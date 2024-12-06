In order to deal with the ever-growing interest in the Premier League matchday experience, from the pre-match preparations and excitement to watching their respective sides in the flesh, the need to enhance the stadium size is as rife as ever.

Between now and the end of the decade (2030), all clubs in the English top flight will be looking to improve their stadium in some way, shape or form to ensure that fans get the optimal experience when attending their ground.

But, in terms of how many fans each ground can hold, what changes are expected? Per The Sun, the capacities of each of the current 20 Premier League’s sides – by 2030 – have been estimated, with four clubs expected to have moved home by then.

Irrespective of its evident deficiencies, Manchester United’s stomping ground of Old Trafford, under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team’s vision, will boast a stadium capacity of 100,000, making it the biggest stadium in England.

St James’ Park is enshrined in Premier League history for its raucous atmosphere and long trip up to the away section. As things stand, Newcastle United's stadium in the northeast holds 52,000 matchgoers but is expected to be increased to 70,000 in five years’ time.

As is Stamford Bridge, located in west London. Home to five-time English champions, Chelsea, its capacity is projected to increase from 40,341 to 70,000. Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art ground, widely regarded as the best ground in the top flight, is not expected to increase in size.

West Ham United fans are also next expected to add seats to their relatively fresh stomping ground, the London Stadium. Unfancied by the east Londoners’ fan base, it currently holds 62,5000 fans – both home and away – and has no plans to grow.

Every Premier League Club’s Stadium Capacity by 2030 Estimated Rank Team Stadium Current capacity Capacity by 2030 1. Manchester Utd Old Trafford 74,130 100,000 2. Newcastle Utd St James' Park 52,000 70,000 3. Chelsea Stamford Bridge 40,341 70,000 4. Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 62,580 62,580 5. West Ham Utd London Stadium 62,500 62,500

