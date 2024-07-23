Highlights The 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been announced and Opta have analysed which teams have the easiest and toughest starts to the new season.

Liverpool are deemed to have the easiest start, with an opening game against Ipswich Town next month.

Title defenders Manchester City have a tough schedule with Chelsea and Arsenal in the first five games.

As the 2024/25 Premier League season draws ever closer, data experts, Opta, have undertaken a comprehensive analysis to rank every team based on the difficulty of their opening five fixtures. This detailed evaluation sheds light on which clubs face the toughest challenges right from the start and how their initial match-ups might influence their season trajectory.

Fans, players, managers, and pundits all know how important it is for teams to get off to a good start. For sides expected to be down towards the bottom of the table at the end of the season, making a positive start could make or break a campaign, while those battling for European qualification will need to be consistent all the way throughout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Overall, 96 teams have won their opening two games of a Premier League season, and just three of those have ended up being relegated in that campaign: Wolves in 2011/12, Hull in 2016/17 and West Brom in 2017/18.

Opta has taken advantage of the tangible pre-season excitement by using their power rankings to quantify how easy (or difficult) each team’s opening schedule is. They have ranked every side based on how good they are (100 being the best, 0 being the worst), then took the average Opta Power Rating of each team’s opponents to measure fixture difficulty - and the results make for interesting reading.

Premier League teams' fixture difficulty - opening five games Team First five matches Average rating of opponent Brentford CRY (H), LIV (A), SOU (H), MCI (A), TOT (A) 89.6 West Ham AVL (H), CRY (A), MCI (H), FUL (A), CHE (H) 89.6 Ipswich Town LIV (H), MCI (A), FUL (H), BHA (A), SOU (A) 88.7 Arsenal WOL (H), AVL (A), BHA (H), TOT (A), MCI (A) 88.7 Wolves ARS (A), CHE (H), NFO (A), NEW (H), AVL (A) 88.5 Chelsea MCI (H), WOL (H), CRY (H), BOU (A), WHU (A) 87.7 Bournemouth NFO (A), NEW (H), EVE (A), CHE (H), LIV (A) 87.7 Manchester City CHE (A), IPS (H), WHU (A), BRE (H), ARS (H) 86.9 Tottenham LEI (A), EVE (H), NEW (A), ARS (H), BRE (H) 86.8 Leicester City TOT (H), FUL (A), AVL (H), CRY (A), EVE (H) 86.2 Manchester United FUL (H), BHA (A), LIV (H), SOU (A), CRY (A) 86.0 Brighton & Hove Albion EVE (A), MUN (H), ARS (A), IPS (H), NFO (H) 86.0 Aston Villa WHU (A), ARS (H), LEI (A), EVE (H), WOL (H) 85.8 Crystal Palace BRE (A), WHU (H), CHE (A), LEI (H), MUN (H) 85.7 Nottingham Forest BOU (H), SOU (A), WOL (H), LIV (A), BHA (A) 85.1 Everton BHA (H), TOT (A), BOU (A), AVL (A), LEI (A) 85.0 Fulham MUN (A), LEI (H), IPS (A), LEI (H), NEW (H) 84.7 Southampton NEW (A), NFO (H), BRE (A), MUN (H), IPS (H) 84.7 Newcastle SOU (H), BOU (A), TOT (H), WOL (A), FUL (A) 83.9 Liverpool IPS (A), BRE (H), MUN (A), NFO (H), BOU (H) 83.7

Liverpool Get Handed Easiest Start

Newcastle and Southampton will also be happy with first five games

It's good news for Arne Slot, with Liverpool’s opening five games of the 2024-25 Premier League season deemed the easiest of all 20 teams by Opta.

A first match at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening weekend is followed by a home game versus Brentford at Anfield on matchday two. A tricky away game at Manchester United will be their biggest test early on, with Jurgen Klopp having failed to lead the Reds to a win in his last three trips to Old Trafford, including a dramatic 4-3 FA Cup defeat last season.

That is then followed by kinder fixtures against Nottingham Forest (H) and Bournemouth (A). Given the fact Mohamed Salah thrives in early season fixtures, the new Dutch boss will be delighted by the easy start to life on Merseyside he's been handed and the Reds shouldn't find things too complicated early on.

