealed the sanction, arguing that their overspending and continued losses over the three-year period were due several factors. Firstly, the war in Ukraine saw the club cut ties with Alisher Usmanov's company USM, who provided significant funding for the club, especially for the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. Also, borrowed money from their former owner Farhad Moshiri was put forward as another mitigating factor.

Finally, they argued that the impact of Covid-19 meant that selling players was more difficult than ever. In February 2024, the appeal was successful, and reduced the deduction to six points. In a statement, the Premier League said:

"Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted. "Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six."

Second Breach

For the three-year period to 2022/23, Everton breached PSR for a second time. In April 2024, it was announced that they were given a deduction of two points. This time, the Toffees were in breach of the rules by £16.6 million. The breach was significant but was reduced to only two points due to three mitigating factors:

Everton had already suffered a six-point deduction earlier in the season.

The sponsorship deal with Usmanov's company USM had been suspended due to the war in Ukraine.

They cooperated with the Premier League - admitting their guilt early.

A month later, it was announced that Everton would not appeal the second sanction. Sean Dyche's side finished 15th in the Premier League table - 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester City

Leicester City were charged by the Premier League in March 2024 for breaching the £105 loss limit for the three-year period up to 30th June 2023. However, at the time of the charge, the Foxes were in the Championship. As a member of the English Football League for over nine months, they were able to avoid a points deduction.

As per the Premier League's rules, clubs can apply an accounting reference point from 31st May to 31st July. Leicester applied their reference point on 30th June –16 days after they were no longer deemed a top-flight club, following their relegation to the Championship in the 2022/23 season. The Independent Appeal Board provided the following reasons for not giving the Foxes a points deduction in September 2024:

"The importance of the period of time between Leicester ceasing to be a [Premier League] club and June 30, 2023, is that Leicester continued to carry on its business during that period. It is possible that it could have sold players during the fortnight beginning on June 14, 2023. "A club could have had an accounting reference date as late as July 31, so that if it ceased to be a club on the same date as had Leicester, i.e., June 13, 2023, it could have some six weeks of trading to reduce its expected losses. Apart from possible transfers of its players, it could have recruited sponsors who would agree to pay sponsorship fees before the year end, so that those fees would reduce the club’s accounting losses. "As a matter of principle, a club is and can only be liable – at most – for matters arising while it is a member of the Premier League and was subject to its rules. In the present case, any alleged breaches occurred after Leicester ceased to be a member of the Premier League."

In response to the Appeal Board's decision, the Premier League said they were "surprised and disappointed". With 16 matches to go in the 2024/25 campaign, the Foxes occupy a spot in the relegation zone with 14 points.

Related Why Leicester City Could Still be Charged with Breaching PSR The Premier League announced that no teams would be facing punishment for PSR breaches from last season, so why aren't Leicester City off the hook?

Nottingham Forest

As already mentioned, Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over a three-year period. For the accounting period up to 2022/23, though, Forest spent two years in the Championship, where the permitted losses for each year is £13 million. As a result, the Tricky Trees were only allowed to lose up to £61 million up to 30th June 2023. The two-time European champions breached this limit by £34.5 million - 77% more than Everton's breach.

Led by Nick De Marco KC, Forest argued that the delayed £47.5 million sale of Brennan Johnson was the main reason for the club breaking the Premier League's rules. The Welsh forward joined Tottenham Hotspur in September 2023 - a few months after the 30th June deadline for teams to stay within the league's permitted loss limit.

Forest argued that they could have sold Johnson before the accounting deadline - receiving offers around the £30 to £35 million mark. Waiting until the end of the transfer window allowed the club to secure a much higher fee for Johnson, which was particularly important given that he was an academy player, and selling him provided the club with "pure profit" on the accounting sheet.

The East Midlands club noted six mitigation points in their defence, including the delayed Johnson sale. One of the defences that was accepted was the club's "exceptional cooperation" with the Premier League. This reduced the sanction from a six-point deduction to a four-point deduction.

How the Independent Commission Calculated Forest's Points Deduction The entry point for a significant breach +3 Circumstances and scale of the admitted breach +3 Less: Mitigation - Cooperation with the investigation -2 points Total sanction 4 points

How Clubs Avoided Points Deductions in 2024/25 Premier League Season

After four separate charges were announced during the 2023/24 Premier League season, it was expected that more would follow in the 2024/25 campaign. However, on 14th January 2025, it was announced that all 20 top-flight clubs had avoided a PSR breach. This was perhaps unsurprising given that clubs were selling players frequently ahead of the 30th June deadline this summer, with academy graduates often sacrificed as their sale is banked as "pure profit" on the balance sheet.

Examples of this include Chelsea academy graduates Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen, who were both sold to Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa, respectively. This was to balance the Blues' books following Todd Boehly's £1.5 billion spend on players since his consortium took over the club in 2022. They also found other ways of steering clear of a PSR breach - mostly by selling assets to themselves, most notably the Copthorne and Millennium hotels for a combined total of £76.5 million.

Newcastle United also frantically sold academy graduates ahead of the PSR deadline on 30th June. This included Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, who were sold to Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively, for over £60 million combined.

Clubs also navigated the deadline through mutually beneficial deals. An example of this was Omari Kellyman's £19 million transfer to Chelsea, which was announced on 29th June 2024 - a day after Maatsen made the switch to Villa for £37.5 million. Bringing in a player allowed clubs to amortise the fee over the length of the contract, while selling an academy player allowed teams to bank the profit in its entirety.

Related 'Pure Profit' Under Financial Fair Play Explained We explain what the term 'pure profit' means under PSR regulations, which Premier League clubs profit the most and what the future holds.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - correct as of 22/01/25.