Newcastle are handed the second-easiest start to the new season, with a home game against Tottenham being their biggest test. Meanwhile, Southampton will be thankful for being given the most straightforward opening five games out of the promoted sides, as they will host two early relegation candidates in Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

Brentford and West Ham Have The Most Difficult Starts

Bees face Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham in opening games

Brentford won't like to admit how close they were to relegation last season. However, they might be quickly reminded about their precarious situation early into the next term, with the Bees, along with West Ham, handed the most difficult first five games out of all 20 teams.

In their initial fixtures, the Bees must travel to Liverpool, Man City, and Tottenham - three teams that all finished inside the top five in 2023/24. Yet, while an opening game against Crystal Palace at home would ordinarily bring about a sense of ease, this can't be any further than the truth now that Oliver Glasner has the Eagles spreading their wings again.

Ultimately, Thomas Frank's only breather in August and September comes in the form of a home tie against Southampton. And, to avoid slipping into a relegation dogfight next season, these are the fixtures Brentford must win.

In terms of average rating of opponents, West Ham are tasked with the same difficulty in opponents as the Bees. However, considering the Hammers face home games against Man City and Chelsea - as opposed to away trips to the former as well as Liverpool, it could be argued Frank's side have the toughest start.

Ipswich Town Given Baptism of Fire

Tractor Boys have hardest first five games out of the newly promoted teams

While Slot might count himself lucky in his start to life as a Premier League boss, that probably isn't the case for Kieran McKenna, who will lead his newly-promoted Ipswich Town side out against the last two league champions via a visit from Liverpool and a quick turnaround in the form of a trip to Manchester City the following weekend.

Based on the Opta Power Rating of their opponents, they have the joint-third most difficult start to the season. However, one positive they can take from playing the two best teams first is that they will not have to come across them again for a while, offering them ample opportunity to build a head of steam and piece together good runs of form without being side-tracked.

A home fixture against Fulham will also prove tough, with Marco Silva guiding the Cottagers to 13th last season. Meanwhile, a trip to Brighton is just as hard, but in their fifth fixture, they play fellow promotion earners, Southampton, who they did the double over in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

While fellow Premier League new boys Southampton are at the opposite end of the spectrum, Leicester City are very much in the middle of the pack. Difficult tests against Tottenham and Aston Villa are balanced out with easier ties against Everton and Fulham. However, the Foxes will need to make their mark if they want to avoid the drop, especially as they are among the favourites for relegation.

Manchester City Begin Title Defence Against Tricky Opposition

Pep Guardiola's side handed eighth-most difficult start

Across their first five fixtures, Man City rank as the team that faces the eighth most difficult start according to Opta as they look to defend their title once again. However, it is their opening fixture that draws the most attention.

This time around, the reigning champions must travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, a team that they dropped four points against in 2023/24, including an entertaining 4-4 draw in London back in November. Intriguingly, this is the first time that Chelsea have begun a top-flight campaign with a match against the defending champions since 1971/72, but with Cole Palmer in their ranks, one of the best players in the Premier League last year, they will pose a mighty roadblock to City's ambitions of winning a fifth Premier League title in a row.

In Pep Guardiola's fifth fixture, City must face another opponent they failed to beat last season. Arsenal were the Cityzens' greatest adversaries in the previous two campaigns, and they will be determined to go one step further to secure their first league title in 21 years.

The Rest of the 'Big 6'

Arsenal given toughest start out of traditional big teams

Elsewhere in the 'Big Six', Arsenal might find it difficult to keep up with the frontrunners to begin with. Three of their first five league games are away from home, with trips to Champions League quality Aston Villa, a North London Derby, and a visit to reigning champions Man City, all extremely difficult fixtures.

The Gunners will no doubt be confident for the rest of their season if they are able to notch a respectable points tally from these, and with a few additions like Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Arteta's side could be well positioned for 2024/25 despite their tough start. However, Manchester United and Tottenham have been handed much easier starts. The Red Devils will become the first team in Premier League history to start a campaign with a home game in eight successive seasons, as they face Fulham, while Ange Postecoglou's side face three relegation candidates in Leicester City, Everton, and Brentford.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have nearly as stern of an opening test as Arsenal. They play Man City on the opening weekend, before three away fixtures against Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham could prove to be more difficult than some might think. A home game against Crystal Palace is wedged between those, but still, the Eagles look much better under Glasner